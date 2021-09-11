NBA 2K22 Jumpshot Guide

For all NBA releases, Jumpshots have always been a hot topic. When it comes to the best NBA 2K22 Jumpshot, worry not, we’ve got you covered.

NBA 2K22 Jumpshot

“Shooting while still in the air is known as a Jumpshot.”

Choosing the right Jumpshot for your character in NBA 2K22 is critical to winning a game.

NBA 2k22, like the previous version, allows you to change your Jumpshot or completely create a new one to suit your playstyle.

How to Perform a Jumpshot

The mechanics of a jumpshot in NBA 2K22 are similar to those in NBA 2K21. Simply, hold down the square button or the right analog stick and then release it to perform a jumpshot. Fairly simple!

Jumpshot Boost



To improve your jumpshots, you can always go to the boost shop and purchase a Jumpshot Boost or a Skill Boost.

The shop is right next to the little divider that separates the twos from the threes.

We recommend having it on hand all the time because it improves your jumpshot. It can be quite useful.

Gatorades

Consider having packs of Gatorade from the Gatorade Facility Area. They are available in the shop at the back end of the Gatorade Facility Area. Purchasing these provides you with extra stamina to green your jumpshots.

Although it is quite expensive, the benefits outweigh the costs. In any case, if you can’t afford it, you could try spinning the wheel.

You might get lucky and land on the 30x Gatorade. It’ll last you long enough to gather some money.

How to Create a Custom Jumpshot

Go to My Player by pressing Start Button. Then navigate to Jumpshot creator and click on it. You can change your jump shot over there to whatever you want.

NBA 2K22 Best Custom Jumpshot

When it comes to NBA 2K22, determining the best Jumpshot takes a lot of trial and error.

In any case, you wouldn’t have to bother because we’ve already done all of the hard work and created the best custom jumpshot for your convenience.

We highly recommend the settings below: