Modern Warfare 2 Best Settings For Performance

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially released to the masses and players are now scrambling the internet to get the best-optimized settings. There are many new aspects in MW2 such as water physics, swimming, and AI systems that might slow down your system. The more powerful your PC is, the higher quality resolutions and FPS you can run.

To get the best out of the MW2 stunning visuals, you can modify your game settings. Read this guide to learn about the ideal settings in CoD Modern Warfare 2 to have a perfect balance between performance and graphics.

Best settings for high end machines

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Upscaling/Sharpening: FideltyFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS Strength: 60

Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution: Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Distant Level of Detail: Low

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: Low

Particle Quality Level: High

Bullet Impact & Sprays: Off

Shader Quality: High

Tessellation: All

Streaming Quality: Normal

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: High

Water Caustics: On

Shadows and Lightning

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Spot Cache: Medium

Particle Lighting: High

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: High

Water Grid Volume: Ultra

Best settings for low end machines

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Upscaling/Sharpening: DLSS Quality (Sharpness 60)

Anti-Aliasing: Greyed out (if DLSS or FSR is enabled)

Video Memory Scale: 85

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution: Medium

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Distant Level of Detail: Low

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: Low

Particle Quality Level: Low

Bullet Impact & Sprays: Off

Shader Quality: Low

Tessellation: All

Streaming Quality: Normal

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Water Caustics: Off

Shadows and Lightning