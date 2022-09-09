Even the most expert players need guidance sometimes and it is okay to look for help online because you never know what another person’s perspective of the game can do for your performance so keeping that in mind, we have put together a guide for how to play good defense in NBA 2K23 to help you level up your defensive game.

Defensive tips for NBA 2K23

A good defense is just as important as a strong offense. The ball isn’t always going to be in your hand so for the times when it isn’t you will need to up your defense game and to help you do that, we have mentioned a few defensive tips for NBA 2K23.

Become the shadow of your opponent

When the defense starts, every player will have one opponent assigned to them and they have to cover that player for the rest of the round so make sure you stick close to them and don’t give them an opening for passing and keep narrowing the circle around them.

Once you are constantly on their back, watching their every move, they will feel pressured, and in that kind of situation they are bound to make mistakes and you will have a chance to cash on their mistakes.

Keep an eye on their moves and try to make a pattern out of their moves which will make it much easier for you to sync your jumps with them and not give them any opportunity to score a point.

Force turnovers

Forcing a player to do a turnover in NBA 2K23 is a crucial part of winning. Turnovers will cause the team to miss a whole opportunity to score a point. There are several ways you can cause a player to do a turnover.

You can catch the ball halfway when a player is passing which will count as a turnover. To do that you can time your reach for the ball button with the exact time the ball leaves the hand of the opponent.

Be sure to not spam the button because that is likely to cause a reach-in foul.

Stay at an arm’s length

Because throughout the defense, you will be covering a single opponent, so you have to keep the optimum distance between you and the other player.

If you are too far away from the opponent, they will just slip past and if you are too close to the player, you have a chance of causing a foul.

The optimum distance is at arm’s length. An arm’s length means that you are close enough to be able to catch the ball in between passes but not so close that you will constantly crash into each other.

Defense controls

What good is all the defense tips if you don’t know how to do them so we will make sure that you are familiar with all the defense controls in NBA 2K23.

Defensive Controls can be categorized in two ways. The On-Ball Defensive controls and Off-Ball Defensive Controls of which are mentioned below.

On-ball defense controls

Action Key bind Move Player Left Stick Hands Up Right Stick On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Double Team Left Bumper Intense-D Left Trigger Intentional Foul View Button Sprint Right Trigger Pause Menu Button Icon Pass Right Bumper Steal X Block / Rebound Y Take Charge B Player Swap (Closest to Ball) A

Off-ball defense controls