NBA 2K23 Best Teams For PF (Power Forward)

Power Forwards (PF) plays the crucial role of being the offensive frontline for the team in NBA 2K23 and basketball in general. This guide will cover all the best possible teams you can join as a Power Forward in NBA 2K23.

Best teams for power forward in NBA 2K23

Power Forwards (PF) have to keep constantly keeping an offensive stance while not forgetting about the defense so once you have mastered all of that and now are looking for a team that will cover your shortcoming then we have got just the list for you.

Following are top teams you can join if you want to prove your worth as a power forward and are in need of a platform to do that.

Chicago Bulls

The first team on our list for the PF position from NBA 2K23 is the Chicago Bulls with Demar Derozan, Zack Lavine, and Lonzo Ball which in my opinion is a very solid lineup of players.

Chicago Bulls has tons of promising players and all they are lacking is you as their Power Forward.

If you want your presence to make a big impact on the team, then open up myPlayer and create a big-man build that has good rebound handling.

Charlotte Hornets

The second team for the Power Forward position is Charlotte Hornets who recently just drafted the basketball legend – Mark Williams.

Mark Williams is one the most shining players in the game with 7’2’’ height, he will dunk over your head like it is nothing. You don’t want to go up against such a beast of a player so why not play alongside him?

Along with Mark Williams, this team also has Lamelo Ball, and all this team needs right now is an undersized Power Forward.

By undersized, we mean 6’8’’ or 6’9’’ power forwards with a good ability to score and also keep the defensive line strong.

Sacramento Kings

If are looking for a team that has a solid combination of attack and defense with no compromise on anything and with players like De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, and Keegan Murray, they are lacking nothing except for a Power Forward.

Their current Power Forward – Harrison Barnes is new and hasn’t shown much promise. With his 80 OVR it, shouldn’t be too hard to take his place in the team and make this team unbeatable throughout the season.

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon is the team’s current Power Forward and with just 79 OVR and average performance in the recent season, this team is seriously lacking a strong power forward.

Bring a strong power forward and join hands with the all-star Jamal Murray and all the other top players, and you can take this team to the finals.

If you join this team, you have a chance of being the MVP of the team and with very little competition, it will be easy enough to take the spot.

Los Angeles Clippers

If you want to make things happen while you have people like Leonard, Paul George, and many more covering for you, then LA Clippers is the stage you can show your talents to the world from.

This team has everything except a strong power forward. This team loves to shoot which will give you tons of chances for rebound and if you are someone who likes to score points and cash on that rebound opportunity, then Clippers is your team.