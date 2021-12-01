The Void Gauntlet is the latest weapon added to New World. Its primary characteristics revolve around Intelligence and Focus. This weapon is ideal for many different playstyles and in this guide, we have put together some of the Best Void Gauntlet Builds in New World for you.

New World Best Void Gauntlet Builds

If you are looking to try the Void Gauntlet in New World but aren’t sure how to create an effective build around it then you’ve come to the right place as we will be discussing two of the best builds for the Void Gauntlet in this New World guide.

These builds will help you perform well in PvP as well as PvE scenarios and we will be going over all the masteries you need to unlock along with the attribute distribution as well.

Void Gauntlet Life Magic Build

This build allows you to heal your team effectively as well as yourself. You will be able to deal decaying damage and heal both in an AoE and over range.

The majority of our points will be spent on the Focus and Constitution attributes.

Best Void Gauntlet Masteries

Orb of Decay

This mastery allows you to use unlockable moves against your enemies and deal 100% more weapon damage which also deals Disintegrate. You can stack this attack up to a maximum of 3 times.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Draining Orb: Gain +5% mana every time you hit an enemy with the orb.

Slowing Orb: Reduces the enemy’s speed by 30% for 3 seconds if they are affected by any other debuff.

Detonating Orb: Lets you detonate the orb by pressing the ability button again and deal damage within a 4-meter radius. This ability either inflicts 100% weapon damage or adds 7 stacks of Disintegrate debuff on the enemy.

Oblivion

Summon a circular rift of void energy at your feet that deals 30% weapon damage per second to enemies and grants Empower to self and friendlies, increasing damage by 20% for 6 seconds.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Withering Oblivion: Your attacks inflict weaken debuff to targets.

Invigorating Oblivion: +15 stamina per second for self and friendlies while inside the radius

Essence Rupture

Fire a projectile that inflicts essence rupture for 10 seconds, healing anyone that hits the target for 20% of the damage done.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Invigorating Rupture: Players receive 15 additional stamina when hitting the afflicted target.

Overflowing Essence: Friendlies within 4 meters of the afflicted target are healed for 80% of your weapon damage when Essence Rupture ends.

General Passives

Keen Confidence: +10% Critical Chance while above 50% health.

Efficient Harvest: Essence Health Drain is reduced by 50% while below 25% Mana.

Leeching Agony: On Critical Hit, gain health equal to 15% of the dealt damage.

Radiant Efficiency: Mana costs are reduced by 25% while above 0% Mana.

Leeching Bolts: Healing from ranged heavy attacks is increased by an additional 30% of damage dealt if the target is below 50% health.

Mending Evasion: Dodging with full mana heals you for 80% weapon damage.

Refreshing Harvest: Cooldowns are reduced by 10% per second while performing Harvest Essence.

Extended Suffering: Successful ranged heavy attacks increase the duration of non-crowd control debuffs you have applied by 10%.

Glimpse of the Void: Gains a stack of void essence every time you land a successful ability hit.

Best Life Magic Masteries

Sacred Ground

Create a healing area on the ground with a 3-meter radius that lasts for 12 seconds and heals allies that stand within. Also provides 16% extra weapon damage.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Holy Ground: Regen Stamina and Mana 50% faster while inside the sacred ground.

Blessed: Allies inside the Sacred Ground will heal 50% more from all heals.

Light’s Embrace

Heal the target for 80% weapon damage and an additional 30% if they have any buffs active at that time.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Inspire: When you heal a target with Light’s Embrace, that target gains 25 stamina

Connection: When you heal a target with Light’s Embrace, gain 1% of Max Mana for each buff your target lost.

Beacon

Shoot out a light projectile that deals 146% weapon damage to enemies and heals all nearby friendlies.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Infused Light: Beacon’s area of effect is now 50% larger

Radiance’s Blessing: Beacon lasts for 5 more seconds

General Passives

Absolved: Life Staff’s light and heavy attacks no longer consume any mana.

Mending Touch: Heavy attacks remove 1 debuff when passing through an ally.

Blissful Touch: Light attacks now heal 16% weapon damage when passing through an ally.

Revitalize: Hitting enemies with the light attack reduces ability cooldown by 5%.

Desperate Speed: Healing an ally below 50% reduces ability cooldowns by 10%.

Intensify: Hitting heavy attacks grant you a stack of 10% bonus healing which stays effective for the next 10 seconds.

Sacred Protection: Increase the amount of incoming healing for all your friendlies in the group by 5%.

Bend Light: After a dodge, your heals are 20% more effective for the next 5 seconds.

Attribute Distribution

Here is how you should be spending your 215 Attribute points for this build:

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 5

Intelligence: 5

Focus: 104

Constitution: 96

Dump almost all of your points into Focus and spend the rest in Constitution to take full advantage of this build.

Void Gauntlet Ice Magic Build

This build allows you to deal loads of damage and provides crowd control capabilities as well. You will be dumping most of your attribute points into Intelligence and a few of them in Focus as well.

Best Void Gauntlet Masteries

Orb of Decay

This mastery allows you to use unlockable moves against your enemies and deal 100% more weapon damage which also deals Disintegrate. You can stack this attack up to a maximum of 3 times.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Draining Orb: Gain +5% mana every time you hit an enemy with the orb.

Slowing Orb: Reduces the enemy’s speed by 30% for 3 seconds if they are affected by any other debuff.

Detonating Orb: Lets you detonate the orb by pressing the ability button again and deal damage within a 4-meter radius. This ability either inflicts 100% weapon damage or adds 7 stacks of Disintegrate debuff on the enemy.

Void Blade

A Blade of void energy converts your simple attacks into melee attacks that deal 100% weapon damage or disintegrate debuff to the enemy upon a successful hit.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Fortified Blade: Gain Fortify to increase damage absorption by 20% for 5 seconds.

Vicious Void: 10% Critical Damage on Void Blade attacks.

Leeching Blade: Successful thrust attacks heal self for 5% per weapon damage.

Oblivion

Summon a circular rift of void energy at your feet that deals 30% weapon damage per second to enemies and grants Empower to self and friendlies, increasing damage by 20% for 6 seconds.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Withering Oblivion: Your attacks inflict weaken debuff to targets.

Invigorating Oblivion: +15 stamina per second for self and friendlies while inside the radius

General Passives

Keen Humility: +10% Critical Chance while all abilities are on cooldown.

Keen Confidence: +10% Critical Chance while above 50% health.

Forsaken Pact: +10% Damage while below 50% Mana.

Refreshing Precision: 10% cooldown reduction on all abilities whenever you perform a critical hit.

Empowering Proximity: Gain empower when casting abilities within 5 meters of an enemy.

VoidCaller: On successful ability hits, gain a stack of Void Essence. Gain 6 stacks to heal self and friendlies near you.

Efficient Harvest: Essence Health Drain is reduced by 50% while below 25% Mana.

Leeching Agony: On Critical Hit, gain health equal to 15% of the dealt damage.

Best Ice Magic Masteries

Ice Storm

Create a 5m radius storm at the target area that deals 17% weapon damage every 0.33 seconds for the next 5 seconds.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Weakening Gust: Damage is increased by 50% for 3 seconds towards enemies when they are inside the storm

Storm Summoner: Ice Storm Mana cost is decreased by 80% while at full mana.

Punishing Storm: Increase the damage dealt to each enemy inside the ice storm by 10%

Ice Shower

Summons a shower of ice that creates a frosted area approximately 1m by 5m that lasts for 4 seconds. Enemies inside the Ice Shower will be struck by Frostbite.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Enduring Shower: Increase Ice Shower duration by 7 seconds.

Quick Shower: Any ally or self will get a 25% movement boost upon entering the shower.

Frigid Shower: Frostbite applies rend to target which reduces their defense by 10%.

Entombed

Entomb yourself in ice to become invulnerable and greatly increase mana regeneration. The tomb lasts for 10 seconds but can be destroyed early.

Passives to Unlock in Order

Strengthened Tomb: Increase defense by 25% for 3 seconds after you break out of the tomb.

Cleansing Tomb: Clean all debuffs once you activate the tomb.

General Passives

Cold Reach: Increase damage of light and heavy attacks by 15% for targets farther than 15.

Energized Critical: Increase Critical damage of ice gauntlet abilities by 15% while stamina is full.

Critical Rejuvenation: Gain 15 mana whenever you critically hit a target.

Gathering Storm: Gain 15 mana whenever you hit an enemy with 3 consecutive light attacks.

Critical Frost: Increase the chance to inflict a critical hit by 15% whenever you hit an enemy in a frosted area.

Ultimate Chill: Ice Gauntlet abilities chill targets and increase ice damage dealt to the target by 25% for 3 seconds.

Attribute Distribution

Here is how you should be spending your 215 Attribute points for this build:

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 5

Intelligence: 125

Focus: 75

Constitution: 5

Dump almost all of your points into Intelligence and spend the rest in Focus.