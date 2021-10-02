Amazon’s new MMORPG has several different roles available to play, including the Healer playstyle. Healers are an important part of the team, and having a good healer build will greatly help you out. In this guide, we have listed several New World Healer builds for you.

New World Best Healer Builds

Like any MMORPG, having a healer in your party in New World can mean the difference between a wipe and getting some epic loot. With these Healer builds, you are sure to have your party’s back in tough times.

While there are no set classes in the game, you can still play the role of a healer in New World if you have the right weapon and build and with this guide, we will give you an idea of some of the best builds to try out if you are going to be a healer.

Cleric Build

The Cleric is a supporting healer build that offers boosts to the group’s armor and damage while also providing healing. The Cleric healer build focuses on boosting during PvP fights. However, it can also work in PvE expeditions and Corrupted events.

The Cleric’s position in the group is at the frontline of the group. The Cleric build will work best with Heavy armor as it will help you take more damage and act as a tank healer. For the Cleric build, increase Life Staff in the Protector tree.

Cleric healer’s core skills are Orb of Protection and Light’s Embrace and also Splash of Light, which is a dedicated healing spell. Splash of Light is a healing specialization, and it will help in providing healing to your team.

For Cleric, choose Spirits United, Protector’s touch, and Strength and Glowing focus as your passive abilities as they will provide stronger fortification buffs and duration while also increasing your healing abilities. Choose Shield and Sword as your secondary weapon as you will need to deal with enemies being on the frontline of the group.

Hatchet Support Build

The Hatchet Support healer build’s main focus is to keep the team members healthy and alive by providing healing to them. Choose the Sacred Ground and Beacon dedicated healing spell, which provides a good amount of AoE healing to your group members.

The large area of effect of Sacred Ground and Beacon will be highly beneficial in situations where your team members are close together in a fight with an enemy. Also, choose the Orb of Protection ability, as it will provide fortification and extra health to your team members.

Choose Hatchet as your secondary weapon in this build as it will provide the debuffs. The Hatchet’s rending throw will hit enemies with Rend and Social Distancing will slow enemies’ attacks.

For the Hatchet support build, boost your focus personal attribute. As for armor, a medium or heavy armor will be good as you will need to be in the thick of the action to provide healing to your team.

Paladin Warhammer Build

The Paladin Warhammer is another great healer build that provides the best of both worlds, good damage and stuns to enemies and healing to the allies of the team. Choose Warhammer as your second weapon as it will provide the armor breaker debuff. The Mighty Hammer debuff will deal huge enemies to enemies.

For healing purposes, use the Life Staff in this build as it provides good AoE healing. For targeted healing, use Life’s Embrace. As far as Personal attributes for this build are concerned, put them into focus which will increase the healing capabilities of the build and some of them into strength to increase damage output.

Shaman Build

The final entry in our best Healer builds the Shaman healing build. This build uses ice magic to control the battlefield. In this build, you will use the Ice Gauntlet to slow down enemy movement. Entomb will help in mana regen, and the Life Staff will be providing the AoE healing in this build.

The combination of Life Staff and the Ice Gauntlet makes this build very potent in both PvP and PvE combat. Ice Gauntlet’s passive abilities boost damage to enemies as well. Life Staff’s abilities are all healing-focused, so you can use it to your advantage.