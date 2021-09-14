NBA 2K22 Best Builds Guide

By Shafay Abid

Before you can reach the Finals in NBA 2K22, you need to build your Team from the ground up.  In this NBA 2K22 best builds guide, we’ll give you some of the best builds that you can craft at every position in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 Best Builds

Acing NBA 2K22 is all about having skills and the perfect builds at each position across the court.

This recent NBA title is not a lot different from its predecessor, 2K21, when it comes to Player builds. However, there are a few new Skill Breakdown and Physical Profile pie charts introduced this year.

Skill Breakdown

The Skill Breakdown section while crafting the build lets you decide the finishing, shooting, playmaking, defense/rebounding skills of your Player.

Finishing skill is all about offense. If a player has better finishing skills, they’ll be able to score a basket more easily.

Shooting skill too reflects the offensive skills of your Player. With better shooting skills, they can make long passes and score three-pointer baskets with ease.

Defense/rebounding skills come in handy when a player is standing in a defensive position. With better defensive skills, your Player will be able to steal the ball, despite any challenging dribble at the other end.

Lastly, half of the game relies on keeping control of the ball and making well-timed passes. This skill relies on the playmaking skill of your Player build.

Next comes the Physical Profile of your character.

Physical Profile

The Physical Profile of your build defines the Player’s agility, strength, and Vertical.

The agility defines how quick your Player is across the court. Strength determines how long your Player can maintain his ground while trying to steal a ball from the opponent.

Finally, vertical stats determine your Player’s ability to jump and the time they can take to reach their highest point.

Player Physique

The Player’s Physique is dependent on his body shape, height, weight, and wingspan. Other than the body shape, each attribute has a role to play in the Player’s performance, including the skillset.

Height is responsible for determining the speed and acceleration of the Player. Tall players will be less speedy. Height also plays a crucial role in the dribbling speed of your Player. Shorter players can dribble faster than taller players.

Weight will affect the strength and speed of the Player. Players who have more weight will be leading the way when it comes to strength. However, they’ll have less speed.

Wingspan defines the length of your arms. Wingspan has a direct impact on your Player’s strength. Reducing the wingspan will increase the strength.

Now that you’re aware of all the build options that you’ll be coming across while building a player, below we’ve given some of the best builds you can craft for each position in NBA 2K22.

Point Guard Builds

If you’ve ever played NFL and know about Quarterbacks, then you’ll know how crucial Point Guards are.

They’re usually shorter in height, and they’re an asset to the team when it comes to offense.

Build #1 (Playmaking Shot Creator)

This build of ours will be good at shooting and playmaking when it comes to selecting a Skill Breakdown. Moving on to the Physical Profile, this build will be all about speed with a respectable vertical.

Below are all the attributes for this build.

Close Shot 57
Driving Layup 69
Driving Dunk 64
Standing Dunk 25
Post Hook 30
Mid-Range Shot 90
Three-Point Shot 87
Free Throw 90
Post Fade 51
Pass Accuracy 88
Ball Handle 87
Post Control 44
Interior Defense 42
Perimeter Defense 75
Lateral Quickness 75
Steal 80
Block 49
Offensive Rebound 52
Defensive Rebound 65
Speed 87
Strength 46
Acceleration 86
Vertical 64
Height 6’3”
Weight 173 lbs.
Wingspan 75.0”
Takeover Spot Up Shooter

Build #2 (Slasher)

The second point guard build would have a slightly taller player than that of the first one. However, it would still be leading in finishing and shooting skills.

There’re two pie charts that have a higher percentage painted in blue and green. Select the one that has slightly more blue in it.

For your Physical Profile, select the pie chart on the top. This build is all about speed and vertical.

Badges

Finishing

  • Fearless Finisher
  • Limitless Takeoff
  • Posterizer
  • Slithery Finisher

Shooting

  • Blinders
  • Chef
  • Clutch Shooter
  • Deadeye
  • Green Machine
  • Hot Zone Hunter
  • Limitless Spot-Up
  • Stop & Pop

Playmaking

  • Handles for Days
  • Hyperdrive
  • Quick Chain
  • Quick First Step
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebound

  • Clamps
  • Intimidator
Close Shot 85
Driving Layup 91
Driving Dunk 80
Standing Dunk 36
Post Hook 50
Mid-Range Shot 78
Three-Point Shot 79
Free Throw 86
Post Fade 85
Pass Accuracy 77
Ball Handle 83
Post Control 33
Interior Defense 34
Perimeter Defense 76
Lateral Quickness 74
Steal 80
Block 27
Offensive Rebound 28
Defensive Rebound 61
Speed 86
Strength 52
Acceleration 85
Vertical 72
Height 6’5”
Weight 175 lbs.
Wingspan 79.7”
Takeover Slasher

Build #3 (Slashing Playmaker)

Once again, the third build will be dominating the court with its finishing and shooting skills. For the Skill Breakdown pie chart, select the third pie chart from the top.

For the Physical Profile, select the pie chart at the top. Again, our player will be quick on his feet.

Here’s a list of all the attributes that this build has.

Close Shot 85
Driving Layup 91
Driving Dunk 80
Standing Dunk 36
Post Hook 50
Mid-Range Shot 81
Three-Point Shot 79
Free Throw 60
Post Fade 87
Pass Accuracy 78
Ball Handle 83
Post Control 53
Interior Defense 34
Perimeter Defense 78
Lateral Quickness 74
Steal 80
Block 27
Offensive Rebound 28
Defensive Rebound 61
Speed 85
Strength 52
Acceleration 86
Vertical 72
Height 6’3”
Weight 173 lbs.
Wingspan 82.3”
Takeover Spot Up Shooter

Build #4 (Playmaker)

The fourth point guard build will have the Skill Breakdown pie chart that has a massive portion dedicated to the playmaking skill. For the Physical Profile, select the first pie chart.

Below we’ve jotted down the attribute points of this last point guard build.

Close Shot 57
Driving Layup 79
Driving Dunk 70
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30
Mid-Range Shot 77
Three-Point Shot 72
Free Throw 84
Post Fade 46
Pass Accuracy 91
Ball Handle 85
Post Control 55
Interior Defense 54
Perimeter Defense 73
Lateral Quickness 73
Steal 71
Block 29
Offensive Rebound 60
Defensive Rebound 71
Speed 89
Strength 47
Acceleration 86
Vertical 68
Height 6’7”
Weight 186 lbs.
Wingspan 82.0”
Takeover Playmaker

Power Forward Builds

Power forwards are pretty similar to the centers; however, they are better at playmaking and shooting. Here are a few power forward builds that we’ve put together.

Build #1 (Inside Center)

Our first build at this position will have a Skill Breakdown pie chart with a majority red. When it comes to Physical Profile, select the pie chart that is second from the bottom.

Here’re all the other attributes along with their points for this build.

Close Shot 83
Driving Layup 68
Driving Dunk 83
Standing Dunk 83
Post Hook 30
Mid-Range Shot 34
Three-Point Shot 34
Free Throw 54
Post Fade 30
Pass Accuracy 67
Ball Handle 51
Post Control 60
Interior Defense 85
Perimeter Defense 76
Lateral Quickness 76
Steal 75
Block 91
Offensive Rebound 93
Defensive Rebound 93
Speed 72
Strength 64
Acceleration 70
Vertical 84
Height 6’8”
Weight 190 lbs.
Wingspan 90.0”
Takeover Glass Cleaner

Build #2 (Outside Center)

For this build, we’ll be using one of the new skill pie charts introduced this year. Select the pie chart that is second from the bottom.

For the physical pie chart, select the first from the top. This pie chart should have predominantly Purple and a respectable amount of Pink.

Here’s the attribute breakdown for the second power forward build.

Close Shot 82
Driving Layup 42
Driving Dunk 68
Standing Dunk 74
Post Hook 28
Mid-Range Shot 80
Three-Point Shot 78
Free Throw 88
Post Fade 75
Pass Accuracy 38
Ball Handle 36
Post Control 27
Interior Defense 78
Perimeter Defense 67
Lateral Quickness 68
Steal 69
Block 85
Offensive Rebound 79
Defensive Rebound 86
Speed 71
Strength 57
Acceleration 68
Vertical 63
Height 6’8”
Weight 188 lbs.
Wingspan 90.0”
Takeover Glass Cleaner

Shooting Guard Builds

Shooting guards are required on the offense. No other position can match their speed. And when it comes to taking the ball across the court, no one can do it better than the Shooting Guards.

Below we’ve put together some of the best Shooting Guard builds.

Build #1 (2-Way Playmaker)

The Skill Breakdown pie chart with half yellow and half red would do the trick for our first Shooting Guard build.

Since Shooting Guards have to carry the ball across the court, they need to be quick. Therefore, pick the first Physical Profile pie chart that has a majority purple in it.

Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 84
Driving Dunk 78
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30
Mid-Range Shot 74
Three-Point Shot 66
Free Throw 82
Post Fade 68
Pass Accuracy 86
Ball Handle 85
Post Control 40
Interior Defense 40
Perimeter Defense 85
Lateral Quickness 85
Steal 90
Block 44
Offensive Rebound 41
Defensive Rebound 74
Speed 93
Strength 52
Acceleration 92
Vertical 75
Height 6’5”
Weight 175 lbs.
Wingspan 86.0”
Takeover Playmaker

Build #2 (The Finisher)

This build will have the skill pie chart that has a majority yet an equal amount of yellow and red color.

For the Physical Profile pie chart, select the second one from the bottom. Before jumping onto the attributes, let’s have a look at the badges that this build will be having.

Badges

Finishing

  • Fearless Finisher
  • Posterizer

Shooting

  • Hot Zone Hunter
  • Sniper
  • Deadeye
  • Catch & Shoot

Playmaking

  • Bail Out
  • Bullet Passer
  • Dimer
  • Floor General
  • Glue Hands
  • Handles for Days
  • Needle Threader
  • Quick First Step
  • Special Delivery
  • Unpluckable

Defense/Rebound

  • Chase Down Artist
  • Clamps
  • Interceptor
  • Intimidator
  • Menace
  • Pick Pocket
  • Pogo Stick
  • Rebound Chaser
  • Rim Protector

Below are the attribute points for this build

Close Shot 84
Driving Layup 84
Driving Dunk 78
Standing Dunk 26
Post Hook 30
Mid-Range Shot 74
Three-Point Shot 66
Free Throw 82
Post Fade 59
Pass Accuracy 86
Ball Handle 85
Post Control 56
Interior Defense 40
Perimeter Defense 85
Lateral Quickness 85
Steal 90
Block 37
Offensive Rebound 41
Defensive Rebound 74
Speed 89
Strength 52
Acceleration 88
Vertical 88
Height 6’4”
Weight 177 lbs.
Wingspan 85.0”
Takeover Lockdown Defender

Shafay Abid

Shafay Abid