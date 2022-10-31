Modern Warfare 2 Best TAQ-56 (SCAR-L) Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

SCAR-L, one of the most reliable and strong weapons in the Call of Duty franchise, returned to Modern Warfare 2 as the TAQ-56 assault rifle.

TAQ-56 offers high accuracy and damage output for you to dominate long-range play in your multiplayer matches. It has everything you would expect from the best assault rifles in MW2.

However, you will still need to build a good loadout with the right attachments to make the TAQ-56 a deadly offensive measure. The following guide will get you started on that.

How to unlock TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2

The TAQ-56 is tied to the Tactique Verte weapon platform in MW2, meaning that advancing in the Tactique Verte platform will allow you to unlock several weapons belonging to the same weapon class.

To unlock the TAQ-56, you need to reach level 19 in the Tactique Verte weapon platform. Once that is done, you will be able to select the weapon to start building a loadout.

TAQ-56 long-range class setup

Our class setup and selected loadout will provide a better fire rate, hip fire accuracy, and improved damage at long range.

The attachments also give you higher bullet velocity and boost your engagements for a more extended period. Other selected items improve the weapon’s recoil control and help you take down enemies from any range.

You need a better vision while fighting long-range and more magazine size to cover the flanks and sides without worrying about reloading.

So, we have covered all the essential requirements for TAQ-56, making it one of the most reliable and go-to AR weapons in MW2 multiplayer.

Attachments

Barrel : 14.5″ TUNDRA PRO BARREL

: 14.5″ TUNDRA PRO BARREL Muzzle : ECHOLESS-80

: ECHOLESS-80 Underbarrel : DEMO IMP-44 GRIP

: DEMO IMP-44 GRIP Magazine : 40-Round Mag

: 40-Round Mag Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

Loadout

Secondary : X12

: X12 Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Drill Charge

: Drill Charge Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Perks

Base Perk 1 : Bomb Squad

: Bomb Squad Base Perk 2 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Bird’s Eye

The choice of perks is very straightforward. They allow you to engage for a more extended period and cover the flanking positions for your team. The perks will ensure that you have the upper hand while taking the combat against enemies at a long range.