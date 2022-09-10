NBA 2K23 happens to feature a TV segment that players can watch to end up gaining free VC. 2KTV has been a staple of the NBA 2K franchise for a long time now, currently in its 9th season.

While watching the TV segment, players can answer trivia questions to earn VC as well as other rewards. These questions are sometimes difficult to answer so we have prepared a list of answers for each episode that is uploaded. Here are the answers for NBA 2K23 2KTV for free VC.

NBA 2K23 TV answers for free VC

To open 2kTV you must first go to NBA 2K23’s main menu and you will see 2KTV on the bottom right tile. Selecting this will show you the available episodes.

Episodes of 2KTV are uploaded every week and they are approximately 15 minutes long. You are asked a multitude of questions that win you 100-200 VC if answered right. These questions usually relate to basketball in some form or the other.

2KTV Episode 1 Answers

The first episode for 2KTV for NBA 2K23 is currently available and answering every question according to the list below, in the same order, will earn players a massive 3800 VC reward!