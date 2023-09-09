Keeping the yearly tradition alive just like previous installments, 2K has once again added the option to redeem locker codes in NBA 2K24. Locker Codes allow players to redeem free rewards. Most of the NBA 2K24 Locker Codes offer in-game currency, various cosmetic items, new players and XP boosts, all supposed to help you progress further into the game.

How to use Locker Codes in NBA 2K24

Locker Codes can be redeemed after players have logged in and attached their NBA 2K account. The game offers players to join as soon as you start the game so joining won’t be an issue. If players don’t have an NBA 2K account, players can create one on the spot.

The menu for redeeming Locker Codes can be found in MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Players can look at the bottom left of their screen. Here players can see the option to redeem the code. Enter the menu and you can enter your Locker Code. When entering the Locker Code, players need to take care of the hyphens in their Locker Code, but the code’s case sensitivity is not an issue.

Players can also access their Locker Code menu from the options at the start menu.

All NBA 2K24 Locker Codes and Rewards

Since the game’s release on 8th September, no Locker Codes have been released as of yet. However, Locker Codes are released in the first weeks of the game and can be found on 2K24’s official Twitter account.

Keep in mind that all these locker codes are valid for a limited time so keep a keen eye on how long before you miss out on these. As soon as new codes are released, we will upload them here so, stay tuned