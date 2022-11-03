How To Fix Modern Warfare 2 VRAM Usage?

Despite having ample amount of VRAM available in modern GPUs, a lot of newer games still seem to be struggling and demand more for smooth working. CoD Modern Warfare 2 is in a similar boat and many users are complaining about high vram usage in MW2 leading to stuttering and crashes.

If you are suffering from VRAM usage in MWII, allow us to provide some potential fixes that will give your GPU some breathing room.

Modern Warfare 2 excessive VRAM usage solution

The first solution to this is some in-game changes in the graphics settings of Modern Warfare 2. The settings below help you take the best out of your system.

Just ensure the settings and the values mentioned below matches your in-game settings.

Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Adapter: Should be your Main Graphics Card

Screen Refresh Rate: Highest Available

Display Resolution: Should be equal to Native Monitor Resolution

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Custom Framerate Limit: instead of unlimited change it to a value slightly above your refresh rate

Focused Mode: On

Interface

FPS Counter: On

On Server Latency: On

On Packet Loss: On

On VRAM Usage: On

On System Clock: On

All other settings should be Off. Once done, click Apply settings, and you are good to go. Hopefully, these settings have lowered the VRAM usage, and you don’t have to face different issues.

On top of the above-mentioned settings, you can also tweak your graphics settings to lower some options. You might have to sacrifice some visual fidelity but the improvement in FPS and reduced stuttering is worth it when it comes to a multiplayer game.

If this solution is not working for you, there is also another solution that will help you lower VRAM usage in CoD MW2. Follow the steps below to apply that solution.

Head to the documents folder and look for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 folder.

Click on the Players folder.

folder. Inside it, you will see the adv_options file.

file. It is a ini file that you can open using any text editor.

You will find VideoMemoryScale = [Value] in this file. All you have to do now is increase the Value and see whether it lowers the VRAM usage. Then, you can play with this Value as it will not break your game.

You may see some crashes if you set the Value too high, but you can lower it to fix that. Select the Value that works best with your system and you wouldn’t face the VRAM usage problem again.