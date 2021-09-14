Before you can reach the Finals in NBA 2K22, you need to build your Team from the ground up. In this NBA 2K22 best builds guide, we’ll give you some of the best builds that you can craft at every position in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 Best Builds

Acing NBA 2K22 is all about having skills and the perfect builds at each position across the court.

This recent NBA title is not a lot different from its predecessor, 2K21, when it comes to Player builds. However, there are a few new Skill Breakdown and Physical Profile pie charts introduced this year.

Skill Breakdown

The Skill Breakdown section while crafting the build lets you decide the finishing, shooting, playmaking, defense/rebounding skills of your Player.

Finishing skill is all about offense. If a player has better finishing skills, they’ll be able to score a basket more easily.

Shooting skill too reflects the offensive skills of your Player. With better shooting skills, they can make long passes and score three-pointer baskets with ease.

Defense/rebounding skills come in handy when a player is standing in a defensive position. With better defensive skills, your Player will be able to steal the ball, despite any challenging dribble at the other end.

Lastly, half of the game relies on keeping control of the ball and making well-timed passes. This skill relies on the playmaking skill of your Player build.

Next comes the Physical Profile of your character.

Physical Profile

The Physical Profile of your build defines the Player’s agility, strength, and Vertical.

The agility defines how quick your Player is across the court. Strength determines how long your Player can maintain his ground while trying to steal a ball from the opponent.

Finally, vertical stats determine your Player’s ability to jump and the time they can take to reach their highest point.

Player Physique

The Player’s Physique is dependent on his body shape, height, weight, and wingspan. Other than the body shape, each attribute has a role to play in the Player’s performance, including the skillset.

Height is responsible for determining the speed and acceleration of the Player. Tall players will be less speedy. Height also plays a crucial role in the dribbling speed of your Player. Shorter players can dribble faster than taller players.

Weight will affect the strength and speed of the Player. Players who have more weight will be leading the way when it comes to strength. However, they’ll have less speed.

Wingspan defines the length of your arms. Wingspan has a direct impact on your Player’s strength. Reducing the wingspan will increase the strength.

Now that you’re aware of all the build options that you’ll be coming across while building a player, below we’ve given some of the best builds you can craft for each position in NBA 2K22.

Point Guard Builds

If you’ve ever played NFL and know about Quarterbacks, then you’ll know how crucial Point Guards are.

They’re usually shorter in height, and they’re an asset to the team when it comes to offense.

Build #1 (Playmaking Shot Creator)

This build of ours will be good at shooting and playmaking when it comes to selecting a Skill Breakdown. Moving on to the Physical Profile, this build will be all about speed with a respectable vertical.

Below are all the attributes for this build.

Close Shot 57 Driving Layup 69 Driving Dunk 64 Standing Dunk 25 Post Hook 30 Mid-Range Shot 90 Three-Point Shot 87 Free Throw 90 Post Fade 51 Pass Accuracy 88 Ball Handle 87 Post Control 44 Interior Defense 42 Perimeter Defense 75 Lateral Quickness 75 Steal 80 Block 49 Offensive Rebound 52 Defensive Rebound 65 Speed 87 Strength 46 Acceleration 86 Vertical 64 Height 6’3” Weight 173 lbs. Wingspan 75.0” Takeover Spot Up Shooter

Build #2 (Slasher)

The second point guard build would have a slightly taller player than that of the first one. However, it would still be leading in finishing and shooting skills.

There’re two pie charts that have a higher percentage painted in blue and green. Select the one that has slightly more blue in it.

For your Physical Profile, select the pie chart on the top. This build is all about speed and vertical.

Badges

Finishing

Fearless Finisher

Limitless Takeoff

Posterizer

Slithery Finisher

Shooting

Blinders

Chef

Clutch Shooter

Deadeye

Green Machine

Hot Zone Hunter

Limitless Spot-Up

Stop & Pop

Playmaking

Handles for Days

Hyperdrive

Quick Chain

Quick First Step

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebound

Clamps

Intimidator

Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 91 Driving Dunk 80 Standing Dunk 36 Post Hook 50 Mid-Range Shot 78 Three-Point Shot 79 Free Throw 86 Post Fade 85 Pass Accuracy 77 Ball Handle 83 Post Control 33 Interior Defense 34 Perimeter Defense 76 Lateral Quickness 74 Steal 80 Block 27 Offensive Rebound 28 Defensive Rebound 61 Speed 86 Strength 52 Acceleration 85 Vertical 72 Height 6’5” Weight 175 lbs. Wingspan 79.7” Takeover Slasher

Build #3 (Slashing Playmaker)

Once again, the third build will be dominating the court with its finishing and shooting skills. For the Skill Breakdown pie chart, select the third pie chart from the top.

For the Physical Profile, select the pie chart at the top. Again, our player will be quick on his feet.

Here’s a list of all the attributes that this build has.

Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 91 Driving Dunk 80 Standing Dunk 36 Post Hook 50 Mid-Range Shot 81 Three-Point Shot 79 Free Throw 60 Post Fade 87 Pass Accuracy 78 Ball Handle 83 Post Control 53 Interior Defense 34 Perimeter Defense 78 Lateral Quickness 74 Steal 80 Block 27 Offensive Rebound 28 Defensive Rebound 61 Speed 85 Strength 52 Acceleration 86 Vertical 72 Height 6’3” Weight 173 lbs. Wingspan 82.3” Takeover Spot Up Shooter

Build #4 (Playmaker)

The fourth point guard build will have the Skill Breakdown pie chart that has a massive portion dedicated to the playmaking skill. For the Physical Profile, select the first pie chart.

Below we’ve jotted down the attribute points of this last point guard build.

Close Shot 57 Driving Layup 79 Driving Dunk 70 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30 Mid-Range Shot 77 Three-Point Shot 72 Free Throw 84 Post Fade 46 Pass Accuracy 91 Ball Handle 85 Post Control 55 Interior Defense 54 Perimeter Defense 73 Lateral Quickness 73 Steal 71 Block 29 Offensive Rebound 60 Defensive Rebound 71 Speed 89 Strength 47 Acceleration 86 Vertical 68 Height 6’7” Weight 186 lbs. Wingspan 82.0” Takeover Playmaker

Power Forward Builds

Power forwards are pretty similar to the centers; however, they are better at playmaking and shooting. Here are a few power forward builds that we’ve put together.

Build #1 (Inside Center)

Our first build at this position will have a Skill Breakdown pie chart with a majority red. When it comes to Physical Profile, select the pie chart that is second from the bottom.

Here’re all the other attributes along with their points for this build.

Close Shot 83 Driving Layup 68 Driving Dunk 83 Standing Dunk 83 Post Hook 30 Mid-Range Shot 34 Three-Point Shot 34 Free Throw 54 Post Fade 30 Pass Accuracy 67 Ball Handle 51 Post Control 60 Interior Defense 85 Perimeter Defense 76 Lateral Quickness 76 Steal 75 Block 91 Offensive Rebound 93 Defensive Rebound 93 Speed 72 Strength 64 Acceleration 70 Vertical 84 Height 6’8” Weight 190 lbs. Wingspan 90.0” Takeover Glass Cleaner

Build #2 (Outside Center)

For this build, we’ll be using one of the new skill pie charts introduced this year. Select the pie chart that is second from the bottom.

For the physical pie chart, select the first from the top. This pie chart should have predominantly Purple and a respectable amount of Pink.

Here’s the attribute breakdown for the second power forward build.

Close Shot 82 Driving Layup 42 Driving Dunk 68 Standing Dunk 74 Post Hook 28 Mid-Range Shot 80 Three-Point Shot 78 Free Throw 88 Post Fade 75 Pass Accuracy 38 Ball Handle 36 Post Control 27 Interior Defense 78 Perimeter Defense 67 Lateral Quickness 68 Steal 69 Block 85 Offensive Rebound 79 Defensive Rebound 86 Speed 71 Strength 57 Acceleration 68 Vertical 63 Height 6’8” Weight 188 lbs. Wingspan 90.0” Takeover Glass Cleaner

Shooting Guard Builds

Shooting guards are required on the offense. No other position can match their speed. And when it comes to taking the ball across the court, no one can do it better than the Shooting Guards.

Below we’ve put together some of the best Shooting Guard builds.

Build #1 (2-Way Playmaker)

The Skill Breakdown pie chart with half yellow and half red would do the trick for our first Shooting Guard build.

Since Shooting Guards have to carry the ball across the court, they need to be quick. Therefore, pick the first Physical Profile pie chart that has a majority purple in it.

Close Shot 84 Driving Layup 84 Driving Dunk 78 Standing Dunk 26 Post Hook 30 Mid-Range Shot 74 Three-Point Shot 66 Free Throw 82 Post Fade 68 Pass Accuracy 86 Ball Handle 85 Post Control 40 Interior Defense 40 Perimeter Defense 85 Lateral Quickness 85 Steal 90 Block 44 Offensive Rebound 41 Defensive Rebound 74 Speed 93 Strength 52 Acceleration 92 Vertical 75 Height 6’5” Weight 175 lbs. Wingspan 86.0” Takeover Playmaker

Build #2 (The Finisher)

This build will have the skill pie chart that has a majority yet an equal amount of yellow and red color.

For the Physical Profile pie chart, select the second one from the bottom. Before jumping onto the attributes, let’s have a look at the badges that this build will be having.

Badges

Finishing

Fearless Finisher

Posterizer

Shooting

Hot Zone Hunter

Sniper

Deadeye

Catch & Shoot

Playmaking

Bail Out

Bullet Passer

Dimer

Floor General

Glue Hands

Handles for Days

Needle Threader

Quick First Step

Special Delivery

Unpluckable

Defense/Rebound

Chase Down Artist

Clamps

Interceptor

Intimidator

Menace

Pick Pocket

Pogo Stick

Rebound Chaser

Rim Protector

Below are the attribute points for this build