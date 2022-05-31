Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Gems Guide

If you want to take your armor and weapons to the next level in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Gems are the way to go. In this guide, we’ll be walking you through all the information you need to know about Gems, including where to find them and how to use them in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

What Do Gems Do in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds?

Gems are special items in Cross Worlds that are used to enhance the strength of weapons and armor pieces. Gems have unique stat-buffs to them which are applied to the weapons/armor they are imprinted on.

These stat-buffs are for stats like Defense, Evasion, Critical Damage, Critical Resistance, HP, Accuracy etc. To be able to progress quickly in the game, you’ll eventually need to start filling up the Gem slots of your weapon.

Before you read the rest of the guide, keep in mind that you need to reach level 40 to unlock the Gems tab in Equipment.

Each weapon and armor piece in the game has three Gem slots. To view these Gem slots, open up your inventory and click on the weapon. You’ll see three vacant slots under the “Equipped Gems” section.

The three Gem slots are all locked when you first find a weapon. So, before you can imprint Gems on a weapon, you need to unlock its Gem slots.

How to Unlock Gem Slots in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds?

The first step to using Gems in Cross Worlds is to unlock the Gem slots of the weapon/armor that you want to use the Gems on.

The first Gem slot is unlocked when the weapon/armor reaches 4 stars. The second slot is unlocked when it reaches 5 stars and the third and final slot is unlocked when it reaches 6 stars.

How to Imprint Gems in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds?

When you unlock the three Gem slots on your weapon/armor, you’ll notice that each slot has a unique shape to it. There are six shapes in total: Spade, Diamond, Club, Heart and Joker.

To imprint a Gem on your weapon, you need to match the Gem’s shape with the shape of the Gem slot on the weapon.

Say the Gem slot is shaped like a diamond, you’ll need to have a diamond-shaped Gem to be able to imprint it onto the slot.

You can view the Gems you have by going to your Inventory and clicking on the Equipment icon. There will be a tab within it specifically for Gems.

When you’re ready to imprint a Gem on a weapon or armor piece, open up the main menu and click on Gems on the left. This will take you to the Imprint Gems menu which will show all of the weapons in your inventory.

You can then click on your desired weapon and imprint the available Gems on it.

You can also upgrade the Gems, just like you can upgrade weapons and armor. To upgrade it, go to the Imprint Gem menu and click on the “Upgrade” icon on the left.

From there, click on the Gem you want to upgrade. To upgrade it, you’ll need to add the same kind of Gem, but of lower rarities. If you want to upgrade a Gem all the way, you’ll need to have a plethora of the same type of Gem.

If you imprint a Gem onto a weapon but later on find a superior Gem, you can remove the existing Gem using the Extraction Tool. This item is available in the Shop (in the Basic Shop tab) and it costs 10,000 Gold.

The number of Extraction Tools you’ll need to use to remove a Gem depends on the rarity of the Gem. The higher the star of the Gem, the more Extraction Tools you’ll need to remove it. Do note that the Gem you’re removing will be destroyed once extracted, so remove Gems wisely.

How to Farm Gems in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

The best place to farm Gems in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is the Ancient Ruins and Chaos Fields.

While inside the Ancient Ruins, click on the map and then click on the wolf icon in the window that opens up. This will show you all of the enemies present in the area.

If you click on an enemy, it will show all of the items that the enemy can drop upon being killed. In this way, you’ll be able to find out which enemies you need to kill to get certain types of Gems.

Once you’re ready to start farming, make sure to drink an Energy Drink to be able to obtain more drops from enemies.

While inside the Chaos Fields, you should try getting yourself cornered by enemies. This may seem like a bad idea, but it’s worth it if your goal is to farm as much loot as possible.

When you get cornered by a horde of enemies, you can use a big AoE attack to take them out all at once, allowing you to farm them much more efficiently. Gems have a fairly high drop rate, so you can farm loads of gems within 30 or so minutes in the Chaos Field.