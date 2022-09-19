Best Teams To Rebuild In NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 has a Franchise mode where you can manage and rebuild teams. Each of these teams will share its criteria for success with its managing governor, who is also the team’s former owner. The requirements will include different parameters like the team’s image, the team’s match success, etc.

You cannot just pick a random team to rebuild though. Luckily, the following guide has the best teams in NBA 2K23 that you can pick without an afterthought to start rebuilding your dream team.

NBA 2K23 teams that you should consider rebuilding

Detroit Pistons

Statistic Description OVR 83 Offensive Rating 84 Defensive Rating 82 MVP Cade Cunningham Supporting MVP Jaden Ivey Saddiq Bey 1st Draft Picks If kept 1-18 then one. If 19-3 then it goes to New York.

This team has young rising stars like Cunningham and Saddiq Dey who have reached their best potential. Overall, the teams need some work on the consistency of their shots and some reinforcement in defense. Both issues can be solved with a little effort.

Houston Rockets

Statistic Description OVR 85 Offensive Rating 78 Defensive Rating 82 MVP Jalen Green Supporting MVP Jabari Smith Jr Kevin Porter Jr 1st Draft Picks Two in total. One is own and the other is by swapping with Brooklyn.

This team offers plenty of players with scoring and shooting potential. Hence, it’s the most fun to build in our opinion. You will lose Christian Woods, but you still have a stable anchor like Jalen Green. Also, you can get Alperen Sengun who has lots of untapped potentials.

Orlando Magic

Statistic Description OVR 84 Offensive Rating 85 Defensive Rating 84 MVP Wendell Carter Jr Supporting MVP Franz Wagner Mo Bamba 1st Draft Picks If Chicago’s pick falls 5-30 then obtains one

Overall, this team is consistent, but you must take a shot at younger players to reach its maximum potential.

San Antonio Spurs

Statistic Description OVR 81 Offensive Rating 83 Defensive Rating 79 MVP Wendell Carter Jr Supporting MVP Jakob Poeltl Devin Vassell 1st Draft Picks If Charlotte’s pick falls 17-30 then obtains one.

This team needs a rebuild after trading away its best player Jejounte Murray to Atlanta. There are plenty of good players to fish for.

One of them is Doug McDermott. His contract will expire in 2 years, after which he will be available for a rebuild. His playstyle compliments the team as he is a pure shooter who can make shots from deep on the court.

Utah Jazz

Statistic Description OVR 83 Offensive Rating 83 Defensive Rating 80 MVP Mike Conley Supporting MVP Bojan Bogdanović Collin Sexton 1st Draft Picks Three in total, the least favorable of Brooklyn’s, Huston’s, and Philadelphia’s.

While this team is now a mere husk of its previous self, it’s still led by legends like Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanović. Hence there is still a lot of potential for a firm rebuild.