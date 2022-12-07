Best Midnight Suns Wolverine Build

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Wolverine is a unique tank character who absorbs incoming hits and then replenishes his health afterward. Wolverine is different from other tank units like Captain Marvel and Captain America which also calls for a unique build for him.

The following guide will look at the best wolverine build in Midnight Suns and check out the best cards and heroes to play with Wolverine.

Which cards to use for Wolverine in Midnight Suns?

Berserk

Having this card allows Wolverine to draw three cards. It also gives his cards Lifesteal till the end of the turn and generates heroism.

Since Wolverine is a tank unit, the lifesteal will prove vital. It allows you to deal with attacks and heal simultaneously without wasting other cards.

Rapid Healing

It is a fantastic card, as you can even use it when Wolverine is stunned or unable to move much. It will restore a significant portion of his health and remove the status effects. Because of this, he can recover quickly and continue to deal damage to the opponents.

Eviscerate

While using this card, he can chain up four enemies at once. It will also Taunt the opponent so they will target you for the next turn, and if the opponent is Knocked Out, you gain 1 Counter.

Counter allows you to counter any hits during the opponent’s turn as long as you are either dazed or stunned.

Quick Swipe

A quick attack to easily finish off an enemy or eliminate weaker enemies. This card also has a chance to gain +1 strengthened after a KO.

Which heroes to use with Wolverine?

The best characters to pair up with Wolverine in Marvel’s Midnight Suns are those who can boost his chain attacks to cause more damage. Characters who can cause widespread damage are an excellent choice to double up on the damage spread.

Finally, allies who can boost Wolverine’s claw attacks by placing a negative status effect on the enemy are also a greater choice. While keeping all these things in mind, we recommend pairing the following Heroes with him in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.