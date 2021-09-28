The hottest new MMO in town, New World, from Amazon is now live! In this guide, we will be covering some tips that will be useful in your first foray into the world of Aeternum. So, without wasting time let’s jump to some tips on starting New World!

New World Tips

MMOs always come bundled with their own detailed worlds, combat systems, quests and hundreds of other nuances; New World is no exception. Below you’ll find tips covering the many aspects of New World to help ease you into the experience.

Questing Tips

Use the Camp

You should utilize the camp as much as you can since it provides a convenient respawn spot. This will help you respawn from the camp rather than going all the way back to the start of a location or somewhere else entirely!

Upgrade Camp

You will get the Survivalist Quest after level 15 which will help you level up your Camp. Just upgrade the level of your camp and you will unlock new crafting recipes. These recipes will be very beneficial for you in New World.

Use Food

You should use food whenever possible since it will give you great buffs. You can get extra HP or even increased Mana regeneration amongst other buffs. So, you should be scarfing down the food you have for those challenging quests.

Main Quest

You will get most of your world lore and the Azoth Staff from the main quest. Other activities are enticing, but it is vital you do the Main Quest if you want to move forwards in the New World’s story.

Territory Rewards XP boosts

You should be selecting Territory rewards as per the future needs. Early on it’s pretty great if you want to start leveling fast in New World. However, you will not be needing it when you reach the max level. Try getting things like speed once you reach the cap, as XP would then be useless compared to other buffs.

Don’t Buy a House straight away

Buying your first house is not a difficult job to do but buying a second one is. So, hold your horses when you have the ability to purchase your first one. The house is a teleport spot for you as well so you should be buying it in an important zone.

Combat Tips

Attack Canceling

Attack canceling can speed up your PVE combat and can also surprise your enemies in PVP with a quick shot of DPS.

Heavy Attack Differences

There are two types of heavy attacks one is a simple heavy attack and the other is charged heavy attack. The charged heavy attack deals more damage but for this, you have to hold the button for a while. On the other hand, a standard heavy attack can be done in a fraction of a second.

Attack Feints

You can use attack feints to throw off your enemies. This is primarily for player versus player mode as PvE enemies really won’t care about your mind games.

Improved Skill Bar

Go to game settings and in the gameplay tab, turn on the always show weapon. This will let you watch the recharge timer and skill bar of your weapons which will help you in deciding when to swap the weapons.

Backstab Damage

Backstab increase the damage done significantly. After hitting enemies, you can move to their backs and hit them from behind this will increase the damage you deal.

Blocking and Dodging

You can use both blocking and dodging in the New World. But if your stamina gets down from blocking, you can simply dodge the attacks and your stamina bar will start to refill. Don’t try to block heavy attacks; Instead, dodge them.

Gear Tips

Get Ammo from Auction

You don’t have to get the ammo from the faction vendors; Instead, you can get them from an Auction. You can find the same ammo at a very low price in the auction. So always try to buy ammo from the auction.

Drop the shield

There is no use in having a shield with you if you are not using it. A shield can only give you the bonus when held. Store it or lose the extra baggage.

Extra Damage of your Weapon

Every weapon is good against different types of creatures. Some weapons give you bonuses for different creatures. That’s why you have to pay attention to the extra damage of your weapon and equip what’s better situationally.

Salvage the Armor and Weapons

You don’t have to throw away the extra weapons and armor even if you don’t need them. You can salvage the weapons and armor and they can be very useful for use. You can get some crafting resources from them as well as repair parts.