Our Nioh Ochoko Cups Farming Guide will help you farm this essential item which is required for co-op play and to summon friends in the game.

Ochoko Cups are a very useful item in Nioh and absolutely essential to co-op play in order to summon friends. Players have to trade Ochoko Cups as a reward if they want to summon some other player to help them complete a mission.

Nioh Ochoko Cups Farming

While Ocohoko Cups are gradually acquired by playing through the game as drops from certain enemies or as mission rewards, there is a way to farm them so that players never have to worry about them when trying to summon someone.

We’ve detailed everything you need to know to efficiently farm Ochoko Cups in the game and summon friends to play with.

The best way to farm a lot of Ochoko Cups is to fight Revenants and so far, it seems like they are the only enemies in the game that drop this item.

Revenants are phantoms of other players who died in that specific spot where the players summon them but they are actually AI controlled.

To Summon a Revenant, players need to look for red swords sticking out of the ground marking graves of dead players.

From there players can summon them. It is possible to summon Revenants even when players are offline since developers have added in some of their own NPC revenants in the game but the best way is by playing online so there are more summoning options.

The higher the level of the Revenant, the better chance it has to drop an Ochoko Cup upon death.

However, players should make sure they can handle the fight before summoning a Revenant.

It is more efficient to farm multiple low/easier Revenants than fighting a high-level one which could prove to be challenging.

Players can also focus on completing side missions which reward them with Ochoko Cups but so far, the best and surefire way of getting this item is by fighting Revenants.

Thankfully there is another incentive to fighting them since besides Ochoko Cups, they also drop Glory and other loot items. Early game main missions are the best place to look for dead players to summon Revenants as a lot of new players die in those locations.

Another way to farm Ochoko Cups is to begin The Spirit Stone Slumbers stage in the Kyushu Region. Once this stage is initiated, prepare the Catwalking and Suppa scrolls.

After that, run past the first two bridges, and into the house with a treasure chest. Inside the treasure chest, you are going to find 3x Ochoko Cups, a random weapon, and a Himorogi Branch.

It is best to teleport out with the Himorogi branch. There isn’t any limit to this so repeat the cycle until you are satisfied with number of Ochoko Cups.