How To Unlock Calling Cards In Modern Warfare 2

Just like previous CoD games, Modern Warfare 2 also allows players to add some style to their profile and kill screen by customizing things like player emblem and calling cards. However, as of right now there doesn’t seem to many ways to earn different calling cards in CoD MW2.

Lucky for you, we have mentioned all the calling cards available in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and how to unlock each one.

MW2 campaign calling cards

Like other games, MW2 also has a list of Campaign Missions. One way to unlock Campaign Cards is by simply completing these campaign missions. Below is the list of Calling Cards that can be unlocked by Campaign Missions.

Gaz Calling Card

It can be obtained by completing the Recon by Fire campaign mission with any difficulty level.

Chainlinked Calling Card

It can be obtained by completing the Borderline Campaign mission with any difficulty level.

Soap’s Determination Calling Card

It can be obtained by completing the Strike Campaign mission with any difficulty level.

Shadows Company Ops Calling Card

It can be obtained by completing the Alone Campaign mission with any difficulty level.

Weapon mastery calling cards

Mastery Calling Cards can be obtained in MWII by completing the required missions involving weapon masteries (up to four cards for each gun). Below is the list of Calling Cards that can be unlocked through the completion of weapon masteries CoD MWII.

Gold Mastery Calling Card

It can be obtained by Unlocking and equipping Gold Camo and getting 100 kills with it equipped.

Platinum Mastery Calling Card

It can be obtained by Unlocking and equipping Platinum Camo and getting 200 kills with it equipped.

Polyatomic Mastery Calling Card

It can be obtained by Unlocking and equipping Polyatomic Camo and getting 300 kills with it equipped.

Orion Mastery Calling Card

It can be obtained by Unlocking and equipping Orion Camo and getting 400 kills with it equipped.

Twitch Drops

Throughout the game’s life cycle, Activision and Twitch will regularly partner up to give players new calling cards for MW2 through twitch drops

To claim the Twitch drops, follow the steps listed below

Create Twitch Account Create Amazon Prime Gaming Account Link Amazon Prime and Twitch Account Create Activision Account Link Twitch and Activision Accounts Watch a stream having Twitch Drop for 30 minutes

As of right now, Death’s Angel calling card can be obtained by watching the Twitch Stream with Twitch Drops with 30 minutes enable time.