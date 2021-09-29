NBA 2K22 Best Next Gen Point Guard Builds Guide

This guide will tell you the best next gen Point Guard builds in NBA 2K22, and we’ll be showing you how you can build the perfect NBA 2K22 Team.
NBA 2K22 Best Next Gen Point Guard Builds
The new MyPlayer builder in NBA 2K22 offers players a lot of options to customize their builds to create the perfect star player. With all of these options presented to you, one can get a little confused when building their perfect builds.
If you don’t know already, the Point Guard is arguably the most important player in the game. Their job is to carry the team to victory on offense, but they can also play a big role on defense.
If you don’t have good Point Guards on your team, the opponents will be running circles around you on their defense.
What’s great about the Point Guard position is that it’s very diverse. Point Guards don’t need to have a specific physique, attributes, and playstyles to be able to do their job well.
Take famous Point Guards Magic Johnson and Steph Curry, for example. The former is a 6’9 giant who carried his team with steals and assists, while the latter is a 6’3 Demigod who blows his opponents out of the water with his shooting ability.
What kind of Point Guard you want in your team completely depends upon your own playstyle. To help you figure that out, we’ve listed four of the best next-gen Point Guards below, each of which serve to fit a different kind of playstyle.
3PT Playmaker Build
This build is all about offense. Before we jump into the build, you have to note that if you’re going with this build, you need to have amazing stick skills. If you cannot carry your team on your back on the offense, this build just won’t work for you.
If you’re able to dribble yourself open easily and hit consistent 3-pointers, then this build will work wonders for you.
This Point Guard will be crazy fast and excellent at shooting 3-pointers. He’ll also be relatively good at finishing, but his defense will be noticeably bad.
On the defense, you can practically just sit in a corner the whole time and let your team do all the work. But when it comes to offense, though, that’s going to be all you.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 166 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’2”
- Body Shape: Slight
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 57
- Driving Layup: 64
- Driving Dunk: 84
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 82
- Three-Point Shot: 97
- Free Throw: 74
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 85
- Ball Handle: 93
- Speed With Ball: 93
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 76
- Steal: 41
Physicals
- Speed: 90
- Acceleration: 93
- Vertical: 70
- Stamina: 99
Badges
Finishing Badges
- Limitless Takeoff: Gold
- Lob City Finisher: Silver
- Posterizer: Silver
- Pro Touch: Bronze
- Putback Boss: Hall of Fame
- Slithery Finisher: Gold
- Tear Dropper: Silver
- Unstrippable: Gold
Shooting Badges
- Blinders: Gold
- Catch & Shoot: Hall of Fame
- Chef: Hall of Fame
- Circus Threes: Hall of Fame
- Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Corner Specialist: Hall of Fame
- Deadeye: Gold
- Difficult Shots: Silver
- Fade Ace: Hall of Fame
- Green Machine: Hall of Fame
- Hot Zone Hunter: Hall of Fame
- Limitless Spot-Up: Hall of Fame
- Lucky #7: Hall of Fame
- Mismatch Expert: Hall of Fame
- Rhythm Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Set Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame
- Sniper: Hall of Fame
- Shot & Pop: Hall of Fame
- Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Gold
- Bail Out: Silver
- Break Starter: Hall of Fame
- Bullet Passer: Gold
- Dimer: Silver
- Downhill: Hall of Fame
- Floor General: Silver
- Glue Hands: Hall of Fame
- Handles For days: Hall of Fame
- Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame
- Needle Threader: Silver
- Post Playmaker: Gold
- Quick Chain: Hall of Fame
- Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
- Space Creator: Hall of Fame
- Special Delivery: Gold
- Stop & Go: Hall of Fame
- Tight Handles: Hall of Fame
- Triple Threat Juke: Hall of Fame
- Unpluckable: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Ankle Braces: Silver
- Clamps: Silver
- Defensive Leader: Silver
- Hustler: Hall of Fame
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Menace: Bronze
- Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame
- Pick Dodger: Silver
- Tireless Defender: Silver
Takeover
- Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision
- Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range
Floor-Spacing Slasher Build
Our next build will be more catered towards people who don’t have elite stick skill but still want to have great offensive abilities.
You won’t be getting many 3-pointers with this build, but to compensate, you will get a lot more opportunities of getting dunks, contacts, driving to the hoop, and you’ll overall have a well-balanced offense. And as with the previous build, the defense of this build won’t be anything impressive.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 170 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’8”
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 63
- Driving Layup: 80
- Driving Dunk: 92
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 74
- Three-Point Shot: 89
- Free Throw: 35
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 79
- Ball Handle: 90
- Speed With Ball: 92
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 46
Physicals
- Speed: 94
- Acceleration: 93
- Vertical: 85
- Stamina: 99
Badges
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Silver
- Fast Twitch: Bronze
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Grace Under Pressure: Bronze
- Limitless Takeoff: Hall of Fame
- Lob City Finisher: Gold
- Posterizer: Gold
- Pro Touch: Gold
- Putback Boss: Hall of Fame
- Slithery Finisher: Hall of Fame
- Tear Dropper: Hall of Fame
- Unstrippable: Hall of Fame
Shooting Badges
- Blinders: Gold
- Catch & Shoot: Gold
- Chef: Gold
- Circus Threes: Gold
- Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Corner Specialist: Hall of Fame
- Deadeye: Gold
- Difficult Shots: Bronze
- Fade Ace: Hall of Fame
- Green Machine: Hall of Fame
- Hot Zone Hunter: Gold
- Limitless Spot-Up: Gold
- Lucky #7: Hall of Fame
- Mismatch Expert: Gold
- Rhythm Shooter: Gold
- Set Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame
- Sniper: Hall of Fame
- Shot & Pop: Gold
- Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Gold
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Break Starter: Silver
- Bullet Passer: Silver
- Dimer: Bronze
- Downhill: Hall of Fame
- Floor General: Bronze
- Glue Hands: Hall of Fame
- Handles For Days: Gold
- Hyperdrive: Gold
- Needle Threader: Bronze
- Post Playmaker: Silver
- Quick Chain: Gold
- Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
- Space Creator: Hall of Fame
- Special Delivery: Bronze
- Stop & Go: Hall of Fame
- Tight Handles: Hall of Fame
- Triple Threat Juke: Hall of Fame
- Unpluckable: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Ankle Braces: Silver
- Clamps: Silver
- Defensive Leader: Silver
- Hustler: Hall of Fame
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Menace: Silver
- Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame
- Pick Dodger: Gold
- Tireless Defender: Gold
Takeover
- Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision
- Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range
2-Way Inside-Out Playmaker Build
This build is perfectly described by its name. This build is the most balanced Point Guard you can make in NBA 2K22. Not only will it have a great offense, but your defensive output will also be very noteworthy.
This build will provide you with great slashing ability, decent ball-handling, and you’ll also be able to shoot some good 3-pointers.
The best thing about this build is that you won’t be a slouch on the defense side at all. You’ll be able to be of great help to your team on both defense and offense, making this build arguably the best one you can possibly make.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’6”
- Weight: 180 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’11”
- Body Shape: Compact
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 42
- Driving Layup: 80
- Driving Dunk: 98
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 70
- Three-Point Shot: 85
- Free Throw: 27
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 85
- Ball Handle: 86
- Speed With Ball: 84
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 94
- Steal: 90
- Block: 60
Physicals
- Speed: 88
- Acceleration: 86
- Vertical: 85
- Stamina: 95
Badges
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Limitless Takeoff: Hall of Fame
- Lob City Finisher: Gold
- Mouse in the House: Silver
- Posterizer: Gold
- Pro Touch: Gold
- Putback Boss: Hall of Fame
- Slithery Finisher: Hall of Fame
- Tear Dropper: Hall of Fame
- Unstrippable: Hall of Fame
Shooting Badges
- Blinders: Silver
- Catch & Shoot: Gold
- Chef: Gold
- Circus Threes: Gold
- Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Corner Specialist: Gold
- Deadeye: Silver
- Difficult Shots: Bronze
- Fade Ace: Gold
- Green Machine: Silver
- Hot Zone Hunter: Gold
- Limitless Spot-Up: Gold
- Lucky #7: Gold
- Rhythm Shooter: Gold
- Set Shooter: Gold
- Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame
- Sniper: Hall of Fame
- Shot & Pop: Gold
- Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Gold
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Break Starter: Silver
- Bullet Passer: Silver
- Dimer: Bronze
- Downhill: Hall of Fame
- Floor General: Bronze
- Glue Hands: Hall of Fame
- Handles For Days: Gold
- Hyperdrive: Gold
- Needle Threader: Bronze
- Post Playmaker: Silver
- Quick Chain: Gold
- Quick First Step: Gold
- Space Creator: Gold
- Special Delivery: Bronze
- Stop & Go: Gold
- Tight Handles: Gold
- Triple Threat Juke: Gold
- Unpluckable: Silver
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Ankle Braces: Hall of Fame
- Ball Stripper: Gold
- Brick Wall: Bronze
- Chase Down Artist: Silver
- Clamps: Hall of Fame
- Defensive Leader: Hall of Fame
- Hustler: Hall of Fame
- Interceptor: Hall of Fame
- Intimidator: Silver
- Menace: Gold
- Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame
- Pick Dodger: Hall of Fame
- Pick Pocket: Gold
- Pogo Stick: Gold
- Rim Protector: Bronze
- Tireless Defender: Hall of Fame
Takeover
- Primary Takeover: Team Ratings Boost
- Secondary Takeover: Finishing Moves
2-Way Shot Creator Build
Our final build is another well-balanced one. Even though it is a bit on the taller side for a Point Guard, the effect of the height on its speed is negligible, and it gives the build some great benefits.
The weight and wingspan of this build are also perfect for gaining strength without sacrificing any speed.
With the physique and attributes of this build, it’ll excel in both offense and defense. This balance of height, weight, and wingspan will make this Point Guard a force to be reckoned with on both sides.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 181 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’11”
- Body Shape: Compact
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 59
- Driving Layup: 70
- Driving Dunk: 84
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 89
- Three-Point Shot: 86
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 65
- Ball Handle: 87
- Speed With Ball: 89
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 94
- Steal: 80
- Block: 69
Physicals
- Speed: 90
- Acceleration: 85
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 95
Badges
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Fast Twitch: Bronze
- Limitless Takeoff: Gold
- Lob City Finisher: Silver
- Mouse in the House: Bronze
- Posterizer: Silver
- Pro Touch: Silver
- Putback Boss: Hall of Fame
- Slithery Finisher: Gold
- Tear Dropper: Gold
- Unstrippable: Gold
Shooting Badges
- Blinders: Gold
- Catch & Shoot: Gold
- Chef: Gold
- Circus Threes: Gold
- Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Corner Specialist: Gold
- Deadeye: Silver
- Difficult Shots: Gold
- Fade Ace: Hall of Fame
- Green Machine: Gold
- Hot Zone Hunter: Gold
- Limitless Spot-Up: Gold
- Lucky #7: Hall of Fame
- Rhythm Shooter: Gold
- Set Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame
- Sniper: Hall of Fame
- Shot & Pop: Gold
- Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Gold
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Break Starter: Silver
- Dimer: Bronze
- Floor General: Hall of Fame
- Glue Hands: Hall of Fame
- Handles For Days: Gold
- Hyperdrive: Gold
- Needle Threader: Bronze
- Post Playmaker: Silver
- Quick Chain: Gold
- Quick First Step: Gold
- Space Creator: Gold
- Special Delivery: Bronze
- Stop & Go: Gold
- Tight Handles: Gold
- Triple Threat Juke: Hall of Fame
- Unpluckable: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Ankle Braces: Hall of Fame
- Ball Stripper: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Bronze
- Clamps: Hall of Fame
- Defensive Leader: Hall of Fame
- Hustler: Hall of Fame
- Interceptor: Gold
- Intimidator: Silver
- Menace: Gold
- Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame
- Pick Dodger: Hall of Fame
- Pick Pocket: Silver
- Pogo Stick: Silver
- Rim Protector: Bronze
- Tireless Defender: Hall of Fame
Takeover
- Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision
- Secondary Takeover: Anklebreaking Shots