Modern Warfare 2 Best RPK Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

The AK47’s heavyweight brother, the RPK, makes its return to Modern Warfare 2 as a Kalashnikov Light Machine Gun (LMG). The RPK, also known widely as the RPK-47, is functionally similar to the AKM/AK-47, but it tilts slightly towards accuracy in longer ranges.

This is due to the RPK’s thicker and longer barrel size. Although using the same type of ammunition (i.e. 7.62x39mm) further modifications like a heavier, more durable body and a strengthened steel receiver allow the RPK to deal a lot of damage at longer ranges, with great accuracy.

Modern Warfare 2 gives players the freedom to further modify the weapon to suit their needs. This can indirectly be done by making a suitable Loadout or Class around it, or directly by placing attachments on it and selecting perks.

There are a lot of options to choose from when it comes to selecting attachments and perks for your weapon, and each one affects the gun and your playstyle differently.

Therefore, players that are new to the game might face difficulties choosing the best loadout and attachments for the RPK. This is where we come in, as in this guide, we’ll be going over the best Loadouts, Class Setup, and Attachments for the RPK in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock RPK in Modern Warfare 2

Since the RPK is a weapon affiliated with the Kastovia Platform, it can only be unlocked by completing a challenge for another gun. The task at hand, however, is a relatively easy one, as all you must do is upgrade the rank of the Kastov 762 to level 16.

Once you do that, you will be able to use the receiver to use with the RPK, hence unlocking the LMG itself.

You can then later on gradually unlock all the attachments associated with the weapon.

RPK mid-range class setup

Perhaps the best setup to go with the RPK would be the one that specializes in long-mid range. The base stats of the weapon are already suited for expertise in longer ranges, but with this setup, you will be able to further improve its accuracy and efficiency not only at longer but also at mid-range.

For the general playstyle of this setup, we’ll go with one where you need to play from behind the cover. This is because, with the heavy weight of the LMG, you will have a hard time with mobility, and will be an easy target for anyone around you.

Moreover, the high damage stat will also allow you to quickly take down enemies, at higher or mid ranges, but you won’t have a high enough average rate of fire to fight someone head-on.

Attachments like the Demo X-2 Grip or the KAS-10 584MM Barrell for higher accuracy and controlled recoil allow you to fight at mid-range effectively.

Perks like the Fast Hand would allow you to get a quicker reload, countering the gun’s slower base reload speed due to the larger magazine size. The Bomb Squad Perk will allow you to carry more explosive firepower with you, in case you want to get out of a tricky situation and run out of ammo.

We have also selected a set of frag and stun grenades in case you need to clear out a room you want to occupy first. Other things like the Claymore will allow you to keep your position without facing troublesome flankers. Even if they do manage to shoot the claymore and enter the room, you’ll know already. You can then, with the help of the superior attachments, finish off the enemy even at mid-range.

Given below is a list of all the attachments and perks, etc. that you need to use to set up this class.

Attachments

Barrel: KAS-10 584MM

KAS-10 584MM Stock: Prolite TLC

Prolite TLC Rear-Grip: Demo-X2

Demo-X2 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: 1MW Laser Box

Loadout

Secondary: X13 Auto

X13 Auto Tactical: Stun Grenade/Frag Grenade

Stun Grenade/Frag Grenade Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks