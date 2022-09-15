How To Get Badges Fast In NBA 2K23

Badges are an essential part of gameplay in NBA 2K23. The buffs they provide can turn the tables for any match. Hence, it goes without saying that unlocking badges fast should be one of your top priorities regardless of your character build type.

In this guide, we will focus on the methods to get you as many badges as possible in little time in NBA 2K23.

How to farm badges in every NBA 2K23 match

Defensive Badges

To get defensive badge points fast, you must bait out the jumper and close out the contest to get a rating boost. Ideally, you should pull out this strategy on Los Angeles Lakers.

The important thing you want to do constantly is to stay in motion while you are off the ball so you can bait out passes to the shooter that you are guarding. As you are always moving, you will be able to quickly recover and contest the shot.

You can give up some space on the court to the opponents but always stay in motion so you can make use of your momentum. This method works best against slow jumpers as it’s much easy to contest the shot.

Finishing Badges

Use MyPlayer as Screener while controlling the Best Playmaker. Relying on this strategy will get you a lot of finishing badge points. After passing the ball to MyPlayer, go up to the elbow and shop to lob the ball into the net. The Los Angeles Lakers are the best team for this so you can make use of LeBron James as the playmaker.

Shooting Badges

To get three-pointers, head to the corner of the court while staying on the three points line. Then ask for the screener to center. Use the space he provides you to exit out of the opponent’s defenders before shooting the three-pointer.

Ideally, your screen should be right behind you before executing this strategy. Again, we would recommend using the Lakers as your team to make use of LeBron as the screener.

Playmaking Badges

Run to the corner of the court while staying on the three points line. Then let the opponent defenders adjust while keeping your screener below you so you can run to the elbow.

Once reaching the elbow area, slow down then lob the ball into the net. Make sure to anticipate the hedge defender’s movement before booking it to the elbow.