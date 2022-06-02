In our Ni no Kuni 2 Kingdom Building Tips guide, we will cover complete information about how you can manage Kingguilders (KG) currency. Not just that, we will also cover information on tips for building your Kingdom, different facilities, and recruiting citizens as well.

How to Manage Kingsguilders (KG) Currency in Ni no Kuni 2

The amount of Kingguilders (KG) will increase as you increase the number of citizens and buildings. With increasing the number of buildings, you have to make sure that you regularly visit your Kingdom to collect the Kingguilders (KG) stored in coffers.

Other than that, you have to expand your coffers so you can hold more Kingguilders. To manage Kingguilders properly, you have to increase building and expand coffer simultaneously.

Ni no Kuni 2 Kingdom Building Tips

Use Trip Doors to get to your Kingdom

Check-In on your Kingdom is important, and for that purpose, you can use the Trip doors. These doors will allow you to travel fast to your Kingdom. You should collect different useful items and currency from your Kingdom regularly as there is no point in keeping them at the cap amount.

Increase Coffer Size

Expanding your coffer’s size is important to store more currency rather than letting it stay filled with less. By level 6, your coffer storage amount will get to 300,000 KG, and you can even increase it beyond that for storing more KG.

Gather Citizen

For a Kingdom, citizens are really important. You will need citizens to perform many day-to-day tasks in the Kingdom. You can gather more citizens by completing a side quest with a smiling icon next to them.

Throughout the game, you can get these quests, so try to complete as many of them as possible.

Assign Citizens the Right Role

Assign the citizen the role which suits him the most. You should assign a citizen with a yellow star saying suitable for building. Some citizens will be good at research because of their special traits or skills, so you have to use them accordingly.

Level Up Your Citizens

You can further improve citizens’ skills by leveling them up. This will increase their IQ. You can level up your citizens by going to the Kingdom Management menu and selecting the citizens with the blue arrow next to them. You can press the options button to increase the selected citizen’s IQ and check that menu repeatedly because the game wouldn’t notify you about leveling any citizen.

Gathering Items

Most of the buildings in Ni no Kuni 2 allow you to gather items after some time. The citizen assigned to that building will collect the required item as it becomes available. You can also visit the citizen for the items if you need them.

These are very useful in the latter part of the game so keep them ready for that point.

Don’t Turn Off the Game

You shouldn’t turn off your game if you take a small break, as the KG and other items are associated with the time passes. So it is better to keep your game running to earn resources very quickly.

Kingdom Level 1 Facilities

Barracks

Barracks are medium priority facilities suitable for Gao Jia, Bai Gon, and Kimmy. These will improve your Skirmish abilities and increase your might level as well. You can also use Barracks to fill your Guts Gauge, get bigger boosts, and new Shock tactics.

Bazaars

Bazaars are medium-priority facilities suitable for Phorkys, Morgan, Price, and Persha. The Bazaars can be used to enhance your weaponry as they will provide you with Thread, Cotton, Cloth, String, and buttons.

Castle

Castle is a high-priority facility suitable for Roland and Evan. It is used for increasing the number of coffers. More coffers mean more space to hold KG. Castle is quite limited to the leveling up Kingdom and coffer in Ni no Kuni 2.

Everyday General Store

Everyday General Store is a high-priority facility suitable for Gerel. As the name suggests, it can be used to purchase normal day-to-day use items in Ni no Kuni 2. By upgrading it, you will get more discounts on the items.

Explorer’s Guild

Explorer’s Guild is a medium-priority facility suitable for Filippos, Leander, Tabbias, Hoin Den, and Khunbish. This is just there to make the game more enjoyable.

You can increase the movement speed of your party by researching here. This can be used for increasing the storage capacity as well.

Farms

Farms are low-priority facilities suitable for Munokhoi. You wouldn’t need any research on farms. The only thing you will need is the Verdant Farm, and once you have it, you can see vegetables and grains in your stores.

Fish Markets

Fish Markets are medium priority facilities suitable for Pontus. Like farms, these will add corals, shells, and seafood to the store. You can use these items for upgrading your weaponry as well.

Higglery

Higglery is a priority facility suitable for Candy, Leander, and Auntie Martha. You can create and upgrade your Higgledy by using Higglery in Ni no Kuni 2. You can also research at the Higglery for creating improved Higgledies.

Hubble-Bubblery

Hubble-Bubblery is a medium-priority facility suitable for Mylas, Leander, Da Xing, Thaumas, and Thetis. You can get better rewards in the battles if you have this facility. This will also increase the number of wares sold at the stores.

Hunting Lodges

Hunting Lodges are low priority facilities suitable for Lycorias, Batu, Helena, and Min Ti. These will make feathers, furs, and bones in your store that can be used for creating new armors in the game.

Lumberyard

Lumberyard is a low-priority facility suitable for Keeley, Chi Pi, and Niall. This will add fungi, resins, and lumber to your store. Upgrading it will increase the materials you get in your stores.

Mining Camps

Mining Camps are medium priority facilities suitable for Kent, Cindy May, Tani, Bao Wao, Yung Mein, and Proteus. They will add prisms, crystals, ores, and wonderwater to your store. You can use these items for leveling up your weapons.

Outfitters

Outfitters is a high-priority facility suitable for Eli, Yip-Yip, Pi Chi, Crispin, and Fai Do. You can buy and improve your armors at this facility. Researching here will lower the armor cost and help you unlock the new skills in armor.

Ranches

Ranches are low-priority facilities suitable for Chingis and Muriel. It can be used for adding eggs, meat, and dairy products to your store in Ni no Kuni 2. You can also find some rare items if you level up your Ranches.

Spellworks

Spellworks are medium priority facilities suitable for Triton, Li Li, Leander, and Hau Ling. These are completely for someone who loves mage classes. You can research and learn new spells with it.

Tasty’s Cookshop

Tasty’s Cookshop is a medium-priority facility suitable for Floyd. Floyd will make new dishes every time you find some new recipe while traveling. You can also purchase these dishes from him if you want.

Weapon Workshop

Weapon Workshop is a high-priority facility suitable for Bracken, Fitch, Peleus, Ah Chu, and Nu Bi. You can upgrade and buy new weapons from here.

This facility needs to be upgraded to a higher level for better weapons. You can also do some research here to lower the weapons cost.

Kingdom Level 2 Facilities

Aranella Square

Aranella is a high priority facility in Ni no Kuni 2. You can build this facility after reaching level 2. This will provide you with a big influence boost to build the Fresher Fish Markets, Institute of Innovation, and Goodfellows Inn.

Basic Training Ground

Basic Training Ground is a high-priority facility suitable for Drew, Oz, and Long Mein. This will increase the experience earning not just for you but also for your party members.

Dimensional Lab

The Dimensional lab is a medium-priority facility suitable for Chip, Hau Ling, Speio, and Leander. This is a great option for you if you want to clean all the Dreamer’s Maze Locations around the World.

You can research it for slowing down the Danger Gauge in Dreamer’s Mazes. In this way, you can find more doors and idols.

Dispellery

Dispellery is a medium-priority facility suitable for Li Li. It is used for removing the curse from equipment, so you can use them completely. You can level it up for removing curses from the rare equipment in Ni no Kuni 2.

Evermoria Gardens

Evermoria Gardens are low-priority facilities in Ni no Kuni 2. It only serves to increase the Kingdom’s Influence, so you don’t need it early on.

Goodfellows Inn

Goodfellows Inn is a low-priority facility in Ni no Kuni 2. You can’t put any citizens here or do any research on it, so there is no need to hurry to build this facility.

Its purpose is pretty much the same as Evermoria gardens. It also increases the Kingdom’s Influence.

Institute of Innovation

Institute of Innovation is a high-priority facility suitable for Francine, Chi pi, Andrew, and Henny. This will lower many aspects of building in your Kingdom.

You can use the research option here to decrease the new facility and research cost by 20%. The rate at which citizens gather material from different facilities can be increased using this facility.

Kingmaker’s Cathedral

Kingmaker’s Cathedral is a medium-priority facility suitable for Hansel, Speio, and Leander. It will increase the number of times Lofty will throw you blue MP balls and green HP balls during the fight.

Market Garden

Market Garden is a medium-priority facility suitable for Hipponoe, Yu Kan, and Halimede. This will supply flowers and fruits to your store. These items are used for completing the different quests.

Sage’s Salon

Sage’s Salon is a low-priority facility in Ni no Kuni 2. The only reason for building this facility in Ni no Kuni 2 is to speed up the experience gained by people in your Kingdom. To increase speed further, you can upgrade this facility as well.

Ship-Shape Shipyard

Ship-Shape Shipyard’s medium-priority facility is suitable for Ketch and Tiller. You can build this facility after obtaining the ship in Chapter 5.

You can build better ships here by conducting research. These ships will avoid enemies and sail at better speed as well.

Symphonium

Symphonium is a low-priority facility suitable for Nereus. The only purpose this facility serve is you can listen to music here if you have a citizen with Perfect Pitch skill.

Ni no Kuni 2 Citizen Recruitment Tips

Recruit Morgan

Recruiting Morgan from Broadleaf is useful as it will add medicines to your store right away. The medicines will come in very handy in Ni no Kuni 2.

Recruit More Citizens

You should be recruiting more and more citizens in Ni no Kuni 2. More citizens mean more KG. Other than KG, more citizens will help you add more IQ to some buildings so they can do more research.

Like, you can assign Norbert from Ding Dong Dell at the Higglery. You can also add more citizens by purchasing them from Swift Solutions.

You will need Tokens of Gratitude for completing these purchases. Just talk to the citizens you want in your Kingdom, and you will get them.

Assign Facility to Suitable Citizen

It is always better to assign facilities to the Suitable citizen in Ni no Kuni 2. You can check the suitable citizen for the facility from the facilities heading and assign the facility.

Level Up Citizen Regularly

Once you recruit a citizen, you should also look after their level. You need to level up citizens regularly so their IQ can increase. Other than that, you need to visit your Kingdom again and again so you can check your citizen’s progress in Ni no Kuni 2.