Modern Warfare 2 Best Kastov 762 Loadouts, Class Setup, Attachments

Kastov 762 is one of the many assault rifles you can unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a variant of the popular AK-47 that is capable of doing massive damage but at the cost of a high recoil.

You can switch between two firing modes: semi-auto and full-auto. However, and it goes without saying, you will be using the latter for short bursts to ensure accuracy in MW2.

The following guide will tell you the best attachments for your Kastov 762 class setup in Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the weapons are now separated into different platforms. Kastov 762 now belongs to the Kastovia Platform, and you must reach level 23 in this platform to unlock it.

Kastov 762 is the first weapon from the Katovia Platform and as you will level up, you will unlock more weapons like Kastov 545 and RPK.

Kastov 762 mid-range setup

You need incredible control to be able to pull-off long-range shots with the Kastov 762. Hence, a mid-range setup should be your ideal goal.

As another reminder, the Kastov 762 has a problem with recoil. You will need to fire controlled bursts instead of emptying your entire magazine at once.

The mid-range setup helps reduce your recoil while adding precision. You do not need to tweak the damage stats because the AK-47 variant already has enough damage to begin with.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Ammo: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Ivanov ST-70 Grip Stock: Kastov-Rama

Loadout

Secondary: Fennec 45

Fennec 45 Tactical: Shock Stick

Shock Stick Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Field Upgrade: Suppression Mine

Perks

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Kastov-74u no recoil class setup

This class mainly focuses on having higher accuracy and lower recoil on our weapon. We want to improve our combat engagement skills and provide cover to our allies for a more extended period.

The 45-Round Mag will allow us to engage enemies for a more extended period and gain multiple kills. You can provide cover for extended periods to your allies, and your ADS speed will get a boost due to the Schlager PEQ Box IV attachment.

Your movement speed and aim down sight speed is further improved due to the BR209 barrel, which means you can move between the points on the map swiftly and provide the required cover most of the time to your mates.

Since we wanted our recoil to be almost zero, we attached Xten Havoc 90 to our weapon, eliminating much of the horizontal and vertical control from this beast of a gun. FSS Sharkfin 90 will also control the recoil and help us hit the targets more frequently.

The perks are primarily defensive and allow you to support your allies more and help them push against the enemies.

Attachments

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle: Xten Havoc 90

Xten Havoc 90 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Loadout

Sidearm: Lockwood MK2

Lockwood MK2 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Perks