New World Weaponsmithing Leveling Guide

New World is much more than just killing monsters and doing quests. As a life skill MMO, a big part of the gameplay revolves around various professions and trade skills, one of which is Weaponsmithing. In this guide, we will help you with New World Weaponsmithing Leveling so you can get better weapons.

New World Weaponsmithing Leveling

There are a total of 7 crafting-based trade skills to choose from in New World. Players can choose the profession in the game, which majorly focuses on crafting and also works as the main source of income through trading.

Here, we will first discuss the use of Weaponsmithing, followed by leveling up Weaponsmithing skill efficiently without wasting too many resources.

Weaponsmithing

Leveling up weaponsmithing is a great way to ensure that you have the best gear to face the various dangers on Aeternum. Exploring the world, you will no doubt find a lot of resources, which can be utilized at a forge to craft gear.

There are however limits to how many weapons you can produce. The forge only allows the crafting of melee weapons. So, with the right materials, you can craft:

Rapier

Hatchet

Great Axe

War Hammer

Spear

Round Shield

Longsword

Connected Skills

There are specific skills that can greatly boost your weaponsmithing endeavors. These skills can be beneficial in multiple ways, they can help in the actual crafting or help to get resources, and everything in between.

Smelting

Woodworking

Leatherworking

Mining

Logging

Skinning

Benefits of Leveling up Weaponsmithing

The way it works is, the more gear you craft, the higher your weaponsmithing skill will rise. And with new levels, you’ll be able to craft better equipment.

Each of your crafted items has a chance to have additional perks or attributes to it. The higher your weaponsmithing skill is, the better perks and attribute points you’ll get for your weapon.

How to Power Level Weaponsmithing

Using normal methods to slowly progress your skills, can take a lot of time and be tiresome. Do you need good skills, and want to craft new and improved weapons for yourself as soon as possible?

If so, then we have to rely on power leveling our skill. This is done by, making a lot of the same type of items over and over again. All of this ultimately helps us with Town Projects as well through the ‘Weaponsmith’s Temperament’ crafting buff.

It should come as no surprise then that we would be requiring a lot of resources and money.

Each level benchmark is explained below:

Level 0 to Level 50

Craft Iron Rapier x93

This will require the following items:

651 Iron ingots

186 Timber

93 Coarse Leather

Level 50 to Level 100

Craft Steel Rapier x262

This will require the following items:

2096 Steel Ingot

524 Timber

262 Coarse Leather

Level 100 to Level 200

Craft Starmetal Rapier x450, start metal will be available to you after you reach weaponsmithing level 100.

This will require the following items: