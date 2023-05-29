MGSV: Phantom Pain Codenames and Emblems Unlock Guide – How To

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain codenames and emblems unlock guide to walk you through codenames and emblems unlock requirement.

Your logo defines who and what your company stands for. Well, not always, especially not when it’s a Chicken flanked by a heart.

Still though, your logo in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is your identity, and it is often a way of showing other players during FOB operations of how far you’re into the game and how good you are.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Codenames and Emblems

For this reason, it’s often cool to try to give yourself goals to acquire these logos. This guide goes through the various parts of the logos you can acquire by completing certain objectives/requirements. Take a look at them.

Codenames

Codenames are titles that you unlock at the end of missions. However, they are not necessarily tied to the mission you receive them in, as majority of the codenames’ conditions are based on the previous three missions.

Earning Codenames has no real practical use except for earning certain Emblems, but it’s always a nice display of power and skill during FOB instances.

Chick

Unlocked if you haven’t completed Mission 06 after three missions.

Chicken

Use the chicken hat at least once in the last three missions to unlock this.

Foxhound

Complete the last three missions with the ‘Perfect Stealth, No Kills’ score bonus.

Fox

You were not detected in the last three missions (does not count Reflex Mode as detection).

Eagle

90% of the enemies neutralized in previous three missions were done with headshots.

Puma

Used grabbing method to neutralize most enemies in the last three missions.

Bear

Used CQC for most neutralizations in last three missions.

Octopus

Use nonlethal weapons (ZZZ, STN, —) to neutralize most enemies in last three missions.

Mantis

Slit throats of most enemies you neutralize in the last three missions.

Bee

Used lethal handguns to neutralize most enemies in last three missions.

Scorpion

Used lethal submachine guns to neutralize most enemies.

Piranha

Used lethal shotguns to neutralize most enemies.

Doberman

Used lethal assault rifles to neutralize most enemies.

Raven

Used lethal machine guns (including turrets, AA cannons, Gatling Gun) to neutralize most enemies.

Wolf

Used lethal Sniper Rifles to neutralize most enemies.

Shark

Used missiles to neutralize most enemies.

Orca

Used throwing weapons (hand grenades, grenade launchers, Petrol Bombs) to neutralize most enemies.

Spider

Used lethal placed explosives (mines, C4) to neutralize most enemies.

Hog

Used D-Horse to neutralize most enemies by ramming into them wild riding.

Hound

Used D-Dog’s ‘Do it’ command to neutralize most enemies.

Butterfly

Used Quiet to neutralize most enemies.

Ostrich

Used D-Walker to neutralize most enemies.

Tortoise

Used vehicles (either built-in weapons or by ramming) to neutralize most enemies.

Hawk

Neutralized most enemies by help of air support from helicopter.

Whale

Neutralized most enemies by bombarding through Fire Support.

Bat

Used multiple methods to neutralize enemies with exact numbers (10 kills with multiple techniques).

Emblems (Back)

Emblems are personal insignias that are displayed on your character and parts of facilities, helicopters, and Buddies with you. For this reason, having a nice, personally customized Emblem is never too bad.

You can customize your Emblem at the Aerial Command Center (while you’re riding your chopper between missions). The Emblem Comes in four parts: back pattern, front pattern, and two words/digits.

You can acquire Emblems by completing specific missions or unlocking other things. Many emblems are also present by default. We will only be listing the ones that are needed to be unlocked.

Iscoceles Triangle

Complete all tasks in Mission 5.

Fan

Complete all tasks in Mission 6.

Double Inversted Triangles

Complete all tasks in Mission 7.

Rectangle (Vertical)

Complete all tasks in Mission 8

Rectangle (Horizontal)

Complete all tasks in Mission 10

Trapezoid

Complete all tasks in Mission 9

Parallelogram

Complete all tasks in Mission 13

Flag

Complete all tasks in Mission 45

Arch

Complete all tasks in Mission 14

Rhombus

Complete all tasks in Mission 15

Cross

Complete all tasks in Mission 12

X

Complete all tasks in Mission 30

Hexagon

Complete all tasks in Mission 22

Dog Tag

Complete all tasks in Mission 02

Barrel 01

Complete all tasks in Mission 16

Barrel 02

Complete all tasks in Mission 17

Shield 02

Complete all tasks in Mission 18

Shield 03

Complete all tasks in Mission 20

Shield 04

Complete all tasks in Mission 24

Shield 05

Complete all tasks in Mission 25

Shield 06

Complete all tasks in Mission 27

Shield 07

Complete all tasks in Mission 38

Shield 08

Complete all tasks in Mission 35

Shield 09

Complete all tasks in Mission 43

Arrowhead 01

Complete all tasks in Mission 25

Arrowhead 02

Complete all tasks in Mission 32

Spade

Complete all tasks in Mission 23

Heart

Complete all tasks in Mission 11

Club

Complete all tasks in Mission 31

Star

Complete all tasks in Mission 3

Lightning

Complete all tasks in Mission 34

Emblems (Front)

Spade (Decorative)

Acquire S Rank in Mission 23

Heart (Decorative)

Acquire S Rank in Mission 11

Club (Decorative)

Acquire S Rank in Mission 29

Diamond (Decorative)

Acquire S Rank in Mission 31

Star (Decorative)

Acquire S Rank in Mission 3

Moon (Decorative)

Acquire S Rank in Mission 32

Lightning 02

Acquire S Rank in Mission 4

Flames 1

Acquire S Rank in Prologue

Flames 2

Acquire S Rank in Mission 20

Musical Note

Acquire S Rank in Mission 45

Diamond

Complete Mission 43

Gear

Acquire S Rank in Mission 12

Biohazard

Acquire S Rank in Mission 13

Radiological Biohazard

Acquire S Rank in Mission 16

Earth (Map)

Acquire over 150,000 Heroism

Earth (Wireframe)

Acquire over 150,000 Heroism

Flower

Acquire S Rank in Mission 6

Garland

Complete Mission 43

Chick

Acquire S Rank in Mission 43

Waterfowl

Acquire S Rank in Mission 26

Skull (Front)

Acquire S Rank in Mission 6

Skull (Side)

Complete Side-Op 82

Skull, Ring & Wings

Acquire S Rank in Mission 27

Skull, Horn & Tail

Acquire S Rank in Mission 30

Heart, Ring & Wings

Acquire S Rank in Mission 17

Wings

Acquire S Rank in Mission 10

Archangel

Acquire S Rank in Mission 25

Arm

Acquire S Rank in Mission 25

Sword

Acquire S Rank in Mission 7

Axe

Acquire S Rank in Mission 8

Spear

Acquire S Rank in Mission 14

Handgun

Acquire S Rank in Mission 21

Assault Rifle

Acquire S Rank in Mission 24

Gas Mask

Found on Mother Base Quarantine Platform

Cardboard Box

Found on Mother Base Command Platform

Parachute

Found in Quiet’s cell once Side Ops 111 is available

Fulton Recovery Device (Solider)

Found on Command Platform after second deck is complete.

Fulton Recovery Device (Sheep)

Found on Animal Conservation Platform in Mother Base

Walker Gear

Acquire S Rank in Mission 15

Tank

Acquire S Rank in Mission 9

Gunship

Acquire S Rank in Mission 41

Fighter Jet

Found on Command Platform once third deck is complete

Battleship

Found on Command Platform once fourth deck is complete

Nuke

Complete Mission 31.

In addition to these, every kind of animal you save also unlocks the emblem in the shape of that animal.