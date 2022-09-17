NBA 2K23 MyCareer: Best Archetypes For Each Position

Every player plays a specific role (or position) on the court in NBA 2K23. Each position further falls under different archetypes based on their stats and builds.

The following guide will tell you the best archetypes for each position in the game by highlighting the stats you need to invest in and the badges you need to unlock.

Best archetypes for each position in NBA 2K23

Point Guard Scoring Machine: 6’3” 170 LBS

Team Rating Boost – Pull-Up Precision

Finishing

Close Shot: 25

Driving Layup: 77

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 39

Post Control: 62

Finish Badges

Heat Seeker (Silver)

Pasteurizer (Hall of Fame)

Slithery Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 86

Three-Point Shot: 93

Free Throw: 67

Shooting Badges

Blinders (Gold)

Deadeye (Hall of Fame)

Hot Shot (Gold)

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 85

Ball Handle: 90

Speed with Ball: 93

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker (Gold)

Bail Out (Bronze)

Bullet Passer (Hall of Fame)

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 25

Perimeter Defense: 44

Steal: 84

Block: 25

Offensive Rebound: 51

Defensive Rebound: 76

Defense/Rebound Badges

Interceptor (Silver)

Pick Pocket (Gold)

Chase Down Artist (Bronze)

Physicals

Speed: 93

Acceleration: 92

Strength: 25

Vertical: 93

Stamina: 92

Shooting Guard Scoring Machine: 6’6” 180 LBS

Spot-Up Precision – Limitless Range

Finishing

Close Shot: 25

Driving Layup: 71

Driving Dunk: 92

Standing Dunk: 50

Post Control: 75

Finishing Badges

Giant Slayer (Bronze)

Posterizer (Hall of Fame)

Lob City Finisher (Silver)

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 95

Three-Point Shot: 95

Free Throw: 90

Shooting Badges

Corner Specialist (Silver)

Catch & Shoot (Hall of Fame)

Hot Shot (Gold)

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 80

Speed with Ball: 88

Playmaking Badges

Unpluckable (Silver)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Bullet Passer (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 25

Perimeter Defense: 40

Steal: 91

Block: 25

Offensive Rebound: 60

Defensive Rebound: 82

Defense/Rebound Badges

Bax (Bronze)

Pick Pocket (Gold)

Interceptor (Hall of Fame)

Physicals

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 25

Vertical: 67

Stamina: 95

Small Forward 3-Level Scorer: 6’6” 180 LBS

Spot-Up Precision – Finishing Moves

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 95

Driving Dunk: 95

Standing Dunk: 25

Post Control: 25

Finish Badges

Acrobat (Gold)

Fearless Finisher (Hall of Fame)

Lob City Finisher (Gold)

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 90

Three-Point Shot: 95

Free Throw: 80

Shooting Badges

Corner Specialist (Hall of Fame)

Blinders (Gold)

Green Machine (Hall of Fame)

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 71

Ball Handle: 77

Speed with Ball: 89

Playmaking Badges

Downhill (Hall of Fame)

Quick First Step (Hall of Fame)

Unpluckable (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 40

Perimeter Defense: 40

Steal: 50

Block: 25

Offensive Rebound: 25

Defensive Rebound: 34

Defense/Rebound Badges

Interceptor (Bronze)

Hear Crusher (Hall of Fame)

Intimidator (Silver)

Physicals

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 88

Strength: 40

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 90

Power Forward Post Facilitator: 6’8” 231 LBS

LimitLess Range – BoxOut Wall

Finishing

Close Shot: 55

Driving Layup: 89

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 91

Post Control: 25

Finish Badges

Giant Slayer (Bronze)

Fearless Finisher (Gold)

Rise Up (Hall of Fame)

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 76

Three-Point Shot: 81

Free Throw: 65

Shooting Badges

Deep Threes (Silver)

Blinders (Silver)

Corner Specialist (Silver)

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 88

Ball Handle: 51

Speed with Ball: 66

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter (Hall of Fame)

Needle Threader (Hall of Fame)

Quick First Step (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 79

Perimeter Defense: 80

Steal: 84

Block: 90

Offensive Rebound: 58

Defensive Rebound: 84

Defense/Rebound Badges

Interceptor (Gold)

Rebound Chaser (Hall of Fame)

Clamps (Silver)

Physicals

Speed: 78

Acceleration: 75

Strength: 55

Vertical: 69

Stamina: 84

Power Forward Glass Cleaning Lockdown: 6’9” 245 LBS

Paint Intimidation – Spot-Up Precision

Finishing

Close Shot: 60

Driving Layup: 75

Driving Dunk: 75

Standing Dunk: 80

Post Control: 25

Finish Badges

Heat Seeker (Silver)

Fearless Finisher (Bronze)

Posterizer (Silver)

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 71

Three-Point Shot: 77

Free Throw: 73

Shooting Badges

Corner Specialist (Gold)

Deadeye (Bronze)

Catch & Shoot (Silver)

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

Ball Handle: 60

Speed with Ball: 55

Playmaking Badges

Floor General (Hall of Fame)

Bullet Passer (Gold)

Break Starter (Gold)

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 81

Perimeter Defense: 25

Steal: 79

Block: 91

Offensive Rebound: 91

Defensive Rebound: 91

Defense/Rebound Badges

Warm (Silver)

Rim Protector (Gold)

Chase Down Artist (Bronze)

Physicals

Speed: 74

Acceleration: 70

Strength: 75

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 85