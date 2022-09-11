NBA 2K23 Best MyPlayer Builds

Creating a perfect player in NBA 2K23 is a primary task for each die-hard player of the franchise. With the release of the new installment to the series, fans have been eager to jump into the making of their desired character.

NBA 2K23 follows the same build pattern for both the current- and last-generation consoles. Hence, do not expect many changes compared to the last NBA 2K22 game. In fact, the new installment is nearly the game with only a few tweaks and adjustments.

That being said, the following MyPlayer builds will probably be useful for both newcomers and veterans.

NBA 2K23 MyPlayer Building Tips

While there are several areas to consider when building your MyPlayer, there are two in particular that you must be aware of.

Bulky Points Guards are more effective

Being overweight on the court doesn’t pay off for any player in NBA 2K23. However, when playing the MyCareer mode, you might notice that creating a point guard above the 200lbs mark will give you a higher level of attributes compared to a standard weight class player.

Although increasing your player’s weight above the 200-mark will eventually slow him down. The difference is barely noticeable and if you combine 200lbs weight with a 6’2-6’4 height along with a 6’11 wingspan, you’ll end up with an elite point guard class build.

Unlock tier 3 core badges

Core Badges are a new feature in NBA 2K23 that allow you to carry a total of 24 badge points instead of the default 17. You can unlock them by investing badge points into your tier 3 slots.

Tier 1 badge costs 1x Point for Bronze, 2x for Silver, 3x for Gold, and 4x for Hall of Fame.

Tier 2 badge costs 2x Points for Bronze, 4x for Silver, 5x for Gold, and 6x for Hall of Fame.

Tier 3 badge costs 5x Points for Bronze, 6x for Silver, 7x for Gold, and 8x points for Hall of Fame.

Simply place a Tier 3 Badge in the Core Badge slot and press Triangle/Y to initiate the process.

Upon its completion, you’ll reset the Badge Points and will have your points returned into your slot which you can then later use to re-invest into the badges.

Best NBA 2K23 MyPlayer builds for each position

Point Guard (PG) Builds

The Point Guard; also known as the Point, is a highly skilled offensive position that focuses mainly on assisting the team and making sure the ball goes into the hands of the right player.

Inside-Out Shot Creator

Body Settings

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 195 lbs

Wingspan: 6’11

Finishing

Close Shot: 96

Driving Layup: 97

Driving Dunk: 75

Standing Dunk: 96

Post Control: 75

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 89

Three-Point Shot: 59

Free Throw: 80

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 31

Ball Handle: 52

Speed With Ball: 40

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 35

Perimeter Defense: 95

Steal: 94

Block: 43

Offensive Rebound: 25

Defensive Rebound: 51

Physicals

Speed: 74

Acceleration: 76

Strength: 57

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 99

Takeovers

Extreme Clamps

Power Backdowns

Playmaking Shot

Body Settings

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 161lbs

Wingspan: 6’7″

Finishing

Close Shot: 54

Driving Layup: 74

Driving Dunk: 80

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 83

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 74

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 86

Ball Handle: 94

Speed with Ball: 93

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 74

Steal: 72

Defensive Rebound: 30

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 81

Vertical: 60

Stamina: 92

Takeovers

Limitless Range

Spot-Up Precision

Power Forward (PF) Builds

Power Forward, also known as the Four, shares similar skills as the Center. This position possesses high speed and decent playmaking alongside amazing shooting abilities. It mainly focuses on multiple areas such as rebounding, defending, playing in the post, and setting screens.

3-Level Scorer

Body Settings

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 210lbs

Wingspan: 7’1″

Finishing

Close Shot: 84

Driving Layup: 83

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 73

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 87

Three-Point Shot: 89

Free Throw: 67

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 76

Ball Handle: 80

Speed with Ball: 71

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 59

Perimeter Defense: 75

Steal: 74

Block: 78

Offensive Rebound: 74

Defensive Rebound: 80

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 77

Strength: 34

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 92

Takeover

Limitless Range

Spot-Up Precision

Paint Beast

Body Settings

Weight: 216lbs

Wingspan: 7’9″

Height: 6’11”

Finishing

Close Shot: 74

Driving Layup: 85

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 42

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 35

Free Throw: 36

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 70

Speed with Ball: 68

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 89

Perimeter Defense: 76

Steal: 75

Block: 93

Offensive Rebound: 92

Defensive Rebound: 94

Physicals

Speed: 79

Acceleration: 73

Strength: 74

Vertical: 90

Stamina: 96

Takeover

Finishing Moves

See the Future

Small Forward (SF) Builds

Small Forward; also known as the Three, is an all-rounder position. This position mainly focuses on handling the ball, playmaking, and shooting while assisting the power forwards and centers.

3-Level Scorer

Body Settings

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 210lbs

Wingspan: 7’3″

Finishing

Close Shot: 70

Driving Layup: 83

Driving Dunk: 84

Standing Dunk: 76

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 87

Three-Point Shot: 87

Free Throw: 75

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 80

Speed with Ball: 71

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 82

Perimeter Defense: 81

Steal: 46

Block: 80

Offensive Rebound: 66

Defensive Rebound: 85

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 77

Strength: 60

Vertical: 76

Stamina: 90

Takeover

Limitless Range

Spot Up Precision

Inside-Out Scorer

Body Settings

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 236lbs

Wingspan: 7’5″

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 50

Post Control: 30

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 79

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 65

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 87

Speed with Ball: 77

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 58

Perimeter Defense: 71

Steal: 52

Block: 27

Offensive Rebound: 70

Defensive Rebound: 71

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 74

Strength: 90

Vertical: 82

Stamina: 94

Takeover

Finishing Moves

Limitless Range

Shooting Guard (SG) Builds

Shooting Guard, also known as the Two, is a position in NBA with the most speed. This position is in charge of assisting or shooting the ball which they bring to the field. They are best used for scoring from a three-point range.

2-Way 3PT Shot

Body Settings

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 208lbs

Wingspan: 6’10”

Finishing

Close Shot: 56

Driving Layup: 76

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 72

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 93

Speed with Ball: 83

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 34

Perimeter Defense: 91

Steal: 87

Defensive Rebound: 47

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 74

Vertical: 57

Stamina: 92

Takeover

Limitless Range

Perimeter Badge Drop

Sharpshooter

Body Settings

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 185 lbs

Wingspan: 6’3″

Finishing

Close Shot: 67

Driving Layup: 59

Driving Dunk: 25

Standing Dunk: 25

Post Control: 25

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 95

Three-Point Shot: 99

Free Throw: 99

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 49

Ball Handle: 79

Speed with Ball: 77

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 25

Perimeter Defense: 82

Steal: 69

Block: 25

Offensive Rebound: 25

Defensive Rebound: 37

Physicals

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 80

Strength: 35

Vertical: 59

Stamina: 97

Takeover

Limitless Range

Shot-Up Precision

Center Builds

Center, also known as the Five, is a position dedicated to the tallest player on the basketball court. The player will take a position as both an offensive and a defensive player while rebounding at both ends of the court.

Inside-Out Glass Cleaner

Body Settings

Height: 6’10″

Weight: 239 lbs

Wingspan: 7’5″

Finishing

Close Shot: 55

Driving Layup: 75

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 26

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 73

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 60

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 35

Speed with Ball: 26

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 82

Perimeter Defense: 79

Steal: 78

Block: 88

Offensive Rebound: 81

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 76

Acceleration: 70

Strength: 86

Vertical: 85

Stamina: 85

Takeover

Limitless Range

See the Future

Glass-Cleaning Finisher

Body Settings

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 262 lbs

Wingspan: 7’6″

Finishing

Close Shot: 99

Driving Layup: 98

Driving Dunk: 99

Standing Dunk: 85

Post Control: 87

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 65

Three-Point Shot: 75

Free Throw: 59

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 25

Ball Handle: 53

Speed with Ball: 25

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 76

Perimeter Defense: 71

Steal: 36

Block: 38

Offensive Rebound: 32

Defensive Rebound: 46

Physicals

Speed: 74

Acceleration: 71

Strength: 96

Vertical: 92

Stamina: 92

Takeover

Finishing Moves

Power Backdowns