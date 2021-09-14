Before you can reach the Finals in NBA 2K22, you need to build your Team from the ground up. In this NBA 2K22 best builds guide, we’ll give you some of the best builds that you can craft at every position in NBA 2K22.
NBA 2K22 Best Builds
Acing NBA 2K22 is all about having skills and the perfect builds at each position across the court.
This recent NBA title is not a lot different from its predecessor, 2K21, when it comes to Player builds. However, there are a few new Skill Breakdown and Physical Profile pie charts introduced this year.
Skill Breakdown
The Skill Breakdown section while crafting the build lets you decide the finishing, shooting, playmaking, defense/rebounding skills of your Player.
Finishing skill is all about offense. If a player has better finishing skills, they’ll be able to score a basket more easily.
Shooting skill too reflects the offensive skills of your Player. With better shooting skills, they can make long passes and score three-pointer baskets with ease.
Defense/rebounding skills come in handy when a player is standing in a defensive position. With better defensive skills, your Player will be able to steal the ball, despite any challenging dribble at the other end.
Lastly, half of the game relies on keeping control of the ball and making well-timed passes. This skill relies on the playmaking skill of your Player build.
Next comes the Physical Profile of your character.
Physical Profile
The Physical Profile of your build defines the Player’s agility, strength, and Vertical.
The agility defines how quick your Player is across the court. Strength determines how long your Player can maintain his ground while trying to steal a ball from the opponent.
Finally, vertical stats determine your Player’s ability to jump and the time they can take to reach their highest point.
Player Physique
The Player’s Physique is dependent on his body shape, height, weight, and wingspan. Other than the body shape, each attribute has a role to play in the Player’s performance, including the skillset.
Height is responsible for determining the speed and acceleration of the Player. Tall players will be less speedy. Height also plays a crucial role in the dribbling speed of your Player. Shorter players can dribble faster than taller players.
Weight will affect the strength and speed of the Player. Players who have more weight will be leading the way when it comes to strength. However, they’ll have less speed.
Wingspan defines the length of your arms. Wingspan has a direct impact on your Player’s strength. Reducing the wingspan will increase the strength.
Now that you’re aware of all the build options that you’ll be coming across while building a player, below we’ve given some of the best builds you can craft for each position in NBA 2K22.
Point Guard Builds
If you’ve ever played NFL and know about Quarterbacks, then you’ll know how crucial Point Guards are.
They’re usually shorter in height, and they’re an asset to the team when it comes to offense.
Build #1 (Playmaking Shot Creator)
This build of ours will be good at shooting and playmaking when it comes to selecting a Skill Breakdown. Moving on to the Physical Profile, this build will be all about speed with a respectable vertical.
Below are all the attributes for this build.
|Close Shot
|57
|Driving Layup
|69
|Driving Dunk
|64
|Standing Dunk
|25
|Post Hook
|30
|Mid-Range Shot
|90
|Three-Point Shot
|87
|Free Throw
|90
|Post Fade
|51
|Pass Accuracy
|88
|Ball Handle
|87
|Post Control
|44
|Interior Defense
|42
|Perimeter Defense
|75
|Lateral Quickness
|75
|Steal
|80
|Block
|49
|Offensive Rebound
|52
|Defensive Rebound
|65
|Speed
|87
|Strength
|46
|Acceleration
|86
|Vertical
|64
|Height
|6’3”
|Weight
|173 lbs.
|Wingspan
|75.0”
|Takeover
|Spot Up Shooter
Build #2 (Slasher)
The second point guard build would have a slightly taller player than that of the first one. However, it would still be leading in finishing and shooting skills.
There’re two pie charts that have a higher percentage painted in blue and green. Select the one that has slightly more blue in it.
For your Physical Profile, select the pie chart on the top. This build is all about speed and vertical.
Badges
Finishing
- Fearless Finisher
- Limitless Takeoff
- Posterizer
- Slithery Finisher
Shooting
- Blinders
- Chef
- Clutch Shooter
- Deadeye
- Green Machine
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Limitless Spot-Up
- Stop & Pop
Playmaking
- Handles for Days
- Hyperdrive
- Quick Chain
- Quick First Step
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebound
- Clamps
- Intimidator
|Close Shot
|85
|Driving Layup
|91
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Standing Dunk
|36
|Post Hook
|50
|Mid-Range Shot
|78
|Three-Point Shot
|79
|Free Throw
|86
|Post Fade
|85
|Pass Accuracy
|77
|Ball Handle
|83
|Post Control
|33
|Interior Defense
|34
|Perimeter Defense
|76
|Lateral Quickness
|74
|Steal
|80
|Block
|27
|Offensive Rebound
|28
|Defensive Rebound
|61
|Speed
|86
|Strength
|52
|Acceleration
|85
|Vertical
|72
|Height
|6’5”
|Weight
|175 lbs.
|Wingspan
|79.7”
|Takeover
|Slasher
Build #3 (Slashing Playmaker)
Once again, the third build will be dominating the court with its finishing and shooting skills. For the Skill Breakdown pie chart, select the third pie chart from the top.
For the Physical Profile, select the pie chart at the top. Again, our player will be quick on his feet.
Here’s a list of all the attributes that this build has.
|Close Shot
|85
|Driving Layup
|91
|Driving Dunk
|80
|Standing Dunk
|36
|Post Hook
|50
|Mid-Range Shot
|81
|Three-Point Shot
|79
|Free Throw
|60
|Post Fade
|87
|Pass Accuracy
|78
|Ball Handle
|83
|Post Control
|53
|Interior Defense
|34
|Perimeter Defense
|78
|Lateral Quickness
|74
|Steal
|80
|Block
|27
|Offensive Rebound
|28
|Defensive Rebound
|61
|Speed
|85
|Strength
|52
|Acceleration
|86
|Vertical
|72
|Height
|6’3”
|Weight
|173 lbs.
|Wingspan
|82.3”
|Takeover
|Spot Up Shooter
Build #4 (Playmaker)
The fourth point guard build will have the Skill Breakdown pie chart that has a massive portion dedicated to the playmaking skill. For the Physical Profile, select the first pie chart.
Below we’ve jotted down the attribute points of this last point guard build.
|Close Shot
|57
|Driving Layup
|79
|Driving Dunk
|70
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
|Mid-Range Shot
|77
|Three-Point Shot
|72
|Free Throw
|84
|Post Fade
|46
|Pass Accuracy
|91
|Ball Handle
|85
|Post Control
|55
|Interior Defense
|54
|Perimeter Defense
|73
|Lateral Quickness
|73
|Steal
|71
|Block
|29
|Offensive Rebound
|60
|Defensive Rebound
|71
|Speed
|89
|Strength
|47
|Acceleration
|86
|Vertical
|68
|Height
|6’7”
|Weight
|186 lbs.
|Wingspan
|82.0”
|Takeover
|Playmaker
Power Forward Builds
Power forwards are pretty similar to the centers; however, they are better at playmaking and shooting. Here are a few power forward builds that we’ve put together.
Build #1 (Inside Center)
Our first build at this position will have a Skill Breakdown pie chart with a majority red. When it comes to Physical Profile, select the pie chart that is second from the bottom.
Here’re all the other attributes along with their points for this build.
|Close Shot
|83
|Driving Layup
|68
|Driving Dunk
|83
|Standing Dunk
|83
|Post Hook
|30
|Mid-Range Shot
|34
|Three-Point Shot
|34
|Free Throw
|54
|Post Fade
|30
|Pass Accuracy
|67
|Ball Handle
|51
|Post Control
|60
|Interior Defense
|85
|Perimeter Defense
|76
|Lateral Quickness
|76
|Steal
|75
|Block
|91
|Offensive Rebound
|93
|Defensive Rebound
|93
|Speed
|72
|Strength
|64
|Acceleration
|70
|Vertical
|84
|Height
|6’8”
|Weight
|190 lbs.
|Wingspan
|90.0”
|Takeover
|Glass Cleaner
Build #2 (Outside Center)
For this build, we’ll be using one of the new skill pie charts introduced this year. Select the pie chart that is second from the bottom.
For the physical pie chart, select the first from the top. This pie chart should have predominantly Purple and a respectable amount of Pink.
Here’s the attribute breakdown for the second power forward build.
|Close Shot
|82
|Driving Layup
|42
|Driving Dunk
|68
|Standing Dunk
|74
|Post Hook
|28
|Mid-Range Shot
|80
|Three-Point Shot
|78
|Free Throw
|88
|Post Fade
|75
|Pass Accuracy
|38
|Ball Handle
|36
|Post Control
|27
|Interior Defense
|78
|Perimeter Defense
|67
|Lateral Quickness
|68
|Steal
|69
|Block
|85
|Offensive Rebound
|79
|Defensive Rebound
|86
|Speed
|71
|Strength
|57
|Acceleration
|68
|Vertical
|63
|Height
|6’8”
|Weight
|188 lbs.
|Wingspan
|90.0”
|Takeover
|Glass Cleaner
Shooting Guard Builds
Shooting guards are required on the offense. No other position can match their speed. And when it comes to taking the ball across the court, no one can do it better than the Shooting Guards.
Below we’ve put together some of the best Shooting Guard builds.
Build #1 (2-Way Playmaker)
The Skill Breakdown pie chart with half yellow and half red would do the trick for our first Shooting Guard build.
Since Shooting Guards have to carry the ball across the court, they need to be quick. Therefore, pick the first Physical Profile pie chart that has a majority purple in it.
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|84
|Driving Dunk
|78
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
|Mid-Range Shot
|74
|Three-Point Shot
|66
|Free Throw
|82
|Post Fade
|68
|Pass Accuracy
|86
|Ball Handle
|85
|Post Control
|40
|Interior Defense
|40
|Perimeter Defense
|85
|Lateral Quickness
|85
|Steal
|90
|Block
|44
|Offensive Rebound
|41
|Defensive Rebound
|74
|Speed
|93
|Strength
|52
|Acceleration
|92
|Vertical
|75
|Height
|6’5”
|Weight
|175 lbs.
|Wingspan
|86.0”
|Takeover
|Playmaker
Build #2 (The Finisher)
This build will have the skill pie chart that has a majority yet an equal amount of yellow and red color.
For the Physical Profile pie chart, select the second one from the bottom. Before jumping onto the attributes, let’s have a look at the badges that this build will be having.
Badges
Finishing
- Fearless Finisher
- Posterizer
Shooting
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Sniper
- Deadeye
- Catch & Shoot
Playmaking
- Bail Out
- Bullet Passer
- Dimer
- Floor General
- Glue Hands
- Handles for Days
- Needle Threader
- Quick First Step
- Special Delivery
- Unpluckable
Defense/Rebound
- Chase Down Artist
- Clamps
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Menace
- Pick Pocket
- Pogo Stick
- Rebound Chaser
- Rim Protector
Below are the attribute points for this build
|Close Shot
|84
|Driving Layup
|84
|Driving Dunk
|78
|Standing Dunk
|26
|Post Hook
|30
|Mid-Range Shot
|74
|Three-Point Shot
|66
|Free Throw
|82
|Post Fade
|59
|Pass Accuracy
|86
|Ball Handle
|85
|Post Control
|56
|Interior Defense
|40
|Perimeter Defense
|85
|Lateral Quickness
|85
|Steal
|90
|Block
|37
|Offensive Rebound
|41
|Defensive Rebound
|74
|Speed
|89
|Strength
|52
|Acceleration
|88
|Vertical
|88
|Height
|6’4”
|Weight
|177 lbs.
|Wingspan
|85.0”
|Takeover
|Lockdown Defender