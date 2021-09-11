In this guide, we will provide you a list of NBA 2K22 Best Players by Position and how you can fill each part of the court with the most competent players best suited for the respective positions.

NBA 2K22 Best Players By Position

Placing the best-suited characters onto their respective positions and mastering the basics of the court is important to bring out the utmost potential of your team.

Before we head on to give a list of the best players for each of these NBA 2K22 player positions, it’s important to understand the fundamentals of each position on the field.

Point Guard

The Point Guard on the team is supposed to be the best handler and passer as he assists his allies to get the ball into the opposition’s court.

They’re fast, short, and good at confusing the enemies in close range.

Point Guards are essential in setting up the Offense for their own team whilst exploiting weaknesses in the opposition’s defense.

Shooting Guard

Also known as the Off-Guard, a Shooting Guard are used in the three-point range or the long mid-range.

As a Shooting Guard, your character will circulate the three-point line in alignment with the ball.

Shooting Guards’ primary duty lies to prevent the ball from staying in their own court whilst making sure that his own team is always in possession of the ball. With a good Shooting Guard come efficient Passing skills.

Small Forward

Small Forwards rely on their dribbling skills to get the ball past the opposition. They have the tendency to become top scorers.

Versatility is key as they need to be both good at being a Shooting Guard as well as a Power Forward.

Being strong and agile, they can easily get to the line and draw fouls by aggressively attempting plays, lay-ups as well as slam dunks.

Power Forward

The Power Forward is the most powerful scorer of the team; however, he may highly rely on assists from his allies. He is able to shoot mid-range jump shots from 10 ft. of distance from the basket.

While defending, their strength helps to keep the opposition in the center of the court.

Center

The Center plays at the baseline or near the basket. They are tall and are good perimeter shooters.

This position is considered to be one of the most important ones. Centers are proficient at gathering rebounds, contesting shots and setting screens on players.

Players at The Center are taller and stronger players of the team.

Utilizing their physical traits, they create space for their team’s attackers whilst making sure they keep everything in check at the back of the court.

Best Players for Point Guard in NBA 2K22

Below, you’ll find our picks for the best suited players for the Point Guard position.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is a formidable Point Guard for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. He has a total of 45 Badges, from which 3 are Hall of Fame level. And he has a rating of 96.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. He has a rating of 94 with the build of an Offensive Threat. He has a total of 45 Badges.

Damian Lillard

Damian plays for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. He has a total of 44 Badges of which 2 are at Hall of Fame level. A perfect pick for the Point Guard position. He is rated 94 overall, with an offensive Threat build.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has an overall rating of 91 and has a build of an Offensive Threat. He has a total of 42 Badges of which 4 are Hall of Fame level. He plays at the Point Guard position for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul plays for the Phoenix Suns in NBA. He has an overall rating of 90 with a build of All-Around-2-Way. He has a total of 51 Badges.

Best Players for Shooting Guard in NBA 2K22

James Harden

James Harden plays as a Shooting Guard and Point Guard for the Brooklyn Nets. He has a rating of 94 with the build of an Offensive Threat. He has a total of 43 Badges out of which 5 are Hall of Fame level.

Devin Booker

A Phoenix Suns player with the Archetype of Scoring Machine, Devin is good for both PG and SG positions. He has an overall rating of 90 and a total of 36 badges to his name.

Bradley Beal

Bradley is an offensive Threat build player who plays for the Washington Wizards, He has an overall rating of 89 and a total of 30 badges to his name.

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan plays both the SG and PG positions for the Utah Jazz in the NBA. He has a rating of 88 with a Build of a Scoring Machine. He has a total of 44 Badges.

Paul George

Paul has an overall 88 rating and the build of a 2-Way Shot Creator. He is a good option for the role with 52 badges under his name.

Best Players for Small Forward

LeBron James

LeBron plays as a Small Forward/Point Guard for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He has the build of a 2-Way Slashing Playmaker with an overall rating of 97.

He has a total of 61 Badges out of which 4 are at a Hall of Fame level. Making him the most coveted player in real life and in-game. He is currently the top player in the NBA

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi plays as either the Small Forward or Power Forward for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

He has a rating of 95 with a build of a 2-Way-Inside-Out Scorer. He has a total of 48 Badges out of which 1 is Hall of Fame level.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is a Small Forward for the Miami Heat in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 91 with the build of a 2-Way Slasher. He has a total of 28 Badges.

Khris Middleton

Khris is built with the 2-Way 3-Level Scorer archetype. He has an overall rating of 88 and has 34 total badges. He plays as the Soft Forward for Milwaukee Bucks.

Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics 2-Way 3-Level Scorer Soft forward could be a great extension to the team with 86 overall ratings and 35 badges.

Best Players for Power Forward

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is a professional Power Forward for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a rating of 96 with the build of a 2-Way Slashing Playmaker. He has a total of 56 Badges out of which 2 are at a Hall of Fame level.

Kevin Durant

Kevin is an Offensive threat archetype with 96 overall rating and 43 total badges to his name. He is the current 2nd highest rated player in NBA2k22. And as such a very strong addition to any team.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is the Power Forward for Los Angeles Lakers. He has an overall rating of 93 with the build of 2-Way Mid-Range Finisher. He has a total of 42 Badges.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson is a Power Forward player for the Boston Celtics in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 90 with the Build of a Scoring Machine. He has a total of 46 Badges.

Zion Williamson

Zion is a Power Forward for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA. He has an overall 2K rating of 89 with the Build of a Slashing Four. He has a total of 30 Badges out of which 1 is at a Hall of Fame level.

Best Players for Center

Joel Embiid

Joel is a Center for the Philadelphia 76ers and has an overall rating of 95 with the build of a 2-Way 3-Level Scorer. He has a total of 38 Badges.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola plays at the Center position for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 95 with the Build of a 3-Level Playmaker. He has a total of 42 Badges.

Rudy Gobert

Rudy plays at the Center for the Utah Jazz in the NBA. He has a total of 22 Badges out of which 2 are at a Hall of Fame level. He has an overall rating of 88 with the Build of a Glass-Cleaning Lockdown

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns plays at the Center position for the Minnesota Timberwolves. With an overall rating of 87 and the Build of an Inside-Out Scorer he is a perfect center position player. He has a total of 27 Badges.

Deandre Ayton

Deandre plays at the Center for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. He has an overall rating of 86 with the Build of Paint Beast. He has a total of 12 Badges.