Best Modern Warfare 2 Kastov 545 Loadout

Kastov 545 is one of the best assault rifles in the CoD Modern Warfare 2 if you pick the right loadout. It can do some tremendous damage for you in the close and medium range. However, it is still not equal to the best assault rifle.

But if you follow the attachments, perks, and loadout for MW2 we recommend in this guide, you can get the best out of this weapon.

How to unlock Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking Kastov in MW 2 is a bit long process as you will need to fulfill specific requirements to unlock it. So the first thing that you need to do is reach rank 23 to open the Kastov 762.

After that, you must take the Kastove 762 to level 10 to unlock the Kastov 545 in CoD MWII.

Best Kastov 545 loadout and class setup

The main problem you will face while using the Kastov 545 in MW2 is its low range and high recoil. Because of that, the weapon doesn’t perform effectively in combat.

The loadouts, perks, and attachments we will recommend in this guide will mainly focus on range and recoil.

Attachments

Barrel: KAS-7 406MM

KAS-7 406MM Muzzle: Silentfire XG6

Silentfire XG6 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Stock: Kastov-Rama

Kastov-Rama Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Loadout

Secondary: SP-X 80

SP-X 80 Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Lethal: Thermite

Perks

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

To tackle the central issue of Kastov 545, range and recoil, we use the Silentfire XG6 muzzle as it will lower the recoil and increase the weapon’s effective range.

To further lower the recoil and increase the bullet velocity, we opt for the KAS-7 406MM barrel. However, Kastov 545 reload speed is on the lower end, so we decide to go with a 45 Rounds mag.

It will allow you to shoot for a longer duration without reloading. Unfortunately, all these attachments affect speed, so we have used the Kastov-Rama stock to compensate for the loss.

It will increase the Aim Walking and Sprint Speed to boost your overall speed. The last attachment we use is the Cronen Mini Pro optic. You can also go with any other low-zoom optic; it is not a must.

Now we have increased the range of the Kastov 545, but still, it is not a good option for long-range battles. So we have added the SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle as the secondary weapon.

It is one of the best Sniper Rifles in the game, and you can take out targets at a more extended range with it. The perks of this class setup are apparent.

We use the Overkill to use SP-X 80 as our secondary weapon. To speed up, we use two perks Double Time as the second base perk and Fast hands as the bonus perk.

Regarding the ultimate perk, we choose the Ghost as it will allow you to stay hidden from UAVs. You can continue to attack and kill enemies without worrying about exposing yourself. Thermite and Flashbang sync in perfectly with this class setup. Both will help you in taking out enemies smoothly with Kastov 545.