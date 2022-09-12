Center position is the frontline of the defense in NBA 2K23 and basketball in general. Center players are generally one of the tallest players on the team and have excellent strength also the heavier players out of the bunch that is because they are going to be tackling other players a lot.
Following are the best Center Builds for NBA 2K23 that will help you strengthen your defenses, and all of these builds are compatible with both the current-gen and the previous-gen games.
NBA 2K23 Best Center Builds
Inside out glass cleaner build (old/next gen)
This is by far one of the most prominent Center Builds for NBA 2K23 which is a perfect balance of strong defense and offense. You can expect Point Guard shooting and defensive abilities that will make the opponents think twice before approaching you.
We have put together this build to make your center player a defensive tank.
Body Settings
- Height: 7’2’’
- Weight: 243 lbs
- Wingspan: 8’0’’
- Build Type: Solid
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 96
- Driving Layup: 40
- Driving Dunk: 60
- Standing Dunk: 90
- Post Control: 67
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 56
- Three-Point Shot: 30
- Free Throw: 70
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 86
- Ball Handle: 51
- Speed With Ball: –
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 73
- Perimeter Defense: 33
- Steal: 50
- Block: 87
- Offensive Rebound: 99
- Defensive Rebound: 84
Physicals
- Speed: 58
- Acceleration: 48
- Strength: 86
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 85
Finishing Badges
- Giant Slayer: Silver
- Posterizer: Silver
- Bully: Silver
- Rise Up: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Claymore: Silver
- Green Machine: Gold
- Catch and Shoot: Gold
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Dimer: Bronze
- Needle Threader: Gold
- Break Starter: Silver
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Interceptor: Silver
- Clamps: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Hall of Fame
- Brick Wall: Gold
- Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame
Primary Takeover: Boxout Wall
Secondary Takeover: Paint Intimidation
All-rounder center build (old/next gen)
If you are looking for a build that will not only provide with top of line defense when needed but also serve every other possible purpose on the court then you are at the right field because the below-mentioned center build is the perfect all-rounder for every job.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’8’’
- Weight: 236 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’6’’
- Body Shape: Defined
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 76
- Driving Layup: 84
- Driving Dunk: 85
- Standing Dunk: 70
- Post Control: 29
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 76
- Three-Point Shot: 84
- Free Throw: 71
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 71
- Ball Handle: 39
- Speed With Ball: 32
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 81
- Perimeter Defense: 86
- Steal: 85
- Block: 88
- Offensive Rebound: 87
- Defensive Rebound: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 82
- Acceleration: 74
- Strength: 89
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 85
Finishing Badges
- Rise Up: Bronze
- Aerial Wizard: Bronze
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Fast Twitch: Silver
- Posterizer: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Claymore: Silver
- Green Machine: Bronze
- Guard Up: Gold
- Catch and Shoot: Bronze
- Limitless Range: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
- Dimer: Bronze
- Floor General: Silver
- Bail Out: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Boxout Beast: Hall of Fame
- Brick Wall: Gold
- Chase Down Artist: Bronze
- Glove: Bronze
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Anchor: Silver
- Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: See The Future