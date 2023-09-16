NBA 2K24 Best Point Guard (PG) Builds For Current And Next-Gen

Point Guards, better known as “The Point” or “The One”, are your main offense in NBA 2K24. In every match, your main offense is typically played by the shortest players on the team. The best NBA 2K24 Point Guard builds are the ones that revolve around fulfilling the offensive positions and assisting others.

While the height of your point guard might seem like a disadvantage, this allows your NBA 2K24 PG builds to get in close to the opponent’s basket with ease thanks to superior stealing and ball-handling skills, something you will notice in all of our builds.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this year, whether you are on current/old gen (PC, Xbox One, PS4) or next-gen (PS5, Xbox Series) the builds are the same so you can use them all.

Three Point Shooter build (current/next-gen)

Body Settings

Height: 6’6″

6’6″ Weight: 180lbs

180lbs Wingspan: 6’9″

Finishing

Close Shot: 54

54 Driving Layup: 74

74 Driving Dunk: 80

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

77 Three-Point Shot: 90

90 Free Throw: 67

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 73

73 Ball Handle: 93

93 Speed with Ball: 86

Defence / Rebounding

Perimeter Defence: 74

74 Steal: 91

91 Defensive Rebound: 30

Physicals

Speed: 82

82 Acceleration: 87

87 Strength: 45

45 Vertical: 75

75 Stamina: 89

NBA 2K24 Point Guard build 2

Body Settings

Height: 6’4″

6’4″ Weight: 178lbs

178lbs Wingspan: 6’4″

Finishing

Close Shot: 51

51 Driving Layup: 75

75 Driving Dunk: 48

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 81

81 Three-Point Shot: 96

96 Free Throw: 75

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 76

76 Ball Handle: 93

93 Speed with Ball: 84

Defence / Rebounding

Perimeter Defence: 76

76 Steal: 85

85 Defensive Rebound: 31

Physicals

Speed: 82

82 Acceleration: 87

87 Strength: 45

45 Vertical: 54

54 Stamina: 99

Shot Threat build

Body Settings

Height: 6’6″

6’6″ Weight: 181lbs

181lbs Wingspan: 6’8″

Finishing

Close Shot: 53

53 Driving Layup: 73

73 Driving Dunk: 86

86 Standing Dunk: 50

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 78

78 Three-Point Shot: 92

92 Free Throw: 71

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

70 Ball Handle: 93

93 Speed with Ball: 75

Defense / Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 75

75 Steal: 81

81 Defensive Rebound: 31

Physicals

Speed: 86

86 Acceleration: 89

89 Strength: 45

45 Vertical: 75

75 Stamina: 94

3PT Playmaker build (current/next-gen)

Our 3PT Playmaker build for PG in NBA 2K24 relies heavily on ball control and high speed to ensure easier 3-pointers. With heavy attribute investment in Ball Handle, Speed with Ball and Pass Accuracy, you are looking at a player who can easily break away from opponent and avoid getting the ball stolen, making it all the way to their paint and scoring for your team. A maxed out Stamina ensures that even if you are constantly running between both baskets, you won’t have to worry about tiring out.

Floor Spacing Slasher (current/next-gen)

Our NBA 2K24 Floor Spacing Slasher build for PG focuses heavily on aggression to allow for easier scoring from various positions on the court. With heavy investment in Stamina, Three Point Shot and Ball Handle, the opposing players will have a hard time catching up with you or stopping you from making 3-pointers. Because of our focus on aggressive tactics, you will be stealing the ball a lot from others. To ensure you don’t lose it again, make sure to stay mobile at all times without worrying about your stamina.

Inside Out Shot Creator (current/next-gen)

Another offensive-focused build for PG, the Inside Out Shot Creator maxes out Stamina, obviously, so you can run around without getting tired. However, what sets it apart from some other Point Guard builds is the focus on Perimeter Defense and Dunking. Your badges like 94 Feet and Challenger will further aid you in this regard, harassing an opponent who has the ball to take it for your own. Once you have it, a dunk in the enemy basket is all but guaranteed.

Best Badges for Point Guards in NBA 2K24

Limitless Range

Inspired directly by Lebron James, Limitless Range increases your shooting range and subsequently allows you to take a shot from far away, possibly negating the enemy’s defense.

Quick First Step

It leads you from a Triple Threat with a speed boost all the way so you can make a scoring basket. This is one of the great badges that would help you out of a blockade to the score.

Handles for Days

If you’re opposing a defensive-built team and consistently running into the defenders, the Handles for Days playmaking badge reduces your stamina cost while dribbling and since our builds focus on ball handling, you will be dribbling quite a lot.