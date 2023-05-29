MGSV: Phantom Pain Wandering Soldiers Locations, Memento Photos, Rewards Guide

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Wandering Soldiers locations, tips to catch them and rewards you’ll earn.

Now you might be wondering why soldiers are wandering in the wilderness? Actually, MSF base was attacked in Ground Zeroes, but some of the soldiers survived. Snake will have to bring them back to new Motherbase, which he and Kaz have built in The Phantom Pain.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Wandering Soldiers Locations

Getting these soldiers back to Mother Base will land you memento photos that you can take back to Paz. Each photo will trigger a cutscene explaining the events of the past. Now, keep in mind that these soldiers won’t be easy to catch.

You’ll have to incapacitate them via a tactical take down, which is near impossible to do as they are highly aware and run-off in a flash, or you can use your non-lethal weapons such as a Riot SMG etc.

Of course, you will have to bring them back alive. There are a total of 10 memento photos for you to find. There is an 11th photo as well, but you will have to give 10 photos to Paz before this one becomes available.

Now the question is, where can you find these wandering soldiers:

Side Op – 51

Location: The soldier can be found in the Southeast region of Afghanistan. You can mark the purple area via your iDroid. Try looking for him on a hill near the northeast side of the Eastern Communication Post.

Requirement: Complete Mission 06

Reward: 30,000 GMP

Side Op – 52

Location: The soldier can be found in the Southwest region of Afghanistan. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him in the southeast of the Da Shago Kallai. This one a bit tricky, he uses a smoke grenade to disappear if he spots you. Keep your distance and use a non-lethal weapon.

Requirement: Complete Mission 08 and Side Op 51

Reward: 60,000 GMP

Side Op – 53

Location: The soldier can be found in the Northwest region of Africa. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him to the east of Bwala ya Masa. Be careful though, this one uses a sleep grenade on you when spotted.

Requirement: Complete Mission 16 and Side Op 52

Reward: 80,000 GMP

Side Op – 54

Location: The soldier can be found in the Southwest region of Africa. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him to the west of Nova Brega Airport. Similar to others, this one uses a stun grenade on you if spotted.

Requirement: Complete Mission 20 and Side Op 53

Reward: 90,000 GMP

Side Op – 55

Location: The Soldier can be found in the Northeast region of Africa. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him near Kungenga Mine, he will use a stun grenade on you if you’re spotted.

Requirement: Complete Mission 23 and Side Op 54

Reward: 100,000 GMP

Side Op – 56

Location: The soldier can be found in the Southeast region of Africa. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him to the east of Munko Ya Nioka. This one is the trickiest and weirdest of all. He will use a cloaking device to hide, so make sure you pack night vision goggles to spot him.

Requirement: Complete Mission 31 and Side Op 55

Reward: 120,000 GMP

Side Op – 57

Location: The soldier can be found in the West region of Afghanistan. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him under a bridge to the south of Yakho Oboo outpost. This one uses both a smoke grenade and a clocking device.

Requirement: Complete Mission 31 and Side Op 56

Reward: 140,000 GMP

Side Op – 58

Location: The soldier can be found in the East region of Africa. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him in the southern area of Lufwa Valley. He uses a sleep grenade and a cloaking device.

Requirement: Complete Mission 35 and Side Op 57

Reward: 180,000 GMP

Side Op – 59

Location: The soldier can be found in the East region of Afghanistan. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him on a hill to the east of Qarya Sakhra Ee. Like his fellow wandering soldiers, he is using a stun grenade and cloaking device to stop Big Boss from catching him

Requirement: Complete Mission 38 and Side Op 58

Reward: 200,000 GMP

Side Op – 60

Location: The soldier can be found in the Northwest region of Afghanistan. You can mark the purple area on your iDroid. Try looking for him in the Aabe Ship Ruins. He can be seen carrying a shield, stun grenade and a cloaking device.

Requirement: Complete Mission 38 and Side Op 59

Reward: 300,000 GMP

There you have it, if you have any questions in inquires, let me know in the comments below!