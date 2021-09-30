New World Best Life Staff Build

Life Staff is a Focus-scaled weapon in New World. This base weapon is presently the only available healing weapon that consists of two skill trees, Healing, and Protector. In this guide, we’ll be looking at the New World Best Life Staff Builds.

Being a Life Staff holder, you’re considered as one of the most valuable aspects of a fight as you’ll constantly be busy keeping your teammates alive through the course of the fight against the enemies.

Where to Find the Life Staff Weapon

The Life Staff Weapon is probably the best option to go for as a healer since it shoots out magical attacks without costing any Mana, upon receiving its initial Mastery points.

The weapon is found either by searching chests or killing opponents. Alternatively, you can simply craft the weapon at the Forge which requires Life Motes that can be harvested from Lifebloom.

Once all the resources are ready to use, you can finally craft your own Life Staff weapon.

Below we’ve given the strengths and weaknesses of the Life Staff weapon:

Strengths and Weaknesses

Let’s start off with the Strengths and take a look at the plus points for being a Life Staff user in New World.

Strengths

Provides strong self-healing and is capable of healing allies as well.

Provides with several options to remove Debuffs.

Upon receiving its initial Mastery points, provides with attacks without the use of Mana.

With great strengths comes great weaknesses, and you’ll have a few weaknesses up your sleeve as a healer. Below is a list of weaknesses you’ll possess as a Life Staff user:

Weaknesses

Leads to unnecessary aggro in both PvP and PvE.

Deals lesser damage as compared to other weapons.

Consists of a single damaging ability.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 5

Focus: 150

Constitution: 50

Initially, you’ll be starting off with selecting the best attributes for your weapon. Many players invest all their points into Focus without even considering some useful slots that may increase the damage to their weapon.

Therefore, the best and the most recommended way to invest points is by starting with Focus for healing buffs, then making your way to Constitution for additional strength.

Secondary Weapon

You can use the Life Staff paired with a secondary weapon (Augmented with an Ember Gem). The gem improves your off-hand’s damage really well.

You can choose to use either War Hammer, Great Axe, Sword & Shield, and Hatchet.

Another alternative is Ice Gauntlet, which is the BEST weapon to choose when pairing up with the Life Staff thanks to the range, and overall abilities it adds to your arsenal.

New World Best Life Staff Skill Tree

The Life Staff skill tree is divided into two parts, Healing and Protector. Below is a list of the best skills to invest points in (passives included as well):

Healing

Divine Embrace +1: Heal target for 150% weapon damage.

Absolved +2: Mana is not needed for Life Staff light and heavy attacks.

Blissful Touch +5: When passing through a teammate, light attacks heal the target for 10% weapon damage.

Sacred Ground +3: Heal 20% weapon damage per second by creating a ground area lasting for 15 seconds.

Revitalize +5: Reduce all cooldown by –5% upon hitting a light attack.

Protector

Orb of Protection +4: For the next 20 seconds, receive a 10% Fortify by shooting out light projectiles. Additionally, heal a teammate for 10% of weapon damage and deal 146% weapon damage when in contact with the opponent.

Protector’s Blessing +6: Teammates gain recovery for 10 seconds upon getting hit by the Orb of Projection.

Bend Light +8: You gain 20% more effective heals for 5 seconds upon dodging.

Protector’s Touch +9: Upon hitting the opponent, Life Staff light and heavy grant 15% Fortify.

Beacon +8: Deal 146% weapon damage to opponents by shooting out light projectiles. Additionally, for 20% weapon damage each 10 seconds, heal any nearby teammate.