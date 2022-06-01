Like in other role-playing games, you’ll be managing an inventory in Ni No Kuni: Cross World to store all of your belongings. There will come a time when you start needing extra inventory space, especially once you are finished with the early game. The following guide will tell you how to increase your inventory space in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How To Increase Inventory Space In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

You can increase your inventory space by simply clicking on the inventory menu in the right corner of the screen. Then click the “+” icon on the bottom.

This will open a menu in which you can buy 1 inventory slot for 15 diamonds. This method is limiting as diamonds are a limited commodity in the game. They will run out and when they run out you must buy them using real money, so it is not sustainable.

You can also trade using the Purification Medal in the Medal Shop. It will cost you 100 Purification Medals for one Inventory Slot. You can get Purification Medal from Equipment Codex every time you collect a certain item.

There is another method in which you gain 25 Inventory Slots each time you upgrade a Grade. You will gain 25 inventory slots for the first two Grades.

This way you can earn a total of 50 inventory slots and when you reach Grade 2, which is level 40, you will hit a wall and the game will not give you any more inventory slots when you upgrade your level.

How To Earn Inventory Slots After Hitting A Grade Wall

The game lets you play with five different characters where each of your characters levels up to earn inventory slots. What you need to understand is that the inventory slots of all of the characters add up for the same account.

This means that you can gain 50 inventory slots from each character when you reach level 40. Multiply that by five because you can have up to five characters in the game, and you get up to 200 more inventory slots. The downside to this is that you do have to go through the whole story when you level up.

To speed up the dialogue that pops up during the game, press the skip button on the top right side of the screen.