Center position is the frontline of the defense in NBA 2K23 and basketball in general. Center players are generally one of the tallest players on the team and have excellent strength also the heavier players out of the bunch that is because they are going to be tackling other players a lot.

Following are the best Center Builds for NBA 2K23 that will help you strengthen your defenses, and all of these builds are compatible with both the current-gen and the previous-gen games.

NBA 2K23 Best Center Builds

Jump To:

Inside out glass cleaner build (old/next gen)

This is by far one of the most prominent Center Builds for NBA 2K23 which is a perfect balance of strong defense and offense. You can expect Point Guard shooting and defensive abilities that will make the opponents think twice before approaching you.

We have put together this build to make your center player a defensive tank.

Body Settings

Height: 7’2’’

Weight: 243 lbs

Wingspan: 8’0’’

Build Type: Solid

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 96

Driving Layup: 40

Driving Dunk: 60

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 67

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 56

Three-Point Shot: 30

Free Throw: 70

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 86

Ball Handle: 51

Speed With Ball: –

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 73

Perimeter Defense: 33

Steal: 50

Block: 87

Offensive Rebound: 99

Defensive Rebound: 84

Physicals

Speed: 58

Acceleration: 48

Strength: 86

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 85

Finishing Badges

Giant Slayer: Silver

Posterizer: Silver

Bully: Silver

Rise Up: Silver

Shooting Badges

Claymore: Silver

Green Machine: Gold

Catch and Shoot: Gold

Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Dimer: Bronze

Needle Threader: Gold

Break Starter: Silver

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Interceptor: Silver

Clamps: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Hall of Fame

Brick Wall: Gold

Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame

Primary Takeover: Boxout Wall

Secondary Takeover: Paint Intimidation



All-rounder center build (old/next gen)

If you are looking for a build that will not only provide with top of line defense when needed but also serve every other possible purpose on the court then you are at the right field because the below-mentioned center build is the perfect all-rounder for every job.

Body Settings

Height: 6’8’’

Weight: 236 lbs

Wingspan: 7’6’’

Body Shape: Defined

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 76

Driving Layup: 84

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 70

Post Control: 29

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 76

Three-Point Shot: 84

Free Throw: 71

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 71

Ball Handle: 39

Speed With Ball: 32

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 81

Perimeter Defense: 86

Steal: 85

Block: 88

Offensive Rebound: 87

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 74

Strength: 89

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 85

Finishing Badges

Rise Up: Bronze

Aerial Wizard: Bronze

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Fast Twitch: Silver

Posterizer: Silver

Shooting Badges

Claymore: Silver

Green Machine: Bronze

Guard Up: Gold

Catch and Shoot: Bronze

Limitless Range: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Dimer: Bronze

Floor General: Silver

Bail Out: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Boxout Beast: Hall of Fame

Brick Wall: Gold

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Glove: Bronze

Interceptor: Bronze

Anchor: Silver

Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: See The Future