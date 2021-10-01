There are a total of five gathering skills in New World, Fishing being one of them. Fishing requires a good amount of knowledge about fishing hotspots, baits, fishing rods, and the different fishing levels. In this New World Fishing guide, we will cover everything you need to know about this skill.

How to Fish in New World

Starting fishing is a relatively simple concept. However, getting good at it is going to take you a little while. If you want to get started with your first fishing rod, then simply follow the steps below.

Get a Fishing Pole

The first and the most essential step required for fishing is finding a Fishing Pole tool. This tool is obtainable from the first fishing story.

The fishing stories are basically quests that start with Fishing with Shields and are assigned by Master Fisher Michael Shields towards the west of Windsward Settlement.

You’ll find the Fishing Pole in the first quest, or you can make it yourself in the Workshop.

Find somewhere to Fish

The next step is to find a water body, of course. You can locate these water bodies in some towns as well. Once you have located a water body, go near it and then press F3 to pull out your pole and bait.

You can also press R to add Bait to your line. There are different types of Baits that you can use but remember that Baits are optional. We will discuss more Baits in detail later in the guide.

Cast your Line

Now, hold the left mouse button to cast your fishing line. Once you have achieved a suitable distance, you can release the button. As soon as your line lands, the cast distance and water depth will be displayed.

A vast cast distance will make it easier for the fish to reel in when they fight. Moreover, if your line lands on an active hotspot, a green text saying “Landed on Hotspot!” will appear in place of depth. We’ll discuss hotspots in detail later in the guide.

Hook the Fish

As soon as your line is about to get a bite, a message saying “Get Ready!” will appear on the screen. When it says “Hook!” that’s when you’ll click your left mouse button to hook the fish.

Be quick to do this, as it will happen in the blink of an eye without giving you much time to think. The time will be shown by a colored circle which will deplete quickly. In case you miss the hook, you’ll have to cast it again.

Reel it In

After hooking the fish, a green checkmark will appear, and the message will say “Reel in”. Hold the left mouse button to reel, and you will acquire 10 Fishing XP and five character XP for hooking.

Regulate the Tension

Monitor the tension meter and release the left mouse button to regulate the tension. Don’t let it rise too high, or the line will break.

Different colors will represent the tension in the line. They will go from green to orange and then to red with increasing strain.

Collect your Reward!

Once the white circle surrounding the tension meter is complete and the distance is 0.0m, you can stop reeling the fish.

Fishing Baits

Baiting is not necessary for catching fish. There are two types of Bait for each water type. One Bait increases your chances of catching larger fish while the other increases your chances of catching a rare fish.

A bonus that comes with using Bait is that it decreases the time required for a bite.

How to Equip Baits

You can equip baits with the use of Bait Window. In Fishing Window, press R to access the Bait Window. Remember that you need a specific type of Bait in your bag, and only then can it appear in the Bait Window.

Select the Bait of your choice and then press Equip Bait. The window will close, and you’ll find your Bait in the Fishing Mode window. The hook at the top of the window is automatically selected when no bait has been chosen.

Let’s talk about the types of Baits.

Freshwater Baits

Oyster Bait: This Bait increases your chances of obtaining bigger fish in Freshwater. Oyster Bait is obtained by rescuing Oysters.

This Bait increases your chances of obtaining bigger fish in Freshwater. Oyster Bait is obtained by rescuing Oysters. Bread Bait: This Bait gives a slight boost to your chance of catching rare fish. This Bait is found in Provision Containers.

This Bait gives a slight boost to your chance of catching rare fish. This Bait is found in Provision Containers. Woodlouse Bait: This Bait adds a medium amount of boost to the chances of catching rare fish. You’ll obtain it by harvesting Bushes.

This Bait adds a medium amount of boost to the chances of catching rare fish. You’ll obtain it by harvesting Bushes. Firefly Bait: This dramatically increases your chances of catching rare fish. It can be found after harvesting Bulrush.

This dramatically increases your chances of catching rare fish. It can be found after harvesting Bulrush. Clam Bait: This adds a medium boost to your chances of catching bigger fish. Rescue Clams to find this Bait.

This adds a medium boost to your chances of catching bigger fish. Rescue Clams to find this Bait. Meat Bait: Gives a slight boost to your chances of catching bigger fish in Freshwater. It is crafted when you cook.

Saltwater Baits

Cheese Bait: Adds a slight boost to your chances of catching rare fish and is found in Provision Containers.

Adds a slight boost to your chances of catching rare fish and is found in Provision Containers. Nightcrawler Bait: Medium boost to catching rare fish in Saltwater and can be acquired by collecting flints during the day.

Medium boost to catching rare fish in Saltwater and can be acquired by collecting flints during the day. Glowworm Bait: Immensely increases your chances of catching rare fish in Saltwater. This Bait is obtained by collecting flints at night.

Immensely increases your chances of catching rare fish in Saltwater. This Bait is obtained by collecting flints at night. Fish Bait: This adds a slight boost to the chances of catching larger fish in Saltwater. It is also crafted with cooking.

This adds a slight boost to the chances of catching larger fish in Saltwater. It is also crafted with cooking. Electrical Eel Bait: Immensely increases the chances of catching bigger fish in Saltwater. It is obtained by rescuing Electric Eels.

Immensely increases the chances of catching bigger fish in Saltwater. It is obtained by rescuing Electric Eels. Snail Bait: This adds a medium boost to your chances of catching larger fish, and you can obtain it by rescuing Aquatic Snails.

New World Fishing Hotspots

Fishing Hotspots in New Worlds are unique pools containing fish that will appear inside specific areas. A fishing hotspot is quite similar to a mining node.

Its diameter is around 2.5 meters, and you’ll see fish jumping out of it. Landing your fishing line in this pool will increase your chances of obtaining rarer fish.

The most uncommon, rare, and legendary fish spawn in these areas. Therefore, these hotspots should be your primary fishing locations. The quality of the fish will significantly depend on the type of hotspot.

Hotspot Levels

There are three levels for these hotspots.

Broad Hotspots (1 Star): There are a total of 30 Fish in this hotspot, and the respawn time is 15 minutes. The chances for Common Fish here are 45%, for Uncommon Fish it is 40%, for Rare Fish is 10%, and for Legendary fish, it is less than 5%.

There are a total of 30 Fish in this hotspot, and the respawn time is 15 minutes. The chances for Common Fish here are 45%, for Uncommon Fish it is 40%, for Rare Fish is 10%, and for Legendary fish, it is less than 5%. Rare Hotspots (2 Star): The fish count is 20 for this location, and the respawn time is 35 minutes. The chances for common fish are zero here as well. For uncommon, rare, and legendary, the chances are 65, 30, and 5, respectively.

The fish count is 20 for this location, and the respawn time is 35 minutes. The chances for common fish are zero here as well. For uncommon, rare, and legendary, the chances are 65, 30, and 5, respectively. Secret Hotspots (3 Star): The total Fish count is 10 with a respawn time of 45 minutes. The chances for Common Fish is zero here, but for Rare, Uncommon, and Legendary, it is 70, 20, and 10, respectively.

How to find Hotspots

Another important question about hotspots is about where and how can you find them? We have the answer.

These locations will spawn on fixed locations and will be marked with their levels which are mentioned above. In addition, they will appear as areas of shallow water.

One thing worth mentioning here is that when you level up your Fishing Ability, it also unlocks your ability to track the hotspots on your map. You’ll find these labeled on your map as yellow hexagon shapes on water bodies.

Once you land your bobber on to the hotspots, a message will appear saying “Landed in Hotspot”. If this message doesn’t appear, you are not fishing in the hotspot and will not obtain the bonus that comes with it.

Congratulations! This is all it takes to catch a fish. You will be rewarded with Fishing XP, Character XP, and of course, the fish you just caught. In addition, catching this fish will help you acquire items like crafting ingredients, fish oil, and fish filets.