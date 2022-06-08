Ni no Kuni Kaleidostone and Scroll of Truth Farming Tips

This Ni No Kuni guide will tell you some very helpful Kaleidostone and Scroll of Truth Farming Tips. We will also tell you where you can farm these rare drops. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Ni no Kuni Errand 78

Kaleidostone and Scroll of Truth are some of the rarest drops to get your hands on Ni No Kuni. But why do you need Kaleidostone and Scroll of Truth? The answer is to complete Errand 78.

To complete Errand 78, you need 5 Scroll of Truth and 5 Kaleidostone. You may have already got 2 Kaleidostone by then from the Errand 69.

Ni no Kuni Kaleidostone Farming Location

Kaleidostone can be farmed at the following locations:

Glittering Grotto

x3 Kaleidostones can be obtained in the Glittering Grotto in the post-game. Run to the last save spot in the Glittering Grotto. Save and pass through the invisible left-hand wall. Dragonmuffin and Bedraggle are two different kinds of golden dragons here. Kaleidostones may be obtained from Bedraggle as a rare steal or a rare drop.

Ni no Kuni Scroll of Truth Farming Location

Scroll of Truth can be farmed at the following locations:

Glittering Grotto

Scroll of Truth can be obtained in the Glittering Grotto in the post-game. Dragonmuffin and Bedraggle are two different kinds of golden dragons here. Dragonmuffin can give you Scroll of Truth as a rare drop.

Tombstone Trail

The Scroll of Truth is towards the end of Tombstone Trail. Run back and forth through the cave, save now and then. Set all tactics to Don’t Do Anything and equip Oliver with his weakest wand. That’s how you grow Golden Honky Tonkers.

Set everyone else to defend while you use Pulse or Thunderstorm. Almost every duel will result in a golden glim. Switch to Swaine and pick up the golden glim if it occurs. To 100% steal a scroll from the Honky Tonker, use his miraculous attack.

Another option is to proceed to the trail’s darkest section, where you have to illuminate the lamps. It’s okay to go in and out of it, as long as you stay around the spawn area when you first enter.

Honky Tonkers will appear at that location. Set all tactics to Don’t Do Anything and equip Oliver’s weakest wand. Switch to Swaine for full-out defense, mugshot the creature, and then use an ability that hits all the familiars to stop it quickly. Then do it again until you’ve gotten all five.

Now that you’ve gone through these Kaleidostone and Scroll of Truth Farming Tips, you can easily farm them in Ni No Kuni.