Modern Warfare 2 Best Settings For Performance

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially released to the masses and players are now scrambling the internet to get the best-optimized settings. There are many new aspects in MW2 such as water physics, swimming, and AI systems that might slow down your system. The more powerful your PC is, the higher quality resolutions and FPS you can run.
To get the best out of the MW2 stunning visuals, you can modify your game settings. Read this guide to learn about the ideal settings in CoD Modern Warfare 2 to have a perfect balance between performance and graphics.
Best settings for high end machines
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FideltyFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 60
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal
Details and Textures
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: Low
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impact & Sprays: Off
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: All
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: High
- Water Caustics: On
Shadows and Lightning
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: Medium
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Water Grid Volume: Ultra
Best settings for low end machines
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: DLSS Quality (Sharpness 60)
- Anti-Aliasing: Greyed out (if DLSS or FSR is enabled)
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details and Textures
- Texture Resolution: Medium
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: Low
- Particle Quality Level: Low
- Bullet Impact & Sprays: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- Tessellation: All
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: Off
Shadows and Lightning
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Cache Spot Shadows: Low
- Spot Cache: Medium
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Water Grid Volume: Low