New World Legendary Weapons Guide

As you progress through your ventures in New World and near the end of the game, you’ll acquire access to some really powerful weapons, known as Legendary Weapons. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with everything that you need to know about those weapons.

New World Legendary Weapons

Legendary Weapons in New World are particularly handy in tough late-game battles and PvP challenges. To get your hands on a Legendary Weapon, you may need to grind, or you may simply get it as a reward for completing a quest.

That’s why we have our guide below, which details everything that you need to know about getting Legendary Weapons – or if you have their recipes – crafting them.

How to Get Legendary Weapons?

There are currently three ways you can get your hands on the coveted Legendary weapons; through Legendary quests, through the loot from the endgame bosses, and by doing Arenas that offer you equipment caches.

The Legendary weapon quests are unlocked upon reaching Level 60 and Level 20 Mastery for the concerned weapon. Also, you need to finish the side quests in Edengrove and Great Cleave.

When you’ve met the prerequisites, head to Mountainhome and talk to Eintou Madaki. Be sure to register a fast travel location here as you’ll be traveling back here quite often.

Anyhow, you’ll be tasked with the Madaki’s Strategem quest, in which you’ll have to discover the location of the weapon molds needed for crafting Legendary variants.

After that, you’ll need to find the materials to be used by those variants. These materials will be specific to each weapon.

Each Legendary Weapon needs you to complete seven quests for acquiring all the required materials and to collect those materials. You’ll need to overcome scores of Elite foes.

Apart from that, you can also obtain Legendary Weapons as drops from endgame bosses. For instance, at the Garden of Genesis, there is weapon drop chances of Creeping Recurve Bow, Primordial Edge, Angry Earth Exterminator, and more.

Finally, by opting for endgame Arenas, such as Siren Queen, or the Protector, you can get quests that offer you random rewards that may contain Legendary Weapons.

Crafting Legendary Weapons in New World

When you start the game, you will be able to craft a few Legendary Weapons at the Arcana Station. These legendaries include Glacial Rage and Master Cryomancer’s Gauntlet.

To craft these and other Legendary Weapons, you’ll need the right crafting skill, resources, and the right tier of crafting station.

While acquiring the right crafting skill and resources will depend upon your endeavors. For the crafting station, you’ll require a governor who wants to invest settlement resources into upgrading the station into the final tier.