Citizens in the game need to be recruited since they allow progression and ranking up. All of the 103 citizens come with unique skills of their own. Building the Kingdom of Evermore and populating it with these citizens will result in your reputation as a more powerful and respected leader.

Ni no Kuni 2 Citizens Locations

Auntie Martha

You have to complete Side Quest #1 to unlock this citizen. You can find her in Chapter 4 inside Auntie Martha’s Cottage. It has a special ability called Spiffing Smithing.

Munokhoi

You have to complete Optional Quest #3 to unlock this citizen. Munokhi can be found at the Sky Pirates’ Base in Greenglade Cave. It has a special ability called Creative Flair.

Rumpel

You have to complete Optional Quest #82 to unlock this citizen. Rumpel can be found in Chapter 7 after completing side quest #60 in Greenglade cave. It has a special ability called the Sense of history.

Tabbias

You have to complete Optional Quest #14 to unlock this citizen. Tabblias can be found in Chapter 4 right after helping the Goldpaw. It has a special ability called Business Sense.

Tyger

You have to complete Optional Quest #140 to unlock this citizen. Tyger can be found in Chapter 9 at the Hermit’s Hollow. It has a special ability called Nimble Fingers.

Furnest

You have to complete Optional Quest #107 to unlock this citizen. Furnest can be found during chapter 8 once you have completed more than 80 errands. It has a special ability called Builder’s Eye. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Grampuss

You have to complete Optional Quest #131 to unlock this citizen. Grampuss can be found in Ding Dong Dell during Chapter 9 once you have completed research about the high accessories level at Evermore. It has a special ability called Air of Danger. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Hansel

You have to complete Optional Quest #54 to unlock this citizen. Hansel can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Perfect Execution. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Fitch

You have to complete Optional Quest #21 to unlock this citizen. Flitch can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Love of Liapacas. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Crispin

You have to complete Optional Quest #38 to unlock this citizen. Flitch can be found in Capstan-upon-Hull during late Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Maid Sense.

Norbert

You have to complete Optional Quest #128 to unlock this citizen. Norbert can be purchased from Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 9. It has a special ability called Huntsman’s Eye.

Klaus

You have to complete Optional Quest #129 to unlock this citizen. Klaus can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 9. It has a special ability called Baker’s Heart.

Ritter

You have to complete Optional Quest #133 to unlock this citizen. Ritter can be found in Ding Dong Dell during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Higgler’s Instinct.

Roden

You have to complete Optional Quest #134 to unlock this citizen. Roden can be found in Ding Dong Dell during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Mentor’s Instinct.

Grimm

You have to complete Optional Quest #132 to unlock this citizen. Grimm can be found in Ding Dong Dell during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Patissier’s Touch. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Raxel

You have to complete Optional Quest #21 to unlock this citizen. Raxel can be found in Ding Dong Dell during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Magic Touch.

Muriel

You have to complete Optional Quest #26 to unlock this citizen. Muriel can be found in the Forest of Niall in Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Hedge Magic.

Persha

You have to complete Optional Quest #7 to unlock this citizen. Flitch can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Emerald Fingers.

Moggie May

You have to complete Optional Quest #21 to unlock this citizen. Flitch can be found in Spineshiver Grove during Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Smith’s Instinct.

Kitty

You have to complete Optional Quest #136 to unlock this citizen. Kitty can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 9. It has a special ability called Nose in a Million.

Alice

You have to complete Optional Quest #25 to unlock this citizen. Alice can be found in Auntie Marth’s Cottage in Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Dogged Bearing.

Henny

You have to complete Optional Quest #24 to unlock this citizen. Henny can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Armorer’s Instinct.

Rosamund

You have to complete Optional Quest #137 to unlock this citizen. Rosamund can be found in Ding Dong Dell during Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Astrologer’s Gift.

Marlene

You have to complete Optional Quest #138 to unlock this citizen. Mariene can be found in Ding Dong Dell during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Deep Dedication.

Grisella

You have to complete Optional Quest #135 to unlock this citizen. Grisella can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 9. It has a special ability called Cauldron Sense.

Lady Trudy

You have to complete Optional Quest #128 to unlock this citizen. Lady Trudy can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 9. It has a special ability called Canine Smarts.

Nu Bi

You have to complete Optional Quest #4 to unlock this citizen. Nu Bi can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Builder’s Eye.

Bao Wao

You have to complete Optional Quest #40 to unlock this citizen. Bao Wao can be found in Goldpaw during late Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Canine Smarts.

Long Mein

You have to complete Optional Quest #22 to unlock this citizen. Long Mein can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Dispeller’s Eye.

Fai Do

You have to complete Optional Quest #12 to unlock this citizen. Fai Do can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4 after completing side quest #11. It has a special ability called Outdoorsiness.

Hau Ling

You have to complete Optional Quest #23 to unlock this citizen. Hau Ling can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Nose in a Million.

Ya Pi

You have to complete Optional Quest #122 to unlock this citizen. Ya Pi can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Huntsman’s Eye.

Da Xing

You have to complete Optional Quest #95 to unlock this citizen. Da Xing can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 9. It has a special ability called Nimble Fingers.

Gao Jia

You have to complete Optional Quest #9 to unlock this citizen. Gao Jia can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Spiffing Smithing.

Chi Pi

You have to complete Optional Quest #18 to unlock this citizen. Chi Pi can be found in Hydropolis in Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Green Fingers. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Bai Gon

You have to complete Optional Quest #10 to unlock this citizen. Bai Gon can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Luck of the Devil.

Li Li

You have to complete Optional Quest #8 to unlock this citizen. Li Li can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Hyperdexterity.

Hoi Den

You have to complete Optional Quest #5 to unlock this citizen. Hoi Den can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Even-Keeled.

Yung Mein

You have to complete Optional Quest #13 to unlock this citizen. Yung Mein can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Taste of Timber. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Min Ti

You have to complete Optional Quest #11 to unlock this citizen. Min Ti can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Pescological Nous.

Pi Chi

You have to complete Optional Quest #6 to unlock this citizen. Pi Chi can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Sorcerer’s Instinct.

Ah Chu

You have to complete Optional Quest #19 to unlock this citizen. Ah Chu can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Perfect Pitch. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Yu Kan

You have to complete Optional Quest #20 to unlock this citizen. Yu Kan can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Sorcerer’s Instinct. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as we

Yo Ho-Ho

You have to complete Optional Quest #123 to unlock this citizen. Yo Ho-Ho can be found in Goldpaw Casino during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Prospector’s Eye.

Yip-Yip

You have to complete Optional Quest #96 to unlock this citizen. Norbert can be purchased from Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 8. It has a special ability called Scholar’s Sense.

Tiller

You have to complete Optional Quest #37 to unlock this citizen. Tiller can be found in Capstan-upon-Hull during late Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Charisma.

Keeley

You have to complete Optional Quest #42 to unlock this citizen. Keeley can be found in Capstan-upon-Hull during late Chapter 5. It has a special ability called Outdoorsiness.

Pontus

You have to complete Optional Quest #44 to unlock this citizen. Pontus can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Artisan’s Arm.

Mylas

You have to complete Optional Quest #97 to unlock this citizen. Mylas can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 8. It has a special ability called Fisher’s Fingers.

Nereus

You have to complete Optional Quest #48 to unlock this citizen. Nereus can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Metaphysicality.

Thaumas

You have to complete Optional Quest #46 to unlock this citizen. Thaumas can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Fertile Mind. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Proteus

You have to complete Optional Quest #49 to unlock this citizen. Proteus can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Cauldron Sense. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Triton

You have to complete Optional Quest #50 to unlock this citizen. Triton can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Huntsman’s Heart. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Phorkys

You have to complete Optional Quest #98 to unlock this citizen. Phorkys can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 8. It has a special ability called Fertile Mind.

Filippos

You have to complete Optional Quest #43 to unlock this citizen. Filippos can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Sacred Sight. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Peleus

You have to complete Optional Quest #47 to unlock this citizen. Peleus can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Fisher’s Fingers. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Glaucus

You have to complete Optional Quest #45 to unlock this citizen. Glaucus can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 6 once you have finished side quest #57. It has a special ability called Adventurous Taste. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Speio

You have to complete Optional Quest #51 to unlock this citizen. Speio can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Fisher’s Fingers.

Halimede

You have to complete Optional Quest #70 to unlock this citizen. Halimede can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Expert’s Instinct

Thetis

You have to complete Optional Quest #71 to unlock this citizen. Thetis can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Dogged Bearing.

Lycorias

You have to complete Optional Quest #53 to unlock this citizen. Lycorias can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called Business Sense.

Hipponoe

You have to complete Optional Quest #99 to unlock this citizen. Hipponoe can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 8. It has a special ability called Indefatigability.

Callianeira

You have to complete Optional Quest #127 to unlock this citizen. Callianeira can be found in Hydropolis during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Artisan’s Arm.

Daphne

You have to complete Optional Quest #69 to unlock this citizen. Daphne can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Prospector’s Eye. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Helena

You have to complete Optional Quest #52 to unlock this citizen. Helena can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 6. It has a special ability called The Zip Effect. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Sibylla

You have to complete Optional Quest #100 to unlock this citizen. Sibylla can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after completing side quest #57 in chapter 8. It has a special ability called Sense of Style.

Chip

You have to complete Optional Quest #72 to unlock this citizen. Chip can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Knack for Nutrition.

Drew

You have to complete Optional Quest #101 to unlock this citizen. Drew can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 7. It has a special ability called Fluency in Hig.

Price

You have to complete Optional Quest #74 to unlock this citizen. Price can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Social Network.

Oz

You have to complete Optional Quest #73 to unlock this citizen. Oz can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Expert’s Instinct.

Brodie

You have to complete Optional Quest #81 to unlock this citizen. Brodie can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 8. It has a special ability called Technophilia.

Kent

You have to complete Optional Quest #75 to unlock this citizen. Kent can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Feel for Steel.

Trey

You have to complete Optional Quest #125 to unlock this citizen. Trey can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 9. It has a special ability called Charisma.

Eli

You have to complete Optional Quest #102 to unlock this citizen. Eli can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 8. It has a special ability called Business Sense.

Jared

You have to complete Optional Quest #126 to unlock this citizen. Jared can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 9. It has a special ability called Perfect Execution.

Candy

You have to complete Optional Quest #79 to unlock this citizen. Candy can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Fresh Perspective. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Cindy May

You have to complete Optional Quest #78 to unlock this citizen. Cindy May can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Technophilia.

Krystal

You have to complete Optional Quest #80 to unlock this citizen. Krystal can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 8. It has a special ability called Singularity. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Brooke

You have to complete Optional Quest #103 to unlock this citizen. Brooke can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 8. It has a special ability called Ex-ten-sive Insight.

Briana

You have to complete Optional Quest #104 to unlock this citizen. Briana can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after completing side quest #89 in Chapter 8. It has a special ability called 100-Heartedness.

Kimmy

You have to complete Optional Quest #77 to unlock this citizen. Kimmy can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Insider’s Insight. This one can be purchased from Swift Solutions as well.

Morgan

You have to complete Optional Quest #106 to unlock this citizen. Morgan can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 8. It has a special ability called Swaggie’s Swagger.

Alexis

You have to complete Optional Quest #127 to unlock this citizen. Alexis can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 9. It has a special ability called Spiffing Smithing.

Francine

You have to complete Optional Quest #105 to unlock this citizen. Francine can be purchased from any Swift Solutions after reaching chapter 8. It has a special ability called Creative Flair.

Andrew

You have to complete Optional Quest #76 to unlock this citizen. Andrew can be found in Broadleaf during Chapter 7. It has a special ability called Sense of History.

Sin-Gul

You have to complete Optional Quest #159 to unlock this citizen. Sin-Gul can be found in Capstan-upon-Hull after completing the game. It has a special ability called Business Sense.

Dekkah

You have to complete Optional Quest #160 to unlock this citizen. Dekkah can be found on the Overworld map close to the Ding Dong Dell after completing the game. It has a special ability called Numble Fingers.

Senturi

You have to complete Optional Quest #161 to unlock this citizen. Senturi can be found in Evermore after completing the game. It has a special ability Builder’s Eye.

Mileniyah

You have to complete Optional Quest #2 to unlock this citizen. Mileniyah can be found in Goldpaw during Chapter 4. It has a special ability called Air of Danger.

Tyran the Untamed

You have to complete Optional Quest #1 to unlock this citizen. Tyran the Untamed can be found in Evermore after completing the game. It has a special ability called Perfect Execution.