NBA 2K23 MyCareer: Best Archetypes For Each Position

Every player plays a specific role (or position) on the court in NBA 2K23. Each position further falls under different archetypes based on their stats and builds.
The following guide will tell you the best archetypes for each position in the game by highlighting the stats you need to invest in and the badges you need to unlock.
Best archetypes for each position in NBA 2K23
Point Guard Scoring Machine: 6’3” 170 LBS
Team Rating Boost – Pull-Up Precision
Finishing
Close Shot: 25
Driving Layup: 77
Driving Dunk: 93
Standing Dunk: 39
Post Control: 62
Finish Badges
Heat Seeker (Silver)
Pasteurizer (Hall of Fame)
Slithery Finisher (Silver)
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 86
Three-Point Shot: 93
Free Throw: 67
Shooting Badges
Blinders (Gold)
Deadeye (Hall of Fame)
Hot Shot (Gold)
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 85
Ball Handle: 90
Speed with Ball: 93
Playmaking Badges
Ankle Breaker (Gold)
Bail Out (Bronze)
Bullet Passer (Hall of Fame)
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 25
Perimeter Defense: 44
Steal: 84
Block: 25
Offensive Rebound: 51
Defensive Rebound: 76
Defense/Rebound Badges
Interceptor (Silver)
Pick Pocket (Gold)
Chase Down Artist (Bronze)
Physicals
Speed: 93
Acceleration: 92
Strength: 25
Vertical: 93
Stamina: 92
Shooting Guard Scoring Machine: 6’6” 180 LBS
Spot-Up Precision – Limitless Range
Finishing
Close Shot: 25
Driving Layup: 71
Driving Dunk: 92
Standing Dunk: 50
Post Control: 75
Finishing Badges
Giant Slayer (Bronze)
Posterizer (Hall of Fame)
Lob City Finisher (Silver)
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 95
Three-Point Shot: 95
Free Throw: 90
Shooting Badges
Corner Specialist (Silver)
Catch & Shoot (Hall of Fame)
Hot Shot (Gold)
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 70
Ball Handle: 80
Speed with Ball: 88
Playmaking Badges
Unpluckable (Silver)
Quick First Step (Gold)
Bullet Passer (Gold)
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 25
Perimeter Defense: 40
Steal: 91
Block: 25
Offensive Rebound: 60
Defensive Rebound: 82
Defense/Rebound Badges
Bax (Bronze)
Pick Pocket (Gold)
Interceptor (Hall of Fame)
Physicals
Speed: 90
Acceleration: 85
Strength: 25
Vertical: 67
Stamina: 95
Small Forward 3-Level Scorer: 6’6” 180 LBS
Spot-Up Precision – Finishing Moves
Finishing
Close Shot: 80
Driving Layup: 95
Driving Dunk: 95
Standing Dunk: 25
Post Control: 25
Finish Badges
Acrobat (Gold)
Fearless Finisher (Hall of Fame)
Lob City Finisher (Gold)
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 90
Three-Point Shot: 95
Free Throw: 80
Shooting Badges
Corner Specialist (Hall of Fame)
Blinders (Gold)
Green Machine (Hall of Fame)
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 71
Ball Handle: 77
Speed with Ball: 89
Playmaking Badges
Downhill (Hall of Fame)
Quick First Step (Hall of Fame)
Unpluckable (Gold)
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 40
Perimeter Defense: 40
Steal: 50
Block: 25
Offensive Rebound: 25
Defensive Rebound: 34
Defense/Rebound Badges
Interceptor (Bronze)
Hear Crusher (Hall of Fame)
Intimidator (Silver)
Physicals
Speed: 90
Acceleration: 88
Strength: 40
Vertical: 80
Stamina: 90
Power Forward Post Facilitator: 6’8” 231 LBS
LimitLess Range – BoxOut Wall
Finishing
Close Shot: 55
Driving Layup: 89
Driving Dunk: 93
Standing Dunk: 91
Post Control: 25
Finish Badges
Giant Slayer (Bronze)
Fearless Finisher (Gold)
Rise Up (Hall of Fame)
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 76
Three-Point Shot: 81
Free Throw: 65
Shooting Badges
Deep Threes (Silver)
Blinders (Silver)
Corner Specialist (Silver)
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 88
Ball Handle: 51
Speed with Ball: 66
Playmaking Badges
Break Starter (Hall of Fame)
Needle Threader (Hall of Fame)
Quick First Step (Gold)
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 79
Perimeter Defense: 80
Steal: 84
Block: 90
Offensive Rebound: 58
Defensive Rebound: 84
Defense/Rebound Badges
Interceptor (Gold)
Rebound Chaser (Hall of Fame)
Clamps (Silver)
Physicals
Speed: 78
Acceleration: 75
Strength: 55
Vertical: 69
Stamina: 84
Power Forward Glass Cleaning Lockdown: 6’9” 245 LBS
Paint Intimidation – Spot-Up Precision
Finishing
Close Shot: 60
Driving Layup: 75
Driving Dunk: 75
Standing Dunk: 80
Post Control: 25
Finish Badges
Heat Seeker (Silver)
Fearless Finisher (Bronze)
Posterizer (Silver)
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 71
Three-Point Shot: 77
Free Throw: 73
Shooting Badges
Corner Specialist (Gold)
Deadeye (Bronze)
Catch & Shoot (Silver)
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 75
Ball Handle: 60
Speed with Ball: 55
Playmaking Badges
Floor General (Hall of Fame)
Bullet Passer (Gold)
Break Starter (Gold)
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 81
Perimeter Defense: 25
Steal: 79
Block: 91
Offensive Rebound: 91
Defensive Rebound: 91
Defense/Rebound Badges
Warm (Silver)
Rim Protector (Gold)
Chase Down Artist (Bronze)
Physicals
Speed: 74
Acceleration: 70
Strength: 75
Vertical: 75
Stamina: 85