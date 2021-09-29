NBA 2K22 Best Next Gen Point Guard Builds Guide

This guide will tell you the best next gen Point Guard builds in NBA 2K22, and we’ll be showing you how you can build the perfect NBA 2K22 Team.

NBA 2K22 Best Next Gen Point Guard Builds

The new MyPlayer builder in NBA 2K22 offers players a lot of options to customize their builds to create the perfect star player. With all of these options presented to you, one can get a little confused when building their perfect builds.

If you don’t know already, the Point Guard is arguably the most important player in the game. Their job is to carry the team to victory on offense, but they can also play a big role on defense.

If you don’t have good Point Guards on your team, the opponents will be running circles around you on their defense.

What’s great about the Point Guard position is that it’s very diverse. Point Guards don’t need to have a specific physique, attributes, and playstyles to be able to do their job well.

Take famous Point Guards Magic Johnson and Steph Curry, for example. The former is a 6’9 giant who carried his team with steals and assists, while the latter is a 6’3 Demigod who blows his opponents out of the water with his shooting ability.

What kind of Point Guard you want in your team completely depends upon your own playstyle. To help you figure that out, we’ve listed four of the best next-gen Point Guards below, each of which serve to fit a different kind of playstyle.

Jump To:

3PT Playmaker Build

This build is all about offense. Before we jump into the build, you have to note that if you’re going with this build, you need to have amazing stick skills. If you cannot carry your team on your back on the offense, this build just won’t work for you.

If you’re able to dribble yourself open easily and hit consistent 3-pointers, then this build will work wonders for you.

This Point Guard will be crazy fast and excellent at shooting 3-pointers. He’ll also be relatively good at finishing, but his defense will be noticeably bad.

On the defense, you can practically just sit in a corner the whole time and let your team do all the work. But when it comes to offense, though, that’s going to be all you.

Body Settings

Height : 6’2”

6’2” Weight : 166 lbs

166 lbs Wingspan : 6’2”

6’2” Body Shape: Slight

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 57

Driving Layup: 64

Driving Dunk: 84

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 82

Three-Point Shot: 97

Free Throw: 74

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 85

Ball Handle: 93

Speed With Ball: 93

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 76

Steal: 41

Physicals

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 93

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 99

Badges

Finishing Badges

Limitless Takeoff: Gold

Lob City Finisher: Silver

Posterizer: Silver

Pro Touch: Bronze

Putback Boss: Hall of Fame

Slithery Finisher: Gold

Tear Dropper: Silver

Unstrippable: Gold

Shooting Badges

Blinders: Gold

Catch & Shoot: Hall of Fame

Chef: Hall of Fame

Circus Threes: Hall of Fame

Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame

Corner Specialist: Hall of Fame

Deadeye: Gold

Difficult Shots: Silver

Fade Ace: Hall of Fame

Green Machine: Hall of Fame

Hot Zone Hunter: Hall of Fame

Limitless Spot-Up: Hall of Fame

Lucky #7: Hall of Fame

Mismatch Expert: Hall of Fame

Rhythm Shooter: Hall of Fame

Set Shooter: Hall of Fame

Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame

Sniper: Hall of Fame

Shot & Pop: Hall of Fame

Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Gold

Bail Out: Silver

Break Starter: Hall of Fame

Bullet Passer: Gold

Dimer: Silver

Downhill: Hall of Fame

Floor General: Silver

Glue Hands: Hall of Fame

Handles For days: Hall of Fame

Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame

Needle Threader: Silver

Post Playmaker: Gold

Quick Chain: Hall of Fame

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Space Creator: Hall of Fame

Special Delivery: Gold

Stop & Go: Hall of Fame

Tight Handles: Hall of Fame

Triple Threat Juke: Hall of Fame

Unpluckable: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Silver

Clamps: Silver

Defensive Leader: Silver

Hustler: Hall of Fame

Interceptor: Bronze

Menace: Bronze

Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame

Pick Dodger: Silver

Tireless Defender: Silver

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision

Spot-Up Precision Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range

Floor-Spacing Slasher Build

Our next build will be more catered towards people who don’t have elite stick skill but still want to have great offensive abilities.

You won’t be getting many 3-pointers with this build, but to compensate, you will get a lot more opportunities of getting dunks, contacts, driving to the hoop, and you’ll overall have a well-balanced offense. And as with the previous build, the defense of this build won’t be anything impressive.

Body Settings

Height : 6’3”

6’3” Weight : 170 lbs

170 lbs Wingspan : 6’8”

6’8” Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 63

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 92

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 74

Three-Point Shot: 89

Free Throw: 35

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 79

Ball Handle: 90

Speed With Ball: 92

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 46

Physicals

Speed: 94

Acceleration: 93

Vertical: 85

Stamina: 99

Badges

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Silver

Fast Twitch: Bronze

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Grace Under Pressure: Bronze

Limitless Takeoff: Hall of Fame

Lob City Finisher: Gold

Posterizer: Gold

Pro Touch: Gold

Putback Boss: Hall of Fame

Slithery Finisher: Hall of Fame

Tear Dropper: Hall of Fame

Unstrippable: Hall of Fame

Shooting Badges

Blinders: Gold

Catch & Shoot: Gold

Chef: Gold

Circus Threes: Gold

Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame

Corner Specialist: Hall of Fame

Deadeye: Gold

Difficult Shots: Bronze

Fade Ace: Hall of Fame

Green Machine: Hall of Fame

Hot Zone Hunter: Gold

Limitless Spot-Up: Gold

Lucky #7: Hall of Fame

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Rhythm Shooter: Gold

Set Shooter: Hall of Fame

Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame

Sniper: Hall of Fame

Shot & Pop: Gold

Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Gold

Bail Out: Bronze

Break Starter: Silver

Bullet Passer: Silver

Dimer: Bronze

Downhill: Hall of Fame

Floor General: Bronze

Glue Hands: Hall of Fame

Handles For Days: Gold

Hyperdrive: Gold

Needle Threader: Bronze

Post Playmaker: Silver

Quick Chain: Gold

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Space Creator: Hall of Fame

Special Delivery: Bronze

Stop & Go: Hall of Fame

Tight Handles: Hall of Fame

Triple Threat Juke: Hall of Fame

Unpluckable: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Silver

Clamps: Silver

Defensive Leader: Silver

Hustler: Hall of Fame

Interceptor: Bronze

Menace: Silver

Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame

Pick Dodger: Gold

Tireless Defender: Gold

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision

Spot-Up Precision Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range

2-Way Inside-Out Playmaker Build

This build is perfectly described by its name. This build is the most balanced Point Guard you can make in NBA 2K22. Not only will it have a great offense, but your defensive output will also be very noteworthy.

This build will provide you with great slashing ability, decent ball-handling, and you’ll also be able to shoot some good 3-pointers.

The best thing about this build is that you won’t be a slouch on the defense side at all. You’ll be able to be of great help to your team on both defense and offense, making this build arguably the best one you can possibly make.

Body Settings

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 180 lbs

Wingspan: 6’11”

Body Shape: Compact

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 42

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 98

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 70

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 27

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 85

Ball Handle: 86

Speed With Ball: 84

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 94

Steal: 90

Block: 60

Physicals

Speed: 88

Acceleration: 86

Vertical: 85

Stamina: 95

Badges

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Limitless Takeoff: Hall of Fame

Lob City Finisher: Gold

Mouse in the House: Silver

Posterizer: Gold

Pro Touch: Gold

Putback Boss: Hall of Fame

Slithery Finisher: Hall of Fame

Tear Dropper: Hall of Fame

Unstrippable: Hall of Fame

Shooting Badges

Blinders: Silver

Catch & Shoot: Gold

Chef: Gold

Circus Threes: Gold

Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame

Corner Specialist: Gold

Deadeye: Silver

Difficult Shots: Bronze

Fade Ace: Gold

Green Machine: Silver

Hot Zone Hunter: Gold

Limitless Spot-Up: Gold

Lucky #7: Gold

Rhythm Shooter: Gold

Set Shooter: Gold

Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame

Sniper: Hall of Fame

Shot & Pop: Gold

Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Gold

Bail Out: Bronze

Break Starter: Silver

Bullet Passer: Silver

Dimer: Bronze

Downhill: Hall of Fame

Floor General: Bronze

Glue Hands: Hall of Fame

Handles For Days: Gold

Hyperdrive: Gold

Needle Threader: Bronze

Post Playmaker: Silver

Quick Chain: Gold

Quick First Step: Gold

Space Creator: Gold

Special Delivery: Bronze

Stop & Go: Gold

Tight Handles: Gold

Triple Threat Juke: Gold

Unpluckable: Silver

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Hall of Fame

Ball Stripper: Gold

Brick Wall: Bronze

Chase Down Artist: Silver

Clamps: Hall of Fame

Defensive Leader: Hall of Fame

Hustler: Hall of Fame

Interceptor: Hall of Fame

Intimidator: Silver

Menace: Gold

Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame

Pick Dodger: Hall of Fame

Pick Pocket: Gold

Pogo Stick: Gold

Rim Protector: Bronze

Tireless Defender: Hall of Fame

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Team Ratings Boost

Team Ratings Boost Secondary Takeover: Finishing Moves

2-Way Shot Creator Build

Our final build is another well-balanced one. Even though it is a bit on the taller side for a Point Guard, the effect of the height on its speed is negligible, and it gives the build some great benefits.

The weight and wingspan of this build are also perfect for gaining strength without sacrificing any speed.

With the physique and attributes of this build, it’ll excel in both offense and defense. This balance of height, weight, and wingspan will make this Point Guard a force to be reckoned with on both sides.

Body Settings

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 181 lbs

Wingspan: 6’11”

Body Shape: Compact

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 59

Driving Layup: 70

Driving Dunk: 84

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 89

Three-Point Shot: 86

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 65

Ball Handle: 87

Speed With Ball: 89

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 94

Steal: 80

Block: 69

Physicals

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 85

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 95

Badges

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Fast Twitch: Bronze

Limitless Takeoff: Gold

Lob City Finisher: Silver

Mouse in the House: Bronze

Posterizer: Silver

Pro Touch: Silver

Putback Boss: Hall of Fame

Slithery Finisher: Gold

Tear Dropper: Gold

Unstrippable: Gold

Shooting Badges

Blinders: Gold

Catch & Shoot: Gold

Chef: Gold

Circus Threes: Gold

Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame

Corner Specialist: Gold

Deadeye: Silver

Difficult Shots: Gold

Fade Ace: Hall of Fame

Green Machine: Gold

Hot Zone Hunter: Gold

Limitless Spot-Up: Gold

Lucky #7: Hall of Fame

Rhythm Shooter: Gold

Set Shooter: Hall of Fame

Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame

Sniper: Hall of Fame

Shot & Pop: Gold

Volume Shooter: Hall of Fame

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Gold

Bail Out: Bronze

Break Starter: Silver

Dimer: Bronze

Floor General: Hall of Fame

Glue Hands: Hall of Fame

Handles For Days: Gold

Hyperdrive: Gold

Needle Threader: Bronze

Post Playmaker: Silver

Quick Chain: Gold

Quick First Step: Gold

Space Creator: Gold

Special Delivery: Bronze

Stop & Go: Gold

Tight Handles: Gold

Triple Threat Juke: Hall of Fame

Unpluckable: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Hall of Fame

Ball Stripper: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Clamps: Hall of Fame

Defensive Leader: Hall of Fame

Hustler: Hall of Fame

Interceptor: Gold

Intimidator: Silver

Menace: Gold

Off-Ball Pest: Hall of Fame

Pick Dodger: Hall of Fame

Pick Pocket: Silver

Pogo Stick: Silver

Rim Protector: Bronze

Tireless Defender: Hall of Fame

Takeover