MGSV: Phantom Pain Codenames and Emblems Unlock Guide – How To

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain codenames and emblems unlock guide to walk you through codenames and emblems unlock requirement.
Your logo defines who and what your company stands for. Well, not always, especially not when it’s a Chicken flanked by a heart.
Still though, your logo in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is your identity, and it is often a way of showing other players during FOB operations of how far you’re into the game and how good you are.
MGSV: Phantom Pain Codenames and Emblems
For this reason, it’s often cool to try to give yourself goals to acquire these logos. This guide goes through the various parts of the logos you can acquire by completing certain objectives/requirements. Take a look at them.
Codenames
Codenames are titles that you unlock at the end of missions. However, they are not necessarily tied to the mission you receive them in, as majority of the codenames’ conditions are based on the previous three missions.
Earning Codenames has no real practical use except for earning certain Emblems, but it’s always a nice display of power and skill during FOB instances.
Chick
Unlocked if you haven’t completed Mission 06 after three missions.
Chicken
Use the chicken hat at least once in the last three missions to unlock this.
Foxhound
Complete the last three missions with the ‘Perfect Stealth, No Kills’ score bonus.
Fox
You were not detected in the last three missions (does not count Reflex Mode as detection).
Eagle
90% of the enemies neutralized in previous three missions were done with headshots.
Puma
Used grabbing method to neutralize most enemies in the last three missions.
Bear
Used CQC for most neutralizations in last three missions.
Octopus
Use nonlethal weapons (ZZZ, STN, —) to neutralize most enemies in last three missions.
Mantis
Slit throats of most enemies you neutralize in the last three missions.
Bee
Used lethal handguns to neutralize most enemies in last three missions.
Scorpion
Used lethal submachine guns to neutralize most enemies.
Piranha
Used lethal shotguns to neutralize most enemies.
Doberman
Used lethal assault rifles to neutralize most enemies.
Raven
Used lethal machine guns (including turrets, AA cannons, Gatling Gun) to neutralize most enemies.
Wolf
Used lethal Sniper Rifles to neutralize most enemies.
Shark
Used missiles to neutralize most enemies.
Orca
Used throwing weapons (hand grenades, grenade launchers, Petrol Bombs) to neutralize most enemies.
Spider
Used lethal placed explosives (mines, C4) to neutralize most enemies.
Hog
Used D-Horse to neutralize most enemies by ramming into them wild riding.
Hound
Used D-Dog’s ‘Do it’ command to neutralize most enemies.
Butterfly
Used Quiet to neutralize most enemies.
Ostrich
Used D-Walker to neutralize most enemies.
Tortoise
Used vehicles (either built-in weapons or by ramming) to neutralize most enemies.
Hawk
Neutralized most enemies by help of air support from helicopter.
Whale
Neutralized most enemies by bombarding through Fire Support.
Bat
Used multiple methods to neutralize enemies with exact numbers (10 kills with multiple techniques).
Emblems (Back)
Emblems are personal insignias that are displayed on your character and parts of facilities, helicopters, and Buddies with you. For this reason, having a nice, personally customized Emblem is never too bad.
You can customize your Emblem at the Aerial Command Center (while you’re riding your chopper between missions). The Emblem Comes in four parts: back pattern, front pattern, and two words/digits.
You can acquire Emblems by completing specific missions or unlocking other things. Many emblems are also present by default. We will only be listing the ones that are needed to be unlocked.
Iscoceles Triangle
Complete all tasks in Mission 5.
Fan
Complete all tasks in Mission 6.
Double Inversted Triangles
Complete all tasks in Mission 7.
Rectangle (Vertical)
Complete all tasks in Mission 8
Rectangle (Horizontal)
Complete all tasks in Mission 10
Trapezoid
Complete all tasks in Mission 9
Parallelogram
Complete all tasks in Mission 13
Flag
Complete all tasks in Mission 45
Arch
Complete all tasks in Mission 14
Rhombus
Complete all tasks in Mission 15
Cross
Complete all tasks in Mission 12
X
Complete all tasks in Mission 30
Hexagon
Complete all tasks in Mission 22
Dog Tag
Complete all tasks in Mission 02
Barrel 01
Complete all tasks in Mission 16
Barrel 02
Complete all tasks in Mission 17
Shield 02
Complete all tasks in Mission 18
Shield 03
Complete all tasks in Mission 20
Shield 04
Complete all tasks in Mission 24
Shield 05
Complete all tasks in Mission 25
Shield 06
Complete all tasks in Mission 27
Shield 07
Complete all tasks in Mission 38
Shield 08
Complete all tasks in Mission 35
Shield 09
Complete all tasks in Mission 43
Arrowhead 01
Complete all tasks in Mission 25
Arrowhead 02
Complete all tasks in Mission 32
Spade
Complete all tasks in Mission 23
Heart
Complete all tasks in Mission 11
Club
Complete all tasks in Mission 31
Star
Complete all tasks in Mission 3
Lightning
Complete all tasks in Mission 34
Emblems (Front)
Spade (Decorative)
Acquire S Rank in Mission 23
Heart (Decorative)
Acquire S Rank in Mission 11
Club (Decorative)
Acquire S Rank in Mission 29
Diamond (Decorative)
Acquire S Rank in Mission 31
Star (Decorative)
Acquire S Rank in Mission 3
Moon (Decorative)
Acquire S Rank in Mission 32
Lightning 02
Acquire S Rank in Mission 4
Flames 1
Acquire S Rank in Prologue
Flames 2
Acquire S Rank in Mission 20
Musical Note
Acquire S Rank in Mission 45
Diamond
Complete Mission 43
Gear
Acquire S Rank in Mission 12
Biohazard
Acquire S Rank in Mission 13
Radiological Biohazard
Acquire S Rank in Mission 16
Earth (Map)
Acquire over 150,000 Heroism
Earth (Wireframe)
Acquire over 150,000 Heroism
Flower
Acquire S Rank in Mission 6
Garland
Complete Mission 43
Chick
Acquire S Rank in Mission 43
Waterfowl
Acquire S Rank in Mission 26
Skull (Front)
Acquire S Rank in Mission 6
Skull (Side)
Complete Side-Op 82
Skull, Ring & Wings
Acquire S Rank in Mission 27
Skull, Horn & Tail
Acquire S Rank in Mission 30
Heart, Ring & Wings
Acquire S Rank in Mission 17
Wings
Acquire S Rank in Mission 10
Archangel
Acquire S Rank in Mission 25
Arm
Acquire S Rank in Mission 25
Sword
Acquire S Rank in Mission 7
Axe
Acquire S Rank in Mission 8
Spear
Acquire S Rank in Mission 14
Handgun
Acquire S Rank in Mission 21
Assault Rifle
Acquire S Rank in Mission 24
Gas Mask
Found on Mother Base Quarantine Platform
Cardboard Box
Found on Mother Base Command Platform
Parachute
Found in Quiet’s cell once Side Ops 111 is available
Fulton Recovery Device (Solider)
Found on Command Platform after second deck is complete.
Fulton Recovery Device (Sheep)
Found on Animal Conservation Platform in Mother Base
Walker Gear
Acquire S Rank in Mission 15
Tank
Acquire S Rank in Mission 9
Gunship
Acquire S Rank in Mission 41
Fighter Jet
Found on Command Platform once third deck is complete
Battleship
Found on Command Platform once fourth deck is complete
Nuke
Complete Mission 31.
In addition to these, every kind of animal you save also unlocks the emblem in the shape of that animal.