In this Stephen Curry-inspired build in NBA 2K24, we will be putting finishing and defense capabilities to the sidelines and committing almost exclusively to shooting and ball control. This NBA 2K24 Steph Curry build focuses on Point Guard and is a specialized build to make you excel in your opportunity setting up capabilities.

Body settings and attributes for NBA 2K24 Steph Curry build

It is important to be great at seizing and maintaining control of the ball while having the range and precision to ensure it gets to the necessary player.

For an all-or-nothing speed and precise shot Point Guard Stephen Curry Build in NBA 2K24, the following are the recommended stats we have settled on:

Height 6’3″ Weight 170 lbs Wingspan 6’6″ Close Shot 51 Driving Layup 76 Driving Dunk – Standing Dunk – Post Control – Mid-Range Shot 81 Three-Point Shot 96 Free Throw 92 Pass Accuracy 89 Ball Handle 95 Speed with Ball 92 Interior Defense – Perimeter Defense 57 Steal – Block – Offensive Rebound – Defensive Rebound – Speed 87 Acceleration 93 Strength 26 Vertical 57 Stamina 99

How to set up a Stephen Curry build for Point Guard

Point Guards are responsible for setting up scoring opportunities for their team in NBA 2K24. They play an important role in making sure team offense stays top of the line by making sure the ball gets to the right player, past the defense. In this build, we are mainly going for an emphasis on range and ball handling, to make sure our control of the ball is top-tier.

We are going to put 81 points in Mid-Range Shot, 96 points in Three-point Shot, and 92 points in Free Throw. This allocation helps unlock some very great badges such as limitless range to increase the scope of your passes and allow you to set up a lethal pass.

As we are playing Point Guard, your core task is to make sure that we can get the ball to the offense no matter how many on defense try to snatch the ball from you. To that end, we have 89 points in Pass Accuracy, 95 points in Ball Handle, and 92 points in Speed with Ball.

This stat distribution unlocks some skills such as Speed Booster (Gold) to break past opposing defenders and Bail-Out (Bronze) and Dimer (Gold), to improve your ball passing capabilities.

For the physical section, 87 points go into Speed, 93 points into Acceleration and 99 points into Stamina. This improves our dribble speeds and quality, as well as leveling up the Blow-By (Gold) and Speed Booster (Hall of Fame) badges and unlocking the Handles For Days (Hall of Fame) badge, to be more efficient with energy usage.

Best Badges for NBA 2K24 Steph Curry build

Badge prioritization is crucial in building the best version of the character you envisioned. The badges selected here were necessary to elevate the passing and ball-handling capabilities of this Stephen Curry build in NBA 2K24. The points you invest in different attributes will determine the skill you unlock as well as the level, so a great deal of thought was given to unlocking Hall of Fame variants (Highest Level) for the critical skills.

S-Tier badges

Handles For Days (Hall of Fame) : Since you lack in defense and strength, this badge reduces your energy depletion, leaving spare stamina for fancier dribbles to avoid having to directly contest stronger defenders head on and get around them instead.

Since you lack in defense and strength, this badge reduces your energy depletion, leaving spare stamina for fancier dribbles to avoid having to directly contest stronger defenders head on and get around them instead. Giant Slayer (Gold): You gain considerable advantage in making layups over defenders taller than your character (in this case 6’3”).

You gain considerable advantage in making layups over defenders taller than your character (in this case 6’3”). Slithery (Bronze) : Makes it harder for enemy defenders to pin down the player, thus improving your control over the ball and making it easier to break through defense, ending straight into a finish at the basket.

: Makes it harder for enemy defenders to pin down the player, thus improving your control over the ball and making it easier to break through defense, ending straight into a finish at the basket. Blow-By (Gold): Allows the player to juke their defender more easily and breach the opposing team’s paint.

Allows the player to juke their defender more easily and breach the opposing team’s paint. Speed Booster (Hall of Fame): Allows for a short speed burst when trying to break away from a defender straight to the paint, or in specific situations when trying to reclaim the ball from the opposing team.

Allows for a short speed burst when trying to break away from a defender straight to the paint, or in specific situations when trying to reclaim the ball from the opposing team. Hyperdrive (Gold): Reduces the time it takes to complete a dribbling animation while moving, allowing you to safely navigate the court.

Reduces the time it takes to complete a dribbling animation while moving, allowing you to safely navigate the court. Killer Combos (Gold): While mixing up your opponents, their defensive ability can be compromised in several ways, making it easier to get the ball through. Also grants an evasive bonus when combining multiple dribbling techniques, further boosting your success in breaking past defenders.

While mixing up your opponents, their defensive ability can be compromised in several ways, making it easier to get the ball through. Also grants an evasive bonus when combining multiple dribbling techniques, further boosting your success in breaking past defenders. Unpluckable (Gold): Boosts your overall ball control, making it harder for defenders to get it out of your possession with some stray blocks, steal attempts etc.

Boosts your overall ball control, making it harder for defenders to get it out of your possession with some stray blocks, steal attempts etc. Blinders (Gold): Decreases the penalty on jump shots when a defender contests on time.

Decreases the penalty on jump shots when a defender contests on time. Limitless Range (Gold): Increases the range of your 3-point shots for a higher frequency of sniper basket scores.

Increases the range of your 3-point shots for a higher frequency of sniper basket scores. Deadeye (Gold): Jump shots suffer a lower accuracy penalty due to late contests by defenders.

Jump shots suffer a lower accuracy penalty due to late contests by defenders. Agent 3 (Gold): Strengthens your pull-up shot game, making it easier to score from the three-point range, bolstering your risk factor as you become a deadly adversary on both close and long range.

Strengthens your pull-up shot game, making it easier to score from the three-point range, bolstering your risk factor as you become a deadly adversary on both close and long range. Bail Out (Bronze): When jumping, your pass has increased accuracy and more of a chance at reaching the specific offense member.

A-tier badges

Catch & Shoot (Hall of Fame): After receiving a pass, the next jump shot you perform will be significantly stronger and accurate.

After receiving a pass, the next jump shot you perform will be significantly stronger and accurate. Acrobat (Silver): Improves the success rate of difficult close ranged basket shots / layups.

Improves the success rate of difficult close ranged basket shots / layups. Ankle Breaker (Hall of Fame): Can confuse defenders via special dribbling techniques, allowing you to put a dent in their defense and break through from that sliver of opportunity.

Can confuse defenders via special dribbling techniques, allowing you to put a dent in their defense and break through from that sliver of opportunity. Dimer (Gold): When in the half-court, assist passes made to open teammates will improve the accuracy of the shot that the pass receiver will make.

When in the half-court, assist passes made to open teammates will improve the accuracy of the shot that the pass receiver will make. Needle Threader (Silver): Improves your chances of getting difficult passes through tight defenses, straight to an open teammate.

Improves your chances of getting difficult passes through tight defenses, straight to an open teammate. Guard Up (Hall of Fame): When defenders fail to time their contests, your jump shot will gain increased accuracy.

When defenders fail to time their contests, your jump shot will gain increased accuracy. Green Machine (Hall of Fame): Increases the size of your Green window after a few consecutive excellently timed releases.

Increases the size of your Green window after a few consecutive excellently timed releases. Space Creator (Hall of Fame): Upon disengaging from a defender, your shots will gain a buff and your cross up capabilities will be greatly improved as well.

B- Tier badges

Spot Finder (Hall of Fame): Improves ability to get open and receive a pass in the heart of the opposing perimeter.

Improves ability to get open and receive a pass in the heart of the opposing perimeter. Bunny (Silver) : You can pull off successful hop step layups and dunks more frequently and easily.

: You can pull off successful hop step layups and dunks more frequently and easily. Float Game (Silver) : Floating shots will be easier to perform.

: Floating shots will be easier to perform. Pro Touch (Gold): Gives an additional boost on your shots for timing your layups properly.

Gives an additional boost on your shots for timing your layups properly. Scooper (Gold): You can perform quick scoop layups with greater ease.

You can perform quick scoop layups with greater ease. Whistle (Gold): Increases chances to get more free throws when creating contact at the rim or during jump shots.

Increases chances to get more free throws when creating contact at the rim or during jump shots. Triple Strike (Hall of Fame): Improves ability to counter the opponent’s triple threat by covering their shooting, dribbling, and passing routes.

Improves ability to counter the opponent’s triple threat by covering their shooting, dribbling, and passing routes. Touch Passer (Silver): Speeds up player pass timings after immediately receiving a pass from a teammate.

Speeds up player pass timings after immediately receiving a pass from a teammate. Special Delivery (Gold): Flashy passes will boost the receiver’s stats, allowing him to dunk the ball in the basket either directly via Alley-oop pass, or have more success in raw shots after receiving the pass.

Flashy passes will boost the receiver’s stats, allowing him to dunk the ball in the basket either directly via Alley-oop pass, or have more success in raw shots after receiving the pass. Comeback Kid (Hall of Fame): Improved ability to make shots while trailing.

Improved ability to make shots while trailing. Claymore (Hall of Fame): Increased chance to knock down shots made by opposing shooters from the perimeter.

C-Tier badges

Slippery Off Ball (Hall of Fame): Improves your ability to navigate around an opponent’s screen.

Improves your ability to navigate around an opponent’s screen. Relay Passer (Gold): Provides a shot boost to the shooters who receive a pass from you.

Provides a shot boost to the shooters who receive a pass from you. Break Starter (Gold): After grabbing rebound shots, your next pass will be much stronger.

After grabbing rebound shots, your next pass will be much stronger. Off-Ball Pest (Bronze): Your Bump hits become more effective, and you are more efficient in preventing opponents making a breakthrough to your paint.

Your Bump hits become more effective, and you are more efficient in preventing opponents making a breakthrough to your paint. Free Points (Silver): Improves your ability to shut down free throws during the game.

Best animations for Point Guard Stephen Curry Build

For our Point Guard Steph Curry build in NBA 2K24, it was obvious we would recommend going for the following animations, taking inspiration from the namesake of the legend who inspired this build, Stephen Curry.