NBA 2K23 Best Teams For Every Position In MyCareer

The position you choose to play in a team carries great importance. You cannot just randomly force yourself into a team to take over a position of choice, especially if the current player has a higher performance rating.

Getting drafted into a team on the wrong position will decrease your winning odds. If the losing streak keeps continuing, you will more likely be traded to another team.

If you are just starting your MyCareer journey, the following guide will tell you the best positions for each team in NBA 2K23. That will give you a fair idea of the strengths of each team.

For example, the Golden State Warriors have very strong point guards. You cannot think of replacing them, but you can join the Golden State Warriors to boost their point guards as a power forward or a center.

Best teams to join for every position in NBA 2K23 My Career

Point Guard (PG)

The Washington Wizards should be your first pick as a PG. The team already boasts players like Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal but should one of them get injured, you can team up with the other.

The Golden State Warriors is one of the best teams with the best PG. You can run down the courts alongside Stephen Curry who has a 96 OVR, making him the perfect teammate for you as either a center or a power forward.

If you are looking for a more organizational PG role, consider joining the New Orleans Pelicans.

Power Forward (PF)

The Milwaukee Bucks is a team that excels in strong PF players. Giannis Antetokounmpo is already running down the courts with a 97 OVR. There is also Khris Middleton with an 86 OVR. You cannot beat that but you can team up with them to overpower your opponents.

If you are looking to play as a PF, particularly with the Stretch Four profile, consider joining the Phoenix Suns which boasts a good formation.

Small Forward (SF)

For ambitious SF MyCareer players, look no further than the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has been boosting all of its positions except the SF one.

You can take advantage of that and increase the team’s winning odds by playing alongside Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns who average around 89 OVR.

Shooting Guard (SG)

The Brooklyn Nets is a team that will welcome you as an SG player. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons are some of the high OVR players on the team, but they are lacking a good SG option to get some high scores quickly.

Center

The center is an important position on the court. If you are starting your MyCareer journey as an ambitious center, consider joining the Utah Jazz, especially since Rudy Gobert left for the Minnesota Timberwolves.