The New World Best Hatchet Builds consist of weapons that are capable of high DPS and durability. In this guide, we will discuss everything that you need to know in order to build the best character centralized around the hatchet weapon in New World.

New World Best Hatchet Builds

The Hatchet is a melee-focused weapon and also one of the best choices in New World. It is powerful and integrated with just the perfect secondary alternatives as well as passive abilities.

The Hatchet is a Dexterity and Strength weapon that blends well with Constitution. This weapon has two skill trees, the Berserker and the Throwing.

The Berserker focuses on increasing melee range damage and inflicting fast attack swings. On the other hand, the throwing tree is focused more on ranged attacks and debuffs.

Where to Find the Hatchet Weapon

You can find the Hatchet mainly through crafting. You will use weaponsmithing for this purpose as Hatchet is also denoted as a weapon. Start by preparing Iron Hatchets and advance their type as you progress through this skill.

Visit any forge and then interact with it to start with the process of weaponsmithing. The recipe for crafting an Iron Hatchet is 7x Iron Ingot, 2x Coarse Leather, and 3x Timber.

Additionally, Hatchets can also be dropped by creatures such as alligators, bobcats, lynx, boars, bears, lions, and wolves.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Below we’ve given the strengths and weaknesses of the Hatchet. Let’s start with the strengths of this weapon.

Strengths

You can easily mow down enemies in close range if they are not paying enough attention to your Berserk.

Your damage impact is immensely significant, which will make you undefeatable in front of your enemies.

It provides you with extra high healing.

In PvE, Hatchets have barely any drawbacks.

With strengths come weaknesses, and hatchets can be a bit disadvantageous in PvP mode for the following reasons.

Weaknesses

You have a limited amount of tools to counter experienced players who will destroy you in PvP.

Not the fastest class therefore, enemies will easily kite you in PvP.

PvP is extremely difficult for this class.

Attribute Distribution

This is the general build that you’ll use when playing with Hatchet.

Strength: 15

Dexterity: 150

Constitution: 50

Focus: 0

Intelligence: 0

Hatchet primarily depends on Strength and Dexterity attributes. For optimal damage, you’ll need a mix of both. Investing some points in Consitution will also be beneficial during fights.

Secondary Weapons

While talking about weapon pairings for Hatchet, anything goes well with it as long as it is a melee weapon. Even those weapons that primarily scale with Dexterity go well with Hatchet since they have a greater headshot scale.

You can be a bit experimental and go with a Bow and Musket, which primarily scale with Dexterity.

Paired with Life Staff, this will give you insane healing power, but you’ll have to put on a focused gem into the Hatchet.

Pairing Hatchet with a Fire Staff or an Ice Gauntlet is not necessarily recommended because it wouldn’t bring many benefits. However, there are much better combinations that can be paired with those weapons.

Overall, Hatchet is an all-rounder weapon that can be used for tanking as well. Below we have gone in-depth of the Skill Trees of the best Hatchet Builds in New World.

Hatchet PvE Build

As discussed earlier in this guide, the skill tree for Hatchet is divided into two parts, Berserker and Throwing. Below is the best way to distribute your skill points for the Hatchet PvE Build.

Berserk

The first and essential skill you need for this build is the Berserk Skill. This is going to be your bread and butter skill for this build. This skill increases your attack damage by 20 for 15 seconds time period.

Moreover, it provides you various benefits for the entire period, such as increased movement speed and constant healing ability.

Feral Rush

The next skill is Feral Rush, and this ability causes the player to leap forward while hitting twice. The first hit will deal with 115% damage, while the second will deal with 130% weapon damage.

The cool-down time is 12 seconds. The period is relatively short, so you will have to be careful not to waste it away. However, it’ll help you in getting out of crowd control areas as well as rooting enemies.

Raging Torrent

The third ability recommended at least for the start is Raging Torrent because it is very accessible and highly damaging. It’ll help you quite a lot in PvE.

On the Hunt

Down the Berserk Line, you’ll need On The Hunt, which will immensely increase your movement speed. You can use it even out of combat to travel a lot quicker.

Berserking Refresh

Next, you’ll need Berserking Refresh, which heals your health while the Berserker is active.

Berserking Purge

After that, you’ll need Berserking Purge, it is not the best, but it helps with the cleanse for cc, which will be pretty beneficial in PvP.

Uninterruptible Berserk

Next, we have Uninterruptible Berserk, which gives you grit during berserk. This makes your attacks uninterruptable, and enemies won’t be able to stagger you.

Aimed Throw

After this, go to the Throwing Skill tree and In this tree, put your one point in Aimed Throw. This ability replaces your block with Aimed Throw, which deals with 95% weapon damage. This is great for fighting mobs and crowded areas. Therefore this investment of one point will take you very far.

Other Skills

You can now resume the Berserker tree and choose Accumulated Power, Against All Odds, Aggressive Approach, and Final Blow.

Now back to the Berserk line in the Berserker Tree, you can choose Defy Death, giving you death immunity.

Frenzied Purge is also beneficial to remove attack effects caused by your enemy.

Fortifying Strikes and Accumulated Power do almost the same job of fortifying damage absorption upon hitting an enemy with three light attacks. Having this twice is quite beneficial.

Next, Enraged Strikes is also significant for dealing with your targets below 30% health.

We do not recommend relentless Fury, Dispatch, and Desperate Refresh. However, Crippling Strikes is fantastic in PvP because it helps in rooting enemies if they run away from you.

Finally, put your last point in Critica Throw in the Throwing tree as it increases critical attacks by 5%.

This is the ideal skill distribution for the beginning. Of course, you can switch things up as you proceed. For example, you can go heavier on the throwing skill tree once you progress further in the game.

Axe Murderer PvP Build

The next build that we’ll discuss is ideal for 1vx situations, and the weapon combination of the axe and Hatchet is fantastic.

Reap and Passive Greed

Starting with the Reaper branch in the Great Axe tree, we will get the Reap skill along with the Passive Greed. Reap is a fantastic skill, especially when an enemy tries to run away from you. Once you have mastered the art of aiming, this skill will be incredibly beneficial to you.

Charge

The active skill Charge is going to behave as a gap closer to your skills.

Critical Gains

Next, Critical Gains is another skill that will heal you after you land a critical strike.

The Collector and Death’s Embrace

The Collector will extend your Reap skill to 8 meters while the Death’s Embrace will penetrate 10% more armor on enemies below 50% HP.

Frustration

Next up, we have Frustration. Upon blocking an attack, you will get a 15% damage for ten seconds.

Keen Edge and Hunger

Then, Keen Edge will give you 10% more critical damage, and Hunger next to it will heal you for 30% of the damage done by Reap.

Critical Condition

Next on the tree, we have Critical Condition, which will allow you to land critical strikes on enemies with HP below 30%.

Feed

Finally, Feed will heal you for hitting enemies below 30% HP.

Fatal Attraction/Revenge

Next up, Fatal Attraction will add a spin attack to Reap, dealing 115% damage. This skill is optional, and you can replace it with something like Revenge.

Blood Lust

Finally, the most crucial skill in this entire tree is Blood Lust. This skill increases your speed by 30% and damage by 15%.

Heavy Pull

Next, move to the Mauler branch and the first skill will be Heavy Pull, pulling your enemies closer to you.

Enduring Strike

Enduring Strike adds grits to your heavy attacks, and it also provides you stagger resistance. It also makes a 20% damage reduction.

Gravity

Gravity helps you pull your enemies for 30% longer, which improves the effectiveness of your cc ability.

Gravity Skill

Next up, we have Gravity Skill, which helps you throw your axe up to 10 meters. Again, it is a super practical skill that you’ll get better at using with practice.

Crowded Well

Crowded Well is the next skill that increases burst damage by 10% for each foe caught in the vortex. It is imperative if you’re fighting multiple enemies, especially in PvP.

Unyielding

Finally, we have Unyielding down the same line, which adds 10% fortify to all the allies helping you. Fortifying reduces the damage that you’re taking, so this is hugely beneficial in PvP.