With our Nioh Skills Guide, we will help you get an overview of all available Combat Skills in Nioh, best Skills to use, and how to unlock them.
As you progress through the game and level up using Amrita, you’ll automatically earn Skill Points. These Skill Points are needed to learn new and powerful skills in Nioh.
For more help on Nioh, read out our Stances Guide, Character Builds Guide, and Best Starting Weapons Guide.
Nioh Skills
There are some Skills that are universal and can be used with all weapons, but others are specific to a single weapon type. Lastly, Skills are divided into Active Skills and Passive Skills.
There are basically six types of Skill Points in the game i.e. Sword Skill, Spear Skills, Axe Skills, Kusarigama Skills, Ninja Skills and Onmyo Magic Skills.
These Skills are basically tied to different Character Stats and only unlock if you level up in a particular stat associated with your desired Skill.
For example, increasing proficiency with weapon or leveling stats like body and strength allow you to earn Samurai Skill Points.
In the section below, I’ve listed all 8 Character Stats and the Skill Points that are tied with them. Another thing that you should know is that some Skills can also be unlocked by gaining Weapon Familiarity
Unlocking Skills
As mentioned earlier, leveling up a specific stat allows you to earn Skill Points for the Skill associated with that particular Character Stat.
In this section of the guide, I’ve provided an overview of which Character Stats unlock which Skills.
- Skill Stat — Rewards Samurai Skill Points
- Body Stat — Rewards Samurai Skill Points
- Strength Stat — Rewards Samurai Skill Points
- Spirit Stat — Rewards Onmyo Magic Skill Points
- Magic Stat — Rewards Onmyo Magic Skill Points
- Dexterity Stat — This Rewards Ninjutsu Skill Points
Sword Skills
These Skills are purchased by Samurai Skill Points or by increasing the Weapon Familiarity rating. This section of the guide lists all the Sword Skills in the game:
Grapple – Active
Skill Points: 1
Grapple and attack an enemy who is out of Ki.
Kick – Active
Skill Points: 2
Follows up a combo with a kick in Mid / Low stance.
Indomitable Spirit 1 – Passive
Skill Points: 4
Ki recovery speed increases by 20% when health is below 30%.
Indomitable Spirit 2 – Passive
Skill Points: 5
Ki recovery speed increases by +10% when health is below 30%.
Indomitable Spirit 3 – Passive
Skill Points: 6
Ki recovery speed increases by +10% when health is below 30%.
Stance – Active
Skill Points: N/A
Press R1 + triangle or square or X to switch stances.
Ki Pulse – Active
Skill Points: 1
When surrounded by light after an attack, press R1 to recovery Ki.
Purify Yokai Realm – Active
Skill Points: 0
Recover max amount of Ki from a Ki Pulse to purify a Yokai Realm.
Flux 1 – Active
Skill Points: 1
Change to another stance during Ki Pulse to increase amount of Ki recovered.
Flux 2 – Active
Skill Points: 2
Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux.
Flash Attack – Active
Skill Points: 3
Performs a quick attack when switching weapons after a Ki Pulse.
Iai Quickdraw – Active
Skill Points: 3
Quickdraw from your sword when sheathed.
Iai Quickdraw 2 – Active
Skill Points: 3
Accumulate more power for the quickdraw.
Iai Quickdraw 3 – Active
Skill Points: 4
Puts you into Iai stance after Ki Pulse.
Night Rain – Active
Skill Points: 4
Unleash a barrage of quick slashes.
Tiger Sprint – Active
Skill Points: 4
Dash forward with sword in sheath before striking.
Sword Ki – Active
Skill Points: 3
Disperse Ki from sword to stun enemies.
Relentless 1 – Passive
Skill Points: 5
Adds +5 Ki.
Relentless 2 – Passive
Skill Points: 6
Adds +3 Ki.
Relentless 3 – Passive
Skill Points: 7
Adds +2 Ki.
Quadrisect – Active
Skill Points: 3
Hold triangle when Living Weapon is active to slash at enemies.
Sword of Discernment – Active
Skill Points: 3
Stun enemy with sheath and follow up with a slash.
Morning Light – Active
Skill Points: 3
After getting knocked down, press triangle to attack while getting up.
Sword of Meditation – Active
Skill Points: 4
Performs a powerful attack with a wide opening.
Swallow’s Wings – Active
Skill Points: 2
Follow up combo attack with slash and backstep.
Swallow’s Wings 2 – Active
Skill Points: 3
Jump farther back when wearing light armor.
Ki Pulse: Heaven – Active
Skill Points: 1
Raise damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in high stance.
Living Water: Heaven – Active
Skill Points: 5
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in High Stance.
Morning Moon – Active
Skill Points: 2
Follows up combo with a jump slice in High Stance.
Ki Pulse: Man – Active
Skill Points: 1
Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Mid Stance.
Living Water: Man – Active
Skill Points: 3
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Mid Stance.
Water Shadow — Active
Skill Points: 2
Parry an attack and move behind enemy in Mid Stance.
Water Shadow 2 — Active
Skill Points: 3
Follow up Water Shadow with an extra slice by pressing triangle.
Leaf Glide — Active
Skill Points: 2
Parry an attack and jump behind enemy in Mid Stance.
Haze — Active
Skill Points: 1
Parry an attack and neutralize it in Mid Stance.
Haze 2 — Active
Skill Points: 3
Follow up Haze with an extra thrust by pressing square.
Tempest — Active
Skill Points: 1
Break opponents guard and knock them to the ground in Mid / Low Stance.
Backwave — Active
Skill Points: 3
Guard before a hit to knock attacker off balance in Mid Stance.
Backwave 2 — Active
Skill Points: 4
Follows up Backwave with Tempest.
Ki Pulse: Earth — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Low Stance.
Living Water: Earth — Active
Skill Points: 1
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Low Stance.
Heaven Flash — Active
Skill Points: 2
Follows combo with a kick up and a slash down in Low Stance.
Swift Step — Active
Skill Points: 3
Maneuver behind opponent in Low Stance after combo.
Sword of Salvation — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 7
Reduce Ki consumption when dodging with a sword.
Sword of Execution — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 7
Increase damage dealt when attacking from behind with a sword.
Dual Sword Skills
Grapple — Active
Skill Points: 1
Grapple and attack an enemy who is out of Ki
Sign of the Cross — Active
Skill Points: 3
Quick-draw attack from sheathed swords
Sign of the Cross 2 — Active
Skill Points: 4
Reduces time to gather energy for quick-draw attack
Stance — Active
Skill Points: N/A
Press R1 + triangle or square or X to switch stances
Ki Pulse — Active
Skill Points: 1
When surrounded by light after an attack, press R1 to recovery Ki
Purify Yokai Realm — Active
Skill Points: N/A
Recover max amount of Ki from a Ki Pulse to purify a Yokai Realm
Flux 1 — Active
Skill Points: 1
Change to another stance during Ki Pulse to increase amount of Ki recovered
Flux 2 — Active
Skill Points: 2
Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux
Flash Attack — Active
Skill Points: 3
Performs a quick attack when switching weapons after a Ki Pulse
Tachi Arts 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Close combat damage increases by 10% against targets with full health
Tachi Arts 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 7
Close combat damage increases by 5% against targets with full health
Tachi Arts 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 8
Close combat damage increases by 5% against targets with full health
God of Wind — Active
Skill Points: 2
Follow up combo with kick in Mid / Low Stance
God of Wind 2 — Active
Skill Points: 3
Follow up with a quick slice by pressing triangle
God of Wind 3 — Active
Skill Points: 4
Correctly time another triangle press to do a double slice
Moon Shadow — Active
Skill Points: 4
Get behind an enemy as they parry your attack then slash by pressing triangle in Mid / Low Stance
Ki Pulse: Heaven — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raise damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in high stance
Living Water: Heaven — Active
Skill Points: 5
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in High Stance
Cherry Blossom — Active
Skill Points: 2
Follow up combo with jumping slice in High Stance
Water Sword — Active
Skill Points: 3
Slice an enemy multiple times in High Stance
Water Sword 2 — Active
Skill Points: 4
Increase speed of Water Sword technique
Windstorm — Active
Skill Points: 3
A spinning attack that slices in every direction in High Stance
Windstorm 2 — Active
Skill Points: 4
Increase strength of wind generated by Windstorm
Ki Pulse: Man — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Mid Stance
Living Water: Man — Active
Skill Points: 3
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Mid Stance
Demon Thrust — Active
Skill Points: 2
Combo that thrusts weapon while guarding in Mid Stance
Defense Arts 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+10 Ki Recovery speed when guarding
Defense Arts 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
+5 Ki Recovery speed when guarding
Defense Arts 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
+5 Ki Recovery speed when guarding
Heavenly Flow — Active
Skill Points: 2
Parry enemies attack in Mid Stance
Earthly Flow — Active
Skill Points: 4
Parry enemies attack in Mid Stance
The Shrike — Active
Skill Points: 3
Thrust one sword to block while attack with the other sword in Mid Stance
Random Slice — Active
Skill Points: 3
Rush forward while swinging two swords in Mid Stance
Ki Pulse: Earth — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Low Stance
Living Water: Earth — Active
Skill Points: 1
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Low Stance
Mind’s Eye — Active
Skill Points: 3
Dodge attacks that come at you while you recover from an evasion in Low Stance
Mind’s Eye 2 — Active
Skill Points: 4
On successful Mind’s Eye, attack power increases
Momentum — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 7
Landing attacks reduce Ki usage of more attacks, and can be boosted by landing more attacks
Firm Resolve — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 7
Landing attacks reduce damage taken for a time, can be boosted by landing more attacks
Spear Skills
Grapple — Active
Skill Points: 1
Grapple and attack an enemy who is out of Ki
Pole Kick — Active
Skill Points: 2
Follow up a combo with a kick in Mid / Low Stance
Cornered Tiger 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Close combat damage increases by 6% when health is below 30%
Cornered Tiger 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 7
Close combat damage increases by 3% when health is below 30%
Cornered Tiger 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 8
Close combat damage increases by 3% when health is below 30%
Spear Stance Change — Active
Skill Points: 2
Press R1 + triangle or square or X to switch stances
Ki Pulse — Active
Skill Points: 1
When surrounded by light after an attack, press R1 to recovery Ki
Purify Yokai Realm — Active
Skill Points: 0
Recover max amount of Ki from a Ki Pulse to purify a Yokai Realm
Flux 1 — Active
Skill Points: 1
Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux
Flux 2 — Active
Skill Points: 2
Further Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux
Flash Attack — Active
Skill Points: 3
Performs a quick attack when switching weapons after a Ki Pulse
Spear Shove — Active
Skill Points: 3
Shove opponent with spear shaft to stun them
Chidori — Active
Skill Points: 3
Follow up combo with launching blow, hurls them if their Ki is depleted
Celestial Spear — Active
Skill Points: 3
While Living Weapon is active, press triangle to slam
Tornado — Active
Skill Points: 3
Spins the spear to unleash a shockwave
Rising Dragon — Active
Skill Points: 3
After getting knocked down, press triangle to attack while getting up
Merciless Barrage — Active
Skill Points: 4
If opponent is out of Ki, attack launches them into the air and follows up with a series of attacks
Ki Pulse: Heaven — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raise damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in high stance
Living Water: Heaven — Active
Skill Points: 5
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in High Stance
Piercing Rain — Active
Skill Points: 3
Follow up a combo with a five-thrust attack in High Stance
Spearfall — Active
Skill Points: 3
Follow up a combo with a horizontal slash and slam in High Stance
First Rule of Thrusting — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase damage of thrust attacks by 6%
Second Rule of Thrusting — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increase damage of thrust attacks by 3%
Third Rule of Thrusting — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Increase damage of thrust attacks by 3%
Spear Stance Change — Active
Skill Points: 2
Changing stance while performing a Ki Pulse knocks enemies back in High Stance
Windmill — Active
Skill Points: 3
Extends spear for a huge swing in High Stance
Windmill 2 — Active
Skill Points: 4
Press and hold triangle to continue the Windmill swing
Ki Pulse: Man — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Mid Stance
Living Water: Man — Active
Skill Points: 3
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Mid Stance
Body Swap — Active
Skill Points: 3
Swaps place with the enemy to get behind them in Mid Stance
Water Wheel — Active
Skill Points: 4
Follow up a combo with a vertical spear strike in Mid Stance
Twirl — Active
Skill Points: 2
Parry an attack and knock the enemy down in Mid Stance
Twirl 2 — Active
Skill Points: 4
On successful Twirl, attack power increases
Entangle — Active
Skill Points: 4
Sweep an enemy’s legs to knock them down in Mid Stance
Ki Pulse: Earth — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Low Stance
Living Water: Earth — Active
Skill Points: 1
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Low Stance
Back Slash — Active
Skill Points: 2
Slash an enemy while stepping back in Low Stance
Spear Bash — Active
Skill Points: 3
Use the butt of the spear to throw an enemy off balance in Low Stance
Flying Monkey — Active
Skill Points: 2
Leap over an enemy at the end of a combo to get behind them in Low Stance
Flying Monkey 2 — Active
Skill Points: 3
After Flying Monkey, press square to stab downward
Fluidity — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 7
Allows you to use Spear Stance Change from any stance, and lets you combo into any stance from Spear Stance Change
Stability — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 7
Prevents thrusts from ricocheting off walls, and extends the range of attacks
Axe Skills
Grapple — Active
Skill Points: 1
Grapple and attack an enemy who is out of Ki
The Adamantine — Active
Skill Points: 2
Increase Defense by sacrificing movement speed when weapon is sheathed
Rage — Active
Skill Points: 3
Increase Attack and the amount of Ki used when attacking when weapon is sheathed
Battle Focus — Active
Skill Points: 3
Increase Ki used when dodging and decrease Ki used when attacking when weapon is sheathed
Fortitude 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase Life +100
Fortitude 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increase Life +50
Fortitude 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Increase Life +50
Stance — Active
Skill Points: N/A
Press R1 + triangle or square or X to switch stances
Ki Pulse — Active
Skill Points: N/A
When surrounded by light after an attack, press R1 to recovery Ki
Purify Yokai Realm — Active
Skill Points: N/A
Recover max amount of Ki from a Ki Pulse to purify a Yokai Realm
Flux 1 — Active
Skill Points: 1
Change to another stance during Ki Pulse to increase amount of Ki recovered
Flux 2 — Active
Skill Points: 2
Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux
Flash Attack — Active
Skill Points: 3
Performs a quick attack when switching weapons after a Ki Pulse
Mad Spinner 1 — Active
Skill Points: 2
Spins body and axe by holding triangle
Mad Spinner 2 — Active
Skill Points: 3
Increases speed of spin
Rumbling Earth — Active
Skill Points: 2
Rumbling Earth 2 — Active
Skill Points: 3
Allows you to gain more power during Rumbling Earth
Titanic Strength — Active
Skill Points: 3
Launches the enemy up before slamming them down
Ki Pulse: Heaven — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raise damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in high stance
Living Water: Heaven — Active
Skill Points: 5
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in High Stance
Heaven and Earth — Active
Skill Points: 2
Follow up combo with a jumping slice in High Stance
Lumber Chop — Active
Skill Points: 3
Focus strength before unleashing blow in High Stance
Kintaro Kata 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Axe damage increased 6% against Yokai
Kintaro Kata 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Axe damage increased 3% against Yokai
Kintaro Kata 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Axe damage increased 3% against Yokai
Ki Pulse: Man — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Mid Stance
Living Water: Man — Active
Skill Points: 3
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Mid Stance
Roar — Active
Skill Points: 3
Perform a frontal charge in full guard in Mid Stance
Cornered Boar 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Damage reduced by 10% when health is 30% or less
Cornered Boar 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 7
Damage reduced by 10% when health is 30% or less
Cornered Boar 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 8
Damage reduced by 10% when health is 30% or less
Spirit Wind — Active
Skill Points: 3
Slam enemy while parrying attack in Mid Stance
Stone Mallet — Active
Skill Points: 3
Ram into enemies in Mid Stance
Tri-Spark — Active
Skill Points: 4
Attack three times in a row in Mid Stance
Ki Pulse: Earth — Active
Skill Points: 1
Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Low Stance
Living Water: Earth — Active
Skill Points: 1
Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Low Stance
Cloud Crush — Active
Skill Points: 3
Follow up combo with upwards slice, hurls enemy if their Ki is depleted in Low Stance
Earth Carver — Active
Skill Points: 3
Scrapes the ground as you swing weapon up in Low Stance
Intensity — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 7
Massively boost damage of attacks that reduce Ki to zero or below
Inner Light — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 7
Massively boost damage you deal in Yokai Realms
Ninjutsu Skills
Shuriken 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 7 Shuriken. Costs 3 Jutsu
Shuriken 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Shuriken 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Kunai 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 7 Kunai. Costs 4 Jutsu
Kunai 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Kunai 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Shuriken Shooter — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Throw multiple shuriken by tapping assigned button
Thrown Blade Technique 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Increase shuriken damage by 6%
Thrown Blade Technique 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increase shuriken damage by 3%
Thrown Blade Technique 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase shuriken damage by 3%
Poison Gallnut Broth 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 doses of both to apply to weapons for poison. Costs 4 Jutsu.
Poison Gallnut Broth 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Poison Gallnut Broth 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Poison Shuriken 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Poison Shurikens. Costs 5 Jutsu
Poison Shuriken 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 4 Jutsu
Poison Shuriken 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 3 Jutsu
Poison Blister-Beetle Powder 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Blister-Beetle Powders to create a poison cloud. Costs 4 Jutsu
Poison Blister-Beetle Powder 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Poison Blister-Beetle Powder 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Healing Anti-Toxin Pill 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 anti-toxin pills to absorb poison. Costs 3 Jutsu
Healing Anti-Toxin Pill 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Healing Anti-Toxin Pill 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Poison Control 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
+10 poison resistance
Poison Control 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+5 poison resistance
Poison Control 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+5 poison resistance
Poison Hemlock Broth 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 doses of hemlock broth for weapons to paralyze. Costs 4 Jutsu
Poison Hemlock Broth 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Poison Hemlock Broth 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Paralysis Shuriken 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Paralysis Shuriken. Costs 4 Jutsu
Paralysis Shuriken 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Paralysis Shuriken 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Poison Medusa Powder 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Medua Powders to create a paralyzing cloud. Costs 3 Jutsu
Poison Medusa Powder 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Poison Medusa Powder 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Medicine Shikin-gan Pill 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 shiken-gan pills that absorb paralysis. Costs 3 Jutsu
Medicine Shikin-gan Pill 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Medicine Shikin-gan Pill 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Paralytic Control 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
+10 paralysis resistance
Paralytic Control 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+5 Paralysis resistance
Paralytic Control 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+5 Paralysis Resistance
Blinding Shell 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Blinding Shell 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Blinding Shell 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 1 Jutsu
Makibishi 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 4 Makibishi to scatter on the ground to slow enemies. Costs 3 Jutsu
Makibishi 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Makibishi 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Makibishi Ball 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 1 Makibishi ball to toss and scatter Makibishi. Costs 5 Jutsu
Makibishi Ball 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 4 Jutsu
Makibishi Ball 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 3 Jutsu
Groundfire 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 3 Groundfire traps to explode when an enemy steps on them. Costs 6 Jutsu.
Groundfire 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 5 Jutsu
Groundfire 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 4 Jutsu
Fire Kayaku-dama 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 3 Iga Style Kayaku-dama that explode on impact. Costs 3 Jutsu
Fire Kayaku-dama 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Fire Kayaku-dama 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 1 Jutsu
Fire Shuriken 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 fire shuriken. Costs 5 Jutsu
Fire Shuriken 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 4 Jutsu
Fire Shuriken 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 3 Jutsu
Fire Horoku-dama 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 4 Jutsu
Fire Horoku-dama 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 3 Jutsu
Fire Horoku-dama 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 2 Jutsu
Fire Mega Horoku-dama 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Prepares 1 Iga Style Horoku-dama to cause large explosive damage. Costs 7 Jutsu.
Fire Mega Horoku-dama 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 6 Jutsu.
Fire Mega Horoku-dama 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Costs 5 Jutsu
Saboteur 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Increase kayaku-dama and horoku-dama carrying capacity by 1
Saboteur 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increase carrying capacity by 1
Saboteur 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase carrying capacity by 1
Bomb-Making 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increase damage of bombs by 6%
Bomb-making 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase damage of bombs by 3%
Bomb-making 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increase damage of bombs by 3%
Improved Projectile 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 2 Improvised Projectile Scrolls to shoot even if you have no ammo. Costs 5 Jutsu
Improved Projectile 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 4 Jutsu
Improved Projectile 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 3 Jutsu
Frugality — Passive
Skill Points: 10
Enables you to retrieve projectiles that dealt the killing shot to an enemies weak point
Quivermaker 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Increase the number of arrows that can be carried by 3
Quivermaker 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increase number of arrows by 2
Quivermaker 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase number of arrows by 2
Bowmaster 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Increase bow damage by 6%
Bowmaster 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increase bow damage by 3%
Bowmaster 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase bow damage by 3%
Shot Pouch 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase the number of bullets carried by 2
Shot Pouch 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increase the number of bullets carried by 1
Shot Pouch 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Increase the number of bullets carried by 1
Matchlock Master 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increases matchlock damage by 6%
Matchlock Master 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increases matchlock damage by 3%
Matchlock 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increases matchlock damage by 3%
Round Carrier 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increase number of cannon rounds carried by 1
Round Carrier 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Increase number of cannon rounds carried by 1
Round Carrier 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 7
Increase number of cannon rounds carried by 1
Cannonmaster 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increases cannon damage by 6%
Cannonmaster 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increases cannon damage by 3%
Cannonmaster 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Increases cannon damage by 3%
Tiger-running 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 1 Tiger-running scroll to increase run and dash speed. Costs 3 Jutsu
Tiger-running 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Tiger-running 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Dashing 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Reduces Ki consumed by dashing by 6%
Dashing 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Reduces Ki consumed by dashing by 3%
Dashing 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Reduced Ki consumed by dashing by 3%
Cloudrunner 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increases running speed by 5%
Cloudrunner 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increases running speed by 3%
Cloudrunner 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increases running speed by 3%
Smoke Ball 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 1 Smoke Ball to create a smokescreen. Costs 3 Jutsu
Smoke Ball 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Smoke Ball 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 1 Jutsu
Quick-change 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Prepares 1 Quick-change Scroll that lets you survive temporarily if health goes below 0. Costs 6 Jutsu.
Quick-change 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Costs 5 Jutsu
Quick-change 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 6
Costs 4 Jutsu
Dodging 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Reduces Ki used in evasive roll by 6%
Dodging 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Reduces Ki used in evasive roll by 3%
Dodging 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Reduces Ki used in evasive roll by 3%
Sneak Attack — Active
Skill Points: 1
Backstab unaware enemies from behind by pressing triangle
Catwalking 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Catwalking Scrolls to move in total silence and take less fall damage. Costs 3 Jutsu
Catwalking 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Catwalking 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Suppa 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 5 Suppa Scrolls the reduce your presence. Costs 3 Jutsu
Suppa 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Suppa 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Holy Man 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 1
Holy Man 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Increases Sacred Water capacity by 1
Holy Man 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increases Sacred Water capacity by 1
Medicine Man 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increases elixir capacity by 1
Medicine Man 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increases elixir capacity by 1
Medicine Man 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increases elixir capacity by 1
Medicine Power Pill 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Power Pills that increase attack power. Costs 4 Jutsu
Medicine Power Pill 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Medicine Power Pill 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Snakebite Technique 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increases recurrent damage by 10%
Snakebite Technique 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Increases recurrent damage by 5%
Snakebite Technique 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 7
Increases recurrent damage by 5%
Endurance 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Reduces continuous damage from poison and fire by 6%
Endurance 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 6
Reduces damage by 3%
Endurance 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 7
Reduces damage by 3%
Composure — Active
Skill Points: 1
When unarmed, press triangle or square against an attack by a human to counter with their own weapon
Hands of Death 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 1
Increase unarmed damage by 6%
Hands of Death 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Increase unarmed damage by 3%
Hands of Death 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increase unarmed damage by 3%
Ninja Tool Mastery 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increases Ninjutsu capacity by 4
Ninja Tool Mastery 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increases Ninjutsu capacity by 3
Ninja Tool Mastery 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increases Ninjutsu capacity by 3
Concealment — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 5
Increase damage of long-range weapons or thrown items
Enlightenment — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 5
Enables you to instantly perform any Ninjutsu on yourself
Onmyo Magic Skills
Devigorate Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Devigorate Talismans to reduce enemy attack power. Costs 5 Jutsu
Devigorate Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 4 Jutsu
Devigorate Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 3 Jutsu
Weakness Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Weakness Talisman to reduce enemy defense power. Costs 4 Jutsu
Weakness Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Weakness Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Lifeseal Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Lifeseal Talismans to reduce enemy’s Ki recovery. Costs 4 Jutsu
Lifeseal Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 3 Jutsu
Lifeseal Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Sloth 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 2 Sloth Talisman to greatly reduce movement speed of enemies. Costs 5 Jutsu
Talisman Sloth 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 4 Jutsu
Talisman Sloth 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Fire 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Fire Talisman to envelop your weapon in fire. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Fire 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Fire 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Talisman Fire Shot 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Fire Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with fire. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Fire Shot 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Fire Shot 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Firestop Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Firestop Talisman to raise fire resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu
Firestop Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Firestop Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Firebreak 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
+6 Fire Resistance
Firebreak 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+3 Fire Resistance
Firebreak 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+3 Fire Resistance
Talisman Water 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Water Talisman to envelop your weapon in water. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Water 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Water 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Talisman Water Shot 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Water Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with water. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Water Shot 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Water Shot 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Waterstop Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Waterstop Talisman to raise water resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu
Waterstop Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Waterstop Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Waterbreak 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
+6 Water Resistance
Waterbreak 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+3 Water Resistance
Waterbreak 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+3 Water Resistance
Talisman Lightning 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Lightning Talisman to envelop your weapon in lightning. Costs 3 Jutsu.
Talisman Lightning 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Lightning 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Talisman Lightning Shot 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Lightning Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with lightning. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Lightning Shot 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Lightning Shot 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Lightningstop Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Lightningstop Talisman to raise lightning resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu
Lightningstop Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Lightningstop Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Lightningbreak 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
+6 Lightning Resistance
Lightningbreak 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+3 Lightning Resistance
Lightningbreak 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+3 Lightning Resistance
Talisman Wind 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Wind Talisman to envelop your weapon in wind. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Wind 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Wind 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Talisman Wind Shot 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Wind Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with wind. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Wind Shot 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Wind Shot 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Windstop Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Windstop Talisman to raise wind resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu
Windstop Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Windstop Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Windbreak 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
+6 Wind Resistance
Windbreak 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+3 Wind Resistance
Windbreak 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+3 Wind Resistance
Talisman Earth 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Earth Talisman to envelop your weapon in earth. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Earth 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Earth 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Talisman Earth Shot 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Earth Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with earth. Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman Earth Shot 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Talisman Earth Shot 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Earthstop Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 3 Earthstop Talisman to raise Earth resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu
Earthstop Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Earthstop Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Earthbreak 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
+6 Earth Resistance
Earthbreak 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+3 Earth Resistance
Earthbreak 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+3 Earth Resistance
Shadowround Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 2 Shadowround Talisman to give chance not to consume ammo. Costs 4 Jutsu
Shadowround Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 3 Jutsu
Shadowround Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 2 Jutsu
Soul Release Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Prepares 1 Soul Release Talisman to transform your weapon to break into blades of light and reduces familiarity to 0. Costs 6 Jutsu.
Soul Release Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Costs 5 Jutsu
Soul Release Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 6
Costs 4 Jutsu
Pure Mind 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
+100 Yokai Realm resistance
Pure Mind 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+50 Yokai Realm resistance
Pure Mind 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+50 Yokai Realm resistance
Pure Heaven Cursed Earth 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Extends purification range
Pure Heaven Cursed Earth 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Further extends purification range
Shockwave Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Prepares 2 Shockwave Talisman to cause heavy Ki Damage to enemies. Costs 6 Jutsu.
Shockwave Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 5 Jutsu
Shockwave Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Costs 4 Jutsu
Talisman Kekkai 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Prepares 2 Kekkai Talisman that purges Yokai Realms and enhances Ki Recovery. Costs 5 Jutsu
Talisman Kekkai 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 4 Jutsu
Talisman Kekkai 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Costs 3 Jutsu
Spirit Water 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Increases duration of Spirit Water by 20%
Spirit Water 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increases duration by 10%
Spirit Water 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increases duration by 10%
Oasis Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 2 Oasis Talisman to recover allies’ health over time. Costs 6 Jutsu.
Oasis Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 5 Jutsu
Oasis Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 4 Jutsu
Rejuvenation Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 2 Rejuvenation Talisman to recover health over time. Costs 5 Jutsu
Rejuvenation Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 4 Jutsu
Rejuvenation Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 3 Jutsu
Panacea Curefast 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increase health gained from elixirs by 10%
Panacea Curefast 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase gain by 5%
Panacea Curefast 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increase gain by 5%
Resistance Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Resistance Talisman to protect against poison and paralysis. Costs 3 Jutsu
Resistance Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Resistance Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Steel Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Steel Talisman to raise defense. Costs 3 Jutsu
Steel Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Steel Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Protection Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Prepares 1 Protection Talisman to neutralize a set amount of damage. Costs 6 Jutsu.
Protection Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Costs 5 Jutsu
Protection Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 6
Costs 4 Jutsu
Evil Ward 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Reduces damage from Yokai by 5%
Evil Ward 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Reduces damage by 3%
Evil Ward 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Reduces damage by 3%
Carnage Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Carnage Talisman to reduce defense but raise attack. Costs 3 Jutsu
Carnage Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Carnage Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Talisman of the Fist 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Prepares 2 Talisman of the Fist to increase unarmed attacks. Costs 4 Jutsu
Talisman of the Fist 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 3 Jutsu
Talisman of the Fist 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Costs 2 Jutsu
Divination Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 1
Prepares 2 Divination Talisman to strengthen your compass and detection. Costs 3 Jutsu
Divination Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Costs 2 Jutsu
Divination Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 1 Jutsu
Pleiades Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 2 Pleiades Talismans to increase multiplier for Amrita gauge. Costs 5 Jutsu
Pleiades Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 4 Jutsu
Pleiades Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 3 Jutsu
Extraction Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 2 Extraction Talisman to cause Amrita to appear when attacks hit. Costs 5 Jutsu
Extraction Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 4 Jutsu
Extraction Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 3 Jutsu
Vital Spirit 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
+3% Amrita gain
Vital Spirit 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
+1% Amrita gain
Vital Spirit 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
+1% Amrita gain
Luckbringer Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Prepares 1 Luckbringer Talisman to find rare items easier. Costs 6 Jutsu.
Luckbringer Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 5 Jutsu
Luckbringer Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Costs 4 Jutsu
Shikisen Luck Rite 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increases Luck by 15
Shikisen Luck Rite 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increases Luck by 5
Shikisen Luck Rite 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increases Luck by 5
Wealthbringer Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 1 Wealthbringer Talisman to raise amount of gold gained. Costs 5 Jutsu
Wealthbringer Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 4 Jutsu
Wealthbringer Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 3 Jutsu
Gold Beckoning Rite 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increase gold gained by 3%
Gold Beckoning Rite 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increase gold gained by 1%
Gold Beckoning Rite 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increase gold gained by 1%
Guardian Spirit Talisman 1 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 2
Prepares 3 Guardian Spirit Talismans to conjure your spirit to attack enemies. Costs 6 Jutsu.
Guardian Spirit Talisman 2 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 3
Costs 5 Jutsu
Guardian Spirit Talisman 3 — Jutsu
Skill Points: 4
Costs 4 Jutsu
Inanimate Enchantment 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 2
Extends Living Weapon use time by 3
Inanimate Enchantment 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Extends time by 1
Inanimate Enchantment 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Extends time by 1
Talisman Earthfolding — Jutsu
Skill Points: 5
Prepares 1 Earthfolding Talisman to transport you back to the last shrine used. Costs 8 Jutsu.
Incantation Mastery 1 — Passive
Skill Points: 3
Increases Onmyo magic capacity by 4
Incantation Mastery 2 — Passive
Skill Points: 4
Increases capacity by 3
Incantation Mastery 3 — Passive
Skill Points: 5
Increases capacity by 3
Amplification — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 5
Extends duration of effects from skills and items
Awakening — Mystic Art
Skill Points: 5
Instantly cast Onmyo Magic on yourself and increase speed casted on others.