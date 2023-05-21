With our Nioh Skills Guide, we will help you get an overview of all available Combat Skills in Nioh, best Skills to use, and how to unlock them.

As you progress through the game and level up using Amrita, you’ll automatically earn Skill Points. These Skill Points are needed to learn new and powerful skills in Nioh.

Nioh Skills

There are some Skills that are universal and can be used with all weapons, but others are specific to a single weapon type. Lastly, Skills are divided into Active Skills and Passive Skills.

There are basically six types of Skill Points in the game i.e. Sword Skill, Spear Skills, Axe Skills, Kusarigama Skills, Ninja Skills and Onmyo Magic Skills.

These Skills are basically tied to different Character Stats and only unlock if you level up in a particular stat associated with your desired Skill.

For example, increasing proficiency with weapon or leveling stats like body and strength allow you to earn Samurai Skill Points.

In the section below, I’ve listed all 8 Character Stats and the Skill Points that are tied with them. Another thing that you should know is that some Skills can also be unlocked by gaining Weapon Familiarity

Unlocking Skills

As mentioned earlier, leveling up a specific stat allows you to earn Skill Points for the Skill associated with that particular Character Stat.

In this section of the guide, I’ve provided an overview of which Character Stats unlock which Skills.

Skill Stat — Rewards Samurai Skill Points

Body Stat — Rewards Samurai Skill Points

Strength Stat — Rewards Samurai Skill Points

Spirit Stat — Rewards Onmyo Magic Skill Points

Magic Stat — Rewards Onmyo Magic Skill Points

Dexterity Stat — This Rewards Ninjutsu Skill Points

Sword Skills

These Skills are purchased by Samurai Skill Points or by increasing the Weapon Familiarity rating. This section of the guide lists all the Sword Skills in the game:

Grapple – Active

Skill Points : 1

Grapple and attack an enemy who is out of Ki.

Kick – Active

Skill Points : 2

Follows up a combo with a kick in Mid / Low stance.

Indomitable Spirit 1 – Passive

Skill Points : 4

Ki recovery speed increases by 20% when health is below 30%.

Indomitable Spirit 2 – Passive

Skill Points : 5

Ki recovery speed increases by +10% when health is below 30%.

Indomitable Spirit 3 – Passive

Skill Points : 6

Ki recovery speed increases by +10% when health is below 30%.

Stance – Active

Skill Points : N/A

Press R1 + triangle or square or X to switch stances.

Ki Pulse – Active

Skill Points : 1

When surrounded by light after an attack, press R1 to recovery Ki.

Purify Yokai Realm – Active

Skill Points : 0

Recover max amount of Ki from a Ki Pulse to purify a Yokai Realm.

Flux 1 – Active

Skill Points : 1

Change to another stance during Ki Pulse to increase amount of Ki recovered.

Flux 2 – Active

Skill Points : 2

Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux.

Flash Attack – Active

Skill Points : 3

Performs a quick attack when switching weapons after a Ki Pulse.

Iai Quickdraw – Active

Skill Points : 3

Quickdraw from your sword when sheathed.

Iai Quickdraw 2 – Active

Skill Points : 3

Accumulate more power for the quickdraw.

Iai Quickdraw 3 – Active

Skill Points : 4

Puts you into Iai stance after Ki Pulse.

Night Rain – Active

Skill Points : 4

Unleash a barrage of quick slashes.

Tiger Sprint – Active

Skill Points : 4

Dash forward with sword in sheath before striking.

Sword Ki – Active

Skill Points : 3

Disperse Ki from sword to stun enemies.

Relentless 1 – Passive

Skill Points : 5

Adds +5 Ki.

Relentless 2 – Passive

Skill Points : 6

Adds +3 Ki.

Relentless 3 – Passive

Skill Points : 7

Adds +2 Ki.

Quadrisect – Active

Skill Points : 3

Hold triangle when Living Weapon is active to slash at enemies.

Sword of Discernment – Active

Skill Points : 3

Stun enemy with sheath and follow up with a slash.

Morning Light – Active

Skill Points : 3

After getting knocked down, press triangle to attack while getting up.

Sword of Meditation – Active

Skill Points : 4

Performs a powerful attack with a wide opening.

Swallow’s Wings – Active

Skill Points : 2

Follow up combo attack with slash and backstep.

Swallow’s Wings 2 – Active

Skill Points : 3

Jump farther back when wearing light armor.

Ki Pulse: Heaven – Active

Skill Points : 1

Raise damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in high stance.

Living Water: Heaven – Active

Skill Points : 5

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in High Stance.

Morning Moon – Active

Skill Points : 2

Follows up combo with a jump slice in High Stance.

Ki Pulse: Man – Active

Skill Points : 1

Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Mid Stance.

Living Water: Man – Active

Skill Points : 3

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Mid Stance.

Water Shadow — Active

Skill Points : 2

Parry an attack and move behind enemy in Mid Stance.

Water Shadow 2 — Active

Skill Points : 3

Follow up Water Shadow with an extra slice by pressing triangle.

Leaf Glide — Active

Skill Points : 2

Parry an attack and jump behind enemy in Mid Stance.

Haze — Active

Skill Points : 1

Parry an attack and neutralize it in Mid Stance.

Haze 2 — Active

Skill Points : 3

Follow up Haze with an extra thrust by pressing square.

Tempest — Active

Skill Points : 1

Break opponents guard and knock them to the ground in Mid / Low Stance.

Backwave — Active

Skill Points : 3

Guard before a hit to knock attacker off balance in Mid Stance.

Backwave 2 — Active

Skill Points : 4

Follows up Backwave with Tempest.

Ki Pulse: Earth — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Low Stance.

Living Water: Earth — Active

Skill Points : 1

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Low Stance.

Heaven Flash — Active

Skill Points : 2

Follows combo with a kick up and a slash down in Low Stance.

Swift Step — Active

Skill Points : 3

Maneuver behind opponent in Low Stance after combo.

Sword of Salvation — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 7

Reduce Ki consumption when dodging with a sword.

Sword of Execution — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 7

Increase damage dealt when attacking from behind with a sword.

Dual Sword Skills

Grapple — Active

Skill Points : 1

Grapple and attack an enemy who is out of Ki

Sign of the Cross — Active

Skill Points : 3

Quick-draw attack from sheathed swords

Sign of the Cross 2 — Active

Skill Points : 4

Reduces time to gather energy for quick-draw attack

Stance — Active

Skill Points : N/A

Press R1 + triangle or square or X to switch stances

Ki Pulse — Active

Skill Points : 1

When surrounded by light after an attack, press R1 to recovery Ki

Purify Yokai Realm — Active

Skill Points : N/A

Recover max amount of Ki from a Ki Pulse to purify a Yokai Realm

Flux 1 — Active

Skill Points : 1

Change to another stance during Ki Pulse to increase amount of Ki recovered

Flux 2 — Active

Skill Points : 2

Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux

Flash Attack — Active

Skill Points : 3

Performs a quick attack when switching weapons after a Ki Pulse

Tachi Arts 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Close combat damage increases by 10% against targets with full health

Tachi Arts 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 7

Close combat damage increases by 5% against targets with full health

Tachi Arts 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 8

Close combat damage increases by 5% against targets with full health

God of Wind — Active

Skill Points : 2

Follow up combo with kick in Mid / Low Stance

God of Wind 2 — Active

Skill Points : 3

Follow up with a quick slice by pressing triangle

God of Wind 3 — Active

Skill Points : 4

Correctly time another triangle press to do a double slice

Moon Shadow — Active

Skill Points : 4

Get behind an enemy as they parry your attack then slash by pressing triangle in Mid / Low Stance

Ki Pulse: Heaven — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raise damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in high stance

Living Water: Heaven — Active

Skill Points : 5

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in High Stance

Cherry Blossom — Active

Skill Points : 2

Follow up combo with jumping slice in High Stance

Water Sword — Active

Skill Points : 3

Slice an enemy multiple times in High Stance

Water Sword 2 — Active

Skill Points : 4

Increase speed of Water Sword technique

Windstorm — Active

Skill Points : 3

A spinning attack that slices in every direction in High Stance

Windstorm 2 — Active

Skill Points : 4

Increase strength of wind generated by Windstorm

Ki Pulse: Man — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Mid Stance

Living Water: Man — Active

Skill Points : 3

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Mid Stance

Demon Thrust — Active

Skill Points : 2

Combo that thrusts weapon while guarding in Mid Stance

Defense Arts 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+10 Ki Recovery speed when guarding

Defense Arts 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

+5 Ki Recovery speed when guarding

Defense Arts 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

+5 Ki Recovery speed when guarding

Heavenly Flow — Active

Skill Points : 2

Parry enemies attack in Mid Stance

Earthly Flow — Active

Skill Points : 4

Parry enemies attack in Mid Stance

The Shrike — Active

Skill Points : 3

Thrust one sword to block while attack with the other sword in Mid Stance

Random Slice — Active

Skill Points : 3

Rush forward while swinging two swords in Mid Stance

Ki Pulse: Earth — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Low Stance

Living Water: Earth — Active

Skill Points : 1

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Low Stance

Mind’s Eye — Active

Skill Points : 3

Dodge attacks that come at you while you recover from an evasion in Low Stance

Mind’s Eye 2 — Active

Skill Points : 4

On successful Mind’s Eye, attack power increases

Momentum — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 7

Landing attacks reduce Ki usage of more attacks, and can be boosted by landing more attacks

Firm Resolve — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 7

Landing attacks reduce damage taken for a time, can be boosted by landing more attacks

Spear Skills

Grapple — Active

Skill Points : 1

Grapple and attack an enemy who is out of Ki

Pole Kick — Active

Skill Points : 2

Follow up a combo with a kick in Mid / Low Stance

Cornered Tiger 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Close combat damage increases by 6% when health is below 30%

Cornered Tiger 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 7

Close combat damage increases by 3% when health is below 30%

Cornered Tiger 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 8

Close combat damage increases by 3% when health is below 30%

Spear Stance Change — Active

Skill Points : 2

Press R1 + triangle or square or X to switch stances

Ki Pulse — Active

Skill Points : 1

When surrounded by light after an attack, press R1 to recovery Ki

Purify Yokai Realm — Active

Skill Points : 0

Recover max amount of Ki from a Ki Pulse to purify a Yokai Realm

Flux 1 — Active

Skill Points : 1

Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux

Flux 2 — Active

Skill Points : 2

Further Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux

Flash Attack — Active

Skill Points : 3

Performs a quick attack when switching weapons after a Ki Pulse

Spear Shove — Active

Skill Points : 3

Shove opponent with spear shaft to stun them

Chidori — Active

Skill Points : 3

Follow up combo with launching blow, hurls them if their Ki is depleted

Celestial Spear — Active

Skill Points : 3

While Living Weapon is active, press triangle to slam

Tornado — Active

Skill Points : 3

Spins the spear to unleash a shockwave

Rising Dragon — Active

Skill Points : 3

After getting knocked down, press triangle to attack while getting up

Merciless Barrage — Active

Skill Points : 4

If opponent is out of Ki, attack launches them into the air and follows up with a series of attacks

Ki Pulse: Heaven — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raise damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in high stance

Living Water: Heaven — Active

Skill Points : 5

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in High Stance

Piercing Rain — Active

Skill Points : 3

Follow up a combo with a five-thrust attack in High Stance

Spearfall — Active

Skill Points : 3

Follow up a combo with a horizontal slash and slam in High Stance

First Rule of Thrusting — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase damage of thrust attacks by 6%

Second Rule of Thrusting — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increase damage of thrust attacks by 3%

Third Rule of Thrusting — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Increase damage of thrust attacks by 3%

Spear Stance Change — Active

Skill Points : 2

Changing stance while performing a Ki Pulse knocks enemies back in High Stance

Windmill — Active

Skill Points : 3

Extends spear for a huge swing in High Stance

Windmill 2 — Active

Skill Points : 4

Press and hold triangle to continue the Windmill swing

Ki Pulse: Man — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Mid Stance

Living Water: Man — Active

Skill Points : 3

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Mid Stance

Body Swap — Active

Skill Points : 3

Swaps place with the enemy to get behind them in Mid Stance

Water Wheel — Active

Skill Points : 4

Follow up a combo with a vertical spear strike in Mid Stance

Twirl — Active

Skill Points : 2

Parry an attack and knock the enemy down in Mid Stance

Twirl 2 — Active

Skill Points : 4

On successful Twirl, attack power increases

Entangle — Active

Skill Points : 4

Sweep an enemy’s legs to knock them down in Mid Stance

Ki Pulse: Earth — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Low Stance

Living Water: Earth — Active

Skill Points : 1

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Low Stance

Back Slash — Active

Skill Points : 2

Slash an enemy while stepping back in Low Stance

Spear Bash — Active

Skill Points : 3

Use the butt of the spear to throw an enemy off balance in Low Stance

Flying Monkey — Active

Skill Points : 2

Leap over an enemy at the end of a combo to get behind them in Low Stance

Flying Monkey 2 — Active

Skill Points : 3

After Flying Monkey, press square to stab downward

Fluidity — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 7

Allows you to use Spear Stance Change from any stance, and lets you combo into any stance from Spear Stance Change

Stability — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 7

Prevents thrusts from ricocheting off walls, and extends the range of attacks

Axe Skills

Grapple — Active

Skill Points : 1

Grapple and attack an enemy who is out of Ki

The Adamantine — Active

Skill Points : 2

Increase Defense by sacrificing movement speed when weapon is sheathed

Rage — Active

Skill Points : 3

Increase Attack and the amount of Ki used when attacking when weapon is sheathed

Battle Focus — Active

Skill Points : 3

Increase Ki used when dodging and decrease Ki used when attacking when weapon is sheathed

Fortitude 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase Life +100

Fortitude 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increase Life +50

Fortitude 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Increase Life +50

Stance — Active

Skill Points : N/A

Press R1 + triangle or square or X to switch stances

Ki Pulse — Active

Skill Points : N/A

When surrounded by light after an attack, press R1 to recovery Ki

Purify Yokai Realm — Active

Skill Points : N/A

Recover max amount of Ki from a Ki Pulse to purify a Yokai Realm

Flux 1 — Active

Skill Points : 1

Change to another stance during Ki Pulse to increase amount of Ki recovered

Flux 2 — Active

Skill Points : 2

Increases Ki recovery when stance is switched during Flux

Flash Attack — Active

Skill Points : 3

Performs a quick attack when switching weapons after a Ki Pulse

Mad Spinner 1 — Active

Skill Points : 2

Spins body and axe by holding triangle

Mad Spinner 2 — Active

Skill Points : 3

Increases speed of spin

Rumbling Earth — Active

Skill Points : 2

Rumbling Earth 2 — Active

Skill Points : 3

Allows you to gain more power during Rumbling Earth

Titanic Strength — Active

Skill Points : 3

Launches the enemy up before slamming them down

Ki Pulse: Heaven — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raise damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in high stance

Living Water: Heaven — Active

Skill Points : 5

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in High Stance

Heaven and Earth — Active

Skill Points : 2

Follow up combo with a jumping slice in High Stance

Lumber Chop — Active

Skill Points : 3

Focus strength before unleashing blow in High Stance

Kintaro Kata 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Axe damage increased 6% against Yokai

Kintaro Kata 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Axe damage increased 3% against Yokai

Kintaro Kata 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Axe damage increased 3% against Yokai

Ki Pulse: Man — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Mid Stance

Living Water: Man — Active

Skill Points : 3

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Mid Stance

Roar — Active

Skill Points : 3

Perform a frontal charge in full guard in Mid Stance

Cornered Boar 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Damage reduced by 10% when health is 30% or less

Cornered Boar 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 7

Damage reduced by 10% when health is 30% or less

Cornered Boar 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 8

Damage reduced by 10% when health is 30% or less

Spirit Wind — Active

Skill Points : 3

Slam enemy while parrying attack in Mid Stance

Stone Mallet — Active

Skill Points : 3

Ram into enemies in Mid Stance

Tri-Spark — Active

Skill Points : 4

Attack three times in a row in Mid Stance

Ki Pulse: Earth — Active

Skill Points : 1

Raises damage for next attack on full Ki Pulse in Low Stance

Living Water: Earth — Active

Skill Points : 1

Enables Ki Pulse to trigger via dodging in Low Stance

Cloud Crush — Active

Skill Points : 3

Follow up combo with upwards slice, hurls enemy if their Ki is depleted in Low Stance

Earth Carver — Active

Skill Points : 3

Scrapes the ground as you swing weapon up in Low Stance

Intensity — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 7

Massively boost damage of attacks that reduce Ki to zero or below

Inner Light — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 7

Massively boost damage you deal in Yokai Realms

Ninjutsu Skills

Shuriken 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 7 Shuriken. Costs 3 Jutsu

Shuriken 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Shuriken 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Kunai 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 7 Kunai. Costs 4 Jutsu

Kunai 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Kunai 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Shuriken Shooter — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Throw multiple shuriken by tapping assigned button

Thrown Blade Technique 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Increase shuriken damage by 6%

Thrown Blade Technique 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increase shuriken damage by 3%

Thrown Blade Technique 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase shuriken damage by 3%

Poison Gallnut Broth 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 doses of both to apply to weapons for poison. Costs 4 Jutsu.

Poison Gallnut Broth 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Poison Gallnut Broth 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Poison Shuriken 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Poison Shurikens. Costs 5 Jutsu

Poison Shuriken 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 4 Jutsu

Poison Shuriken 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 3 Jutsu

Poison Blister-Beetle Powder 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Blister-Beetle Powders to create a poison cloud. Costs 4 Jutsu

Poison Blister-Beetle Powder 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Poison Blister-Beetle Powder 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Healing Anti-Toxin Pill 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 anti-toxin pills to absorb poison. Costs 3 Jutsu

Healing Anti-Toxin Pill 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Healing Anti-Toxin Pill 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Poison Control 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

+10 poison resistance

Poison Control 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+5 poison resistance

Poison Control 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+5 poison resistance

Poison Hemlock Broth 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 doses of hemlock broth for weapons to paralyze. Costs 4 Jutsu

Poison Hemlock Broth 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Poison Hemlock Broth 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Paralysis Shuriken 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Paralysis Shuriken. Costs 4 Jutsu

Paralysis Shuriken 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Paralysis Shuriken 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Poison Medusa Powder 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Medua Powders to create a paralyzing cloud. Costs 3 Jutsu

Poison Medusa Powder 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Poison Medusa Powder 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Medicine Shikin-gan Pill 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 shiken-gan pills that absorb paralysis. Costs 3 Jutsu

Medicine Shikin-gan Pill 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Medicine Shikin-gan Pill 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Paralytic Control 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

+10 paralysis resistance

Paralytic Control 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+5 Paralysis resistance

Paralytic Control 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+5 Paralysis Resistance

Blinding Shell 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Blinding Shell 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Blinding Shell 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 1 Jutsu

Makibishi 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 4 Makibishi to scatter on the ground to slow enemies. Costs 3 Jutsu

Makibishi 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Makibishi 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Makibishi Ball 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 1 Makibishi ball to toss and scatter Makibishi. Costs 5 Jutsu

Makibishi Ball 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 4 Jutsu

Makibishi Ball 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 3 Jutsu

Groundfire 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 3 Groundfire traps to explode when an enemy steps on them. Costs 6 Jutsu.

Groundfire 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 5 Jutsu

Groundfire 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 4 Jutsu

Fire Kayaku-dama 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 3 Iga Style Kayaku-dama that explode on impact. Costs 3 Jutsu

Fire Kayaku-dama 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Fire Kayaku-dama 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 1 Jutsu

Fire Shuriken 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 fire shuriken. Costs 5 Jutsu

Fire Shuriken 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 4 Jutsu

Fire Shuriken 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 3 Jutsu

Fire Horoku-dama 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 4 Jutsu

Fire Horoku-dama 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 3 Jutsu

Fire Horoku-dama 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 2 Jutsu

Fire Mega Horoku-dama 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Prepares 1 Iga Style Horoku-dama to cause large explosive damage. Costs 7 Jutsu.

Fire Mega Horoku-dama 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 6 Jutsu.

Fire Mega Horoku-dama 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Costs 5 Jutsu

Saboteur 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Increase kayaku-dama and horoku-dama carrying capacity by 1

Saboteur 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increase carrying capacity by 1

Saboteur 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase carrying capacity by 1

Bomb-Making 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increase damage of bombs by 6%

Bomb-making 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase damage of bombs by 3%

Bomb-making 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increase damage of bombs by 3%

Improved Projectile 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 2 Improvised Projectile Scrolls to shoot even if you have no ammo. Costs 5 Jutsu

Improved Projectile 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 4 Jutsu

Improved Projectile 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 3 Jutsu

Frugality — Passive

Skill Points : 10

Enables you to retrieve projectiles that dealt the killing shot to an enemies weak point

Quivermaker 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Increase the number of arrows that can be carried by 3

Quivermaker 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increase number of arrows by 2

Quivermaker 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase number of arrows by 2

Bowmaster 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Increase bow damage by 6%

Bowmaster 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increase bow damage by 3%

Bowmaster 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase bow damage by 3%

Shot Pouch 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase the number of bullets carried by 2

Shot Pouch 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increase the number of bullets carried by 1

Shot Pouch 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Increase the number of bullets carried by 1

Matchlock Master 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increases matchlock damage by 6%

Matchlock Master 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increases matchlock damage by 3%

Matchlock 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increases matchlock damage by 3%

Round Carrier 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increase number of cannon rounds carried by 1

Round Carrier 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Increase number of cannon rounds carried by 1

Round Carrier 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 7

Increase number of cannon rounds carried by 1

Cannonmaster 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increases cannon damage by 6%

Cannonmaster 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increases cannon damage by 3%

Cannonmaster 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Increases cannon damage by 3%

Tiger-running 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 1 Tiger-running scroll to increase run and dash speed. Costs 3 Jutsu

Tiger-running 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Tiger-running 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Dashing 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Reduces Ki consumed by dashing by 6%

Dashing 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Reduces Ki consumed by dashing by 3%

Dashing 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Reduced Ki consumed by dashing by 3%

Cloudrunner 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increases running speed by 5%

Cloudrunner 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increases running speed by 3%

Cloudrunner 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increases running speed by 3%

Smoke Ball 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 1 Smoke Ball to create a smokescreen. Costs 3 Jutsu

Smoke Ball 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Smoke Ball 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 1 Jutsu

Quick-change 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Prepares 1 Quick-change Scroll that lets you survive temporarily if health goes below 0. Costs 6 Jutsu.

Quick-change 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Costs 5 Jutsu

Quick-change 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 6

Costs 4 Jutsu

Dodging 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Reduces Ki used in evasive roll by 6%

Dodging 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Reduces Ki used in evasive roll by 3%

Dodging 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Reduces Ki used in evasive roll by 3%

Sneak Attack — Active

Skill Points : 1

Backstab unaware enemies from behind by pressing triangle

Catwalking 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Catwalking Scrolls to move in total silence and take less fall damage. Costs 3 Jutsu

Catwalking 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Catwalking 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Suppa 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 5 Suppa Scrolls the reduce your presence. Costs 3 Jutsu

Suppa 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Suppa 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Holy Man 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 1

Holy Man 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Increases Sacred Water capacity by 1

Holy Man 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increases Sacred Water capacity by 1

Medicine Man 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increases elixir capacity by 1

Medicine Man 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increases elixir capacity by 1

Medicine Man 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increases elixir capacity by 1

Medicine Power Pill 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Power Pills that increase attack power. Costs 4 Jutsu

Medicine Power Pill 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Medicine Power Pill 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Snakebite Technique 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increases recurrent damage by 10%

Snakebite Technique 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Increases recurrent damage by 5%

Snakebite Technique 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 7

Increases recurrent damage by 5%

Endurance 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Reduces continuous damage from poison and fire by 6%

Endurance 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 6

Reduces damage by 3%

Endurance 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 7

Reduces damage by 3%

Composure — Active

Skill Points : 1

When unarmed, press triangle or square against an attack by a human to counter with their own weapon

Hands of Death 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 1

Increase unarmed damage by 6%

Hands of Death 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Increase unarmed damage by 3%

Hands of Death 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increase unarmed damage by 3%

Ninja Tool Mastery 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increases Ninjutsu capacity by 4

Ninja Tool Mastery 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increases Ninjutsu capacity by 3

Ninja Tool Mastery 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increases Ninjutsu capacity by 3

Concealment — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 5

Increase damage of long-range weapons or thrown items

Enlightenment — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 5

Enables you to instantly perform any Ninjutsu on yourself

Onmyo Magic Skills

Devigorate Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Devigorate Talismans to reduce enemy attack power. Costs 5 Jutsu

Devigorate Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 4 Jutsu

Devigorate Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 3 Jutsu

Weakness Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Weakness Talisman to reduce enemy defense power. Costs 4 Jutsu

Weakness Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Weakness Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Lifeseal Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Lifeseal Talismans to reduce enemy’s Ki recovery. Costs 4 Jutsu

Lifeseal Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 3 Jutsu

Lifeseal Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Sloth 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 2 Sloth Talisman to greatly reduce movement speed of enemies. Costs 5 Jutsu

Talisman Sloth 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 4 Jutsu

Talisman Sloth 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Fire 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Fire Talisman to envelop your weapon in fire. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Fire 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Fire 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Talisman Fire Shot 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Fire Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with fire. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Fire Shot 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Fire Shot 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Firestop Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Firestop Talisman to raise fire resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu

Firestop Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Firestop Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Firebreak 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

+6 Fire Resistance

Firebreak 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+3 Fire Resistance

Firebreak 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+3 Fire Resistance

Talisman Water 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Water Talisman to envelop your weapon in water. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Water 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Water 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Talisman Water Shot 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Water Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with water. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Water Shot 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Water Shot 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Waterstop Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Waterstop Talisman to raise water resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu

Waterstop Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Waterstop Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Waterbreak 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

+6 Water Resistance

Waterbreak 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+3 Water Resistance

Waterbreak 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+3 Water Resistance

Talisman Lightning 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Lightning Talisman to envelop your weapon in lightning. Costs 3 Jutsu.

Talisman Lightning 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Lightning 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Talisman Lightning Shot 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Lightning Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with lightning. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Lightning Shot 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Lightning Shot 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Lightningstop Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Lightningstop Talisman to raise lightning resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu

Lightningstop Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Lightningstop Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Lightningbreak 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

+6 Lightning Resistance

Lightningbreak 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+3 Lightning Resistance

Lightningbreak 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+3 Lightning Resistance

Talisman Wind 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Wind Talisman to envelop your weapon in wind. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Wind 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Wind 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Talisman Wind Shot 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Wind Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with wind. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Wind Shot 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Wind Shot 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Windstop Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Windstop Talisman to raise wind resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu

Windstop Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Windstop Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Windbreak 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

+6 Wind Resistance

Windbreak 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+3 Wind Resistance

Windbreak 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+3 Wind Resistance

Talisman Earth 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Earth Talisman to envelop your weapon in earth. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Earth 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Earth 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Talisman Earth Shot 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Earth Shot Talisman to imbue projectiles with earth. Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman Earth Shot 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Talisman Earth Shot 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Earthstop Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 3 Earthstop Talisman to raise Earth resistance. Costs 3 Jutsu

Earthstop Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Earthstop Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Earthbreak 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

+6 Earth Resistance

Earthbreak 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+3 Earth Resistance

Earthbreak 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+3 Earth Resistance

Shadowround Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 2 Shadowround Talisman to give chance not to consume ammo. Costs 4 Jutsu

Shadowround Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 3 Jutsu

Shadowround Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 2 Jutsu

Soul Release Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Prepares 1 Soul Release Talisman to transform your weapon to break into blades of light and reduces familiarity to 0. Costs 6 Jutsu.

Soul Release Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Costs 5 Jutsu

Soul Release Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 6

Costs 4 Jutsu

Pure Mind 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

+100 Yokai Realm resistance

Pure Mind 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+50 Yokai Realm resistance

Pure Mind 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+50 Yokai Realm resistance

Pure Heaven Cursed Earth 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Extends purification range

Pure Heaven Cursed Earth 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Further extends purification range

Shockwave Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Prepares 2 Shockwave Talisman to cause heavy Ki Damage to enemies. Costs 6 Jutsu.

Shockwave Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 5 Jutsu

Shockwave Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Costs 4 Jutsu

Talisman Kekkai 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Prepares 2 Kekkai Talisman that purges Yokai Realms and enhances Ki Recovery. Costs 5 Jutsu

Talisman Kekkai 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 4 Jutsu

Talisman Kekkai 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Costs 3 Jutsu

Spirit Water 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Increases duration of Spirit Water by 20%

Spirit Water 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increases duration by 10%

Spirit Water 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increases duration by 10%

Oasis Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 2 Oasis Talisman to recover allies’ health over time. Costs 6 Jutsu.

Oasis Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 5 Jutsu

Oasis Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 4 Jutsu

Rejuvenation Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 2 Rejuvenation Talisman to recover health over time. Costs 5 Jutsu

Rejuvenation Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 4 Jutsu

Rejuvenation Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 3 Jutsu

Panacea Curefast 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increase health gained from elixirs by 10%

Panacea Curefast 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase gain by 5%

Panacea Curefast 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increase gain by 5%

Resistance Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Resistance Talisman to protect against poison and paralysis. Costs 3 Jutsu

Resistance Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Resistance Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Steel Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Steel Talisman to raise defense. Costs 3 Jutsu

Steel Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Steel Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Protection Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Prepares 1 Protection Talisman to neutralize a set amount of damage. Costs 6 Jutsu.

Protection Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Costs 5 Jutsu

Protection Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 6

Costs 4 Jutsu

Evil Ward 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Reduces damage from Yokai by 5%

Evil Ward 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Reduces damage by 3%

Evil Ward 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Reduces damage by 3%

Carnage Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Carnage Talisman to reduce defense but raise attack. Costs 3 Jutsu

Carnage Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Carnage Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Talisman of the Fist 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Prepares 2 Talisman of the Fist to increase unarmed attacks. Costs 4 Jutsu

Talisman of the Fist 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 3 Jutsu

Talisman of the Fist 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Costs 2 Jutsu

Divination Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 1

Prepares 2 Divination Talisman to strengthen your compass and detection. Costs 3 Jutsu

Divination Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Costs 2 Jutsu

Divination Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 1 Jutsu

Pleiades Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 2 Pleiades Talismans to increase multiplier for Amrita gauge. Costs 5 Jutsu

Pleiades Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 4 Jutsu

Pleiades Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 3 Jutsu

Extraction Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 2 Extraction Talisman to cause Amrita to appear when attacks hit. Costs 5 Jutsu

Extraction Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 4 Jutsu

Extraction Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 3 Jutsu

Vital Spirit 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

+3% Amrita gain

Vital Spirit 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

+1% Amrita gain

Vital Spirit 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

+1% Amrita gain

Luckbringer Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Prepares 1 Luckbringer Talisman to find rare items easier. Costs 6 Jutsu.

Luckbringer Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 5 Jutsu

Luckbringer Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Costs 4 Jutsu

Shikisen Luck Rite 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increases Luck by 15

Shikisen Luck Rite 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increases Luck by 5

Shikisen Luck Rite 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increases Luck by 5

Wealthbringer Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 1 Wealthbringer Talisman to raise amount of gold gained. Costs 5 Jutsu

Wealthbringer Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 4 Jutsu

Wealthbringer Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 3 Jutsu

Gold Beckoning Rite 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increase gold gained by 3%

Gold Beckoning Rite 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increase gold gained by 1%

Gold Beckoning Rite 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increase gold gained by 1%

Guardian Spirit Talisman 1 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 2

Prepares 3 Guardian Spirit Talismans to conjure your spirit to attack enemies. Costs 6 Jutsu.

Guardian Spirit Talisman 2 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 3

Costs 5 Jutsu

Guardian Spirit Talisman 3 — Jutsu

Skill Points : 4

Costs 4 Jutsu

Inanimate Enchantment 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 2

Extends Living Weapon use time by 3

Inanimate Enchantment 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Extends time by 1

Inanimate Enchantment 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Extends time by 1

Talisman Earthfolding — Jutsu

Skill Points : 5

Prepares 1 Earthfolding Talisman to transport you back to the last shrine used. Costs 8 Jutsu.

Incantation Mastery 1 — Passive

Skill Points : 3

Increases Onmyo magic capacity by 4

Incantation Mastery 2 — Passive

Skill Points : 4

Increases capacity by 3

Incantation Mastery 3 — Passive

Skill Points : 5

Increases capacity by 3

Amplification — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 5

Extends duration of effects from skills and items

Awakening — Mystic Art

Skill Points : 5

Instantly cast Onmyo Magic on yourself and increase speed casted on others.