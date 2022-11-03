Modern Warfare 2 Best Minibak (PP19 Bizon) Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

Minibak is a new version of the PP19 Bizon SMG from CoD MW (2019). With a large magazine capacity, Minibak in CoD Modern Warfare 2 is an ideal weapon to spray and pray with.

If you are interested in unlocking this iconic Minibak SMG in CoD MWII, allow us to help you out with that and provide some high tier loadouts and class setup to try with Minibak.

How to unlock Minibak in Modern Warfare 2

As we know, Minibak is a part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform. So to unlock it, you will need other guns from this platform to level up to a certain level.

To get started with unlocking and eventually making the best Minibak loadout in CoD MWII, first you need to reach Military Rank 23 which will unlock Kastov 762 AR. Level up Kastov 762 till it’s level 10 to unlock Kastov 545.

Reaching level 13 with Kastov 545 will unlock Kastov 74u SMG for you to use in MW2. This is the final step in unlocking Minibak or PP19 Bizon in CoD MW2. Once Kastov 74u reaches level 18, you will unlock the Minibak receiver, allowing you to make a class with that gun.

Minibak close-quarters class setup

The first attachment we choose for the Minibak SMG in MW2 is the XTEN RR-40 muzzle. This will not only boost the bullet velocity but increase the recoil smoothness and damage range as well.

You can even hit the target at a distance. The Bak-9 279mm barrel will help increase the accuracy and damage the bullets do.

The firing accuracy of Minibak is increased further by the laser we are using. The laser will also give a boost to the recoil control. With the above setup, your mobility may decrease a little, but to overcome that, we are using the True-Tac grip.

This grip and the FT TAC ELITE will increase your fire and aiming speed. That will also increase your overall mobility.

Attachments

Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel

BAK-9 279mm Barrel Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: FT TAC-ELITE Stock

FT TAC-ELITE Stock Laser: Stovl DR Laser Box

Loadout

Secondary: X13 Auto

X13 Auto Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Claymore

Perks