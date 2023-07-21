How To Get Mohg’s Shackle In Elden Ring

Even though some bosses in Elden Ring are unbelievably difficult, looking at Mohg doing heavy Bleed damage, Elden Ring does offer players items to use to make them easier to defeat in battle. For Mohg, Lord of Blood, players can bring Mohg’s shackle which makes it easier to defeat Mohg. This guide will help you find, and learn how to use Mohg’s shackle in Elden Ring.

Mohg’s Shackle Location

Mohg’s shackle can be found in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds in Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

To get to Subterranean Shunning Grounds, start at the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace and descend the ladder next to the Site of Grace. Turn left, and then head outside the doors and head northwest. When you are next to the rooftops, enter the plaza. Here, head north inside the Plaza and you can find the entrance to the shunning grounds.

In the Subterranean Shunning Grounds, follow the tunnel until you start fighting Seedbed Cursed enemies. From here, use the door to your left to get to the door on your left towards the Underground Roadside Site of Grace.

From here, head down the ladder into the sewer. You land on the sewer pipes, and you need to navigate to the end of these pipes until you can start dropping on wooden planks to get to the bottom of these sewers.

At the bottom, either defeat or avoid the lobsters and them. Either way, players need to continue to the end of the room to head into the catacombs. Here, get the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace. Rest at the site of grace and then you can find a new item dropped under the pipe from which sewage is flowing out. Interact with the item to get Mohg’s Shackle.

How to use Mohg’s Shackle

Mohg’s Shackle is a consumable item, so you need to place it in your quick item menu. As we know, Mohg is a huge pain to defeat as he deals a lot of Bleed damage, but players can pin Mohg down temporarily.

During this duration, Mohg is completely unable to move or attack you in any way, and you can attack Mohg however you want. Mohg will be pinned down for three seconds when you use Mohg’s Shackle, so you need to make your moves quick.

Mohg’s Shackle can be used twice during your fight with Mohg. After the second use, the item will be used up and you cannot use it again in the fight. However, unlike other consumables, if you are defeated by Mohg, the shackle will be refilled and players can use it again twice when facing Mohg. It only becomes useless after Mohg has been defeated.

Why Can’t I Use Mohg’s Shackle?

It’s important to note that you can use Mohg’s Shackle in the first phase of the boss fight before he casts his curse on you. So while the shackle will make the first phase relatively easier for you, you will still have to face the second phase. Needless to say that you should make sure that you have Mohg’s Shackle equipped and not Margit’s Shackle as their names are quite similar.