Leveling up in Ni No Kuni 2 is very important because it dictates your ability to deal with different enemies and take on quests. Like any other RPG, enemies in Ni No Kuni 2 are only easy if you are equal to them or higher in terms of level. This guide is about the XP and leveling system of Ni No Kuni 2 to help you level up fast.

Ni No Kuni 2 Leveling How to Level Up Fast in Ni no Kuni 2

Ni No Kuni 2 features a unique experience system because it is a party-based RPG, so we have curated this Ni No Kuni 2 Leveling Guide for you. We have detailed everything you need to know about the level system of Ni No Kuni 2 and how you can earn more experience in the game easily.

You must work towards increasing your level, as you will not be able to progress in the main game without leveling up properly.

One of the most important elements of Ni No Kuni 2 is the character level of all the characters in your party. You will have different characters in your party, each with its unique levels.

These levels will dictate how well the character will perform when it is up against an enemy. Ni No Kuni 2 features a vast world full of monsters, and since it is open to exploring, you will inevitably come across a monster that has a very high level.

The tips on increasing your level faster by boosting experience points are as follows;

Certain servers of Ni No Kuni offer an exclusive ring accessory DLC called Proper Tidy Ring that raises the number of experience points you get after winning the battle. You can equip this Lofty-like ring to get extra experience points for your characters.

You can boost experience points by doing research in Kingdoms. Researches take time and effort, but the reward is amazing.

Fight with tainted monsters if you are on the same level as them. You will get a lot of experience by taking down these monsters.

You can boost your experience by collecting more Battle Points in your Tactic Maker that you can choose from on the lower left side of the screen. When it’s on max level, choose the option of gaining more experience points.

By fighting with monsters at least three levels above you, you can get many experience points.

Further details and tips on leveling up are explained below;

Kill Enemies

There are different ways by which you can earn XP in Ni No Kuni 2. The most common ones are killing enemies during combat and completing different quests. You get a certain amount of XP for each enemy you kill.

If you manage to kill an enemy of a higher level than yours, you will get more XP but try not to engage an enemy of a level that is too high. An enemy, one or two levels higher than you, can be managed easily.

Complete Quests

Another way of earning XP is by completing different quests. These can be main story quests and tons of side quests littered around the world. Some Kingdom specific quests help Evan develop his Kingdom.

Completing these side quests also grants XP, and you level up easily. Complete as many side quests as you can find, and you will be earning tons of XP in no time.

Since this is a party-based game, all characters in your party will earn XP during these events, but one thing to keep in mind is that the main character earns the most XP. The main character is the character who is at the top of the list.

You can change this or any other character in your party by going to the ‘Party’ tab of the pause screen. The top three characters are always in the battle, with the topmost being your main character. If you want to focus on a character to level it up quickly, make it your main character and complete side quests.

Some quests may limit your main character to a certain character. In such cases, you will not be able to change your main character; however, in situations where there is no main character requirement, you can easily pick whichever character you want to.

For a balanced party, you should try to rotate your main character as much as possible so that each character remains on a similar level.

Slay Tainted Beasts

Tainted Beasts are huge monsters roaming the world of Ni No Kuni 2. They are very hard to defeat, but they award a huge amount of XP once they are killed.

We recommend that you try to take on as many Tainted Beasts as you can. There are 60 Tainted Beasts in Ni No Kuni 2, so there is plenty of easy XP if you are up for it.

We will recommend that you start taking down beasts late game because their level requirement is already pretty high. If you take them on while being severely under-level, you will end up dying repeatedly. So once you are leveled up high enough, take on these mighty beasts for tons of XP.