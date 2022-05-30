Gold is one of the currencies in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, and you will need a healthy supply of it if you don’t want to spend money on diamonds. This guide will give you tips on how can farm Gold quickly in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds without any trouble.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Gold Farming Tips

There are different ways to farm Gold in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. Below you will find all the methods along with our Gold farming tips.

Taking Out Monsters

One of the Gold farming options available to you from the very start of the game is taking out monsters. You will find different monsters spawning throughout the map.

You can take them out and get a good amount of Gold and other items. When you get an item as a drop, you can sell it to earn Gold. So the monsters will help you farm Gold in two ways.

You can look out for monsters that can be taken out quickly for farming Gold quickly. To avoid the useless drop, you can also use an Active Drop Rate Buff.

This buff will increase the chances of getting more valuable items that can be sold for higher prices. The more valuable the item is, the more Gold you will get.

Daily Activities and Quests

You will find different daily quests and activities in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds that you can complete for different bonuses, including the Gold.

You can also get some valuable items if you are playing a higher level quest which can be sold for a good amount of Gold. Complete the available quests and activities on daily bases to earn a good amount of Gold.

Completing Challenges

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, boss challenges can help you farm a lot of Gold. For defeating the bosses, you will get Gold and other useful items as well.

You can keep the Gold and sell other items for Gold to increase the amount of Gold you have quickly.

Achievements

Completing achievements in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds can earn you a good amount of Gold. You can head to your achievements tab to see which achievement you can complete to get a good amount of Gold.

The higher the tier of an achievement you complete, the more gold you will get. Just complete these achievements and other available ones to farm a lot of Gold in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.