How To Scan Your Face In NBA 2K24

The ability to scan your face makes a return in NBA 2K24 with a few improvements. This feature has been part of the NBA 2K franchise for a while now and with each annual installment, the only thing players are looking for is to transfer their likeness onto the court.

This year, NBA 2K24 is using the latest AI technology for remarkable face scan results. You can now scan your face to create an identical MyPLAYER and Dribble your way to the end of your NBA 2K24 MyCAREER.

How to do the NBA 2K24 face scan

To scan your face in NBA 2K24, you must complete certain steps associated with this feature. Below we have listed the easiest method to easily scan your face and create a replica of your MyPLAYER in NBA 2K24:

Step 1: Download the Companion app

The only way to use face scan is by downloading the NBA2K24 Companion app. Simply head over to your PlayStore and search and install the app on your respective devices.

The best part about this app is that it is available for both Android and iOS users. Making it accessible to each device user worldwide.

Step 2: Sign in to your account

You are then required to sign into the Companion app. This application allows a variety of signing options. These options include the likes of PlayStation, Steam, Xbox, or even Nintendo. You can choose any one of your accounts from the given platforms and sign into the Companion app.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Step 3: Scan your face

After Signing in to your respective accounts, you must click on the Face Scan option next to Lock Codes.

You have two options, either you can face scan yourself or scan a random face as per your desires. My personal favorite is Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Also, when scanning your face, you will be provided with adjustments to fit your face into the scan. You will receive messages such as “Move Back” or “Move Closer” for better output.

Additionally, there is a mini objective to convert each white dot into green to complete the NBA 2K24 face scan from different angles.

Step 4: Upload your face scan

After your NBA 2K24 face scan is successful, head over to your main menu and select MyPLAYER. Now, open your Appearance tab.

On the appearance tab, select “Scan your face” at the bottom of the selection screen. Lastly, wait for the process to complete thus transferring your scanned face into your MyPLAYER appearance.

NBA 2K24 tips to accurately scan your face

You should always look for a place with minimum shadows and good lighting. Scanning your face in the corner of a room with bad lightning is going to give you horrible results.

Never use hats or glasses as they will interfere with the quality of your scan. In addition, try to stay still with an accurate upright position for the best scan results.

Lastly, it is better to take pictures of your face in real-time for 3D angles.

How to fix the “Face Scan Not Working” error in NBA 2K24

Recently, many players have reported that their face scan is your working properly. This error occurs mostly due to the lack of angles you provide to the scanner.

If you fail to make all white dots green, then as a result, the scan fails to capture a 3D look to your MyPLAYER.

Therefore, make sure that each circle turns green. You can test this by taking 3D pictures of face scans found online.