MGSV: Phantom Pain Side Ops Guide – Walkthrough, Unlock Achieved

A guide on how to complete all side-ops in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Side Ops

Side-ops in the game are short missions which primarily involve extracting a target, finding certain objects, or target practicing.

A side-op can be completed in different ways since there is no grading involved. It’s better to complete these missions alongside the main mission as some of these have certain prerequisites which must be met.

In this guide, we will cover all the side-ops in the game along with their brief walkthrough:

#1 – Extract Interpreter – Russian

Location: South Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-2

Head over to east of Spugmay Keep and fulton the guy in a green beret to complete this mission. You can also mark the soldiers from a nearby hill to render the mission a little easier.

#2 – Extract Interpreter – Pashto

Location: South Afghanistan

Pre-req: Side-Op-27

You need to head over to the Moutain Relay Base and fulton the target to Mother Base to complete the mission.

#3 – Extract Interpreter – Afrikaans

Location: North Africa

Pre-req: Mission-14

You need to head over to the west of Bampeve Plantation and silence all the enemies followed by extracting the primary target to complete the mission.

#4 – Extract Interpreter – Kikongo

Location: Southeast Africa

Pre-req: Mission-18

You need to head over to Munoko ya Nioka Station and extract the primary target to complete the mission.

Collecting Blueprints Missions

In these missions, you are required to collect blueprints for various weapons and tools:

#5 – Riot SMG Blueprint

#6 – Stun Arm Blueprint

#7 – IR-Sensor Blueprint

#8 – Antitheft Device Blueprint

#9 – Gun-Cam Defender Blueprint

#10 – UA-Drone Blueprint

We have covered all these locations in our MGS V: The Phantom Pain – Blueprints Locations Guide. You can refer to it for more information!

#11 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #1

Location: West Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-2

To complete this mission, you need to fulton a sniper located on the south side of Yakho Oboo Outpost along with a couple of guards. Approach the area from the west side to complete the mission with ease.

#12 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #2

Location: South Afghanistan

Pre-req: Side-Op-5 and Side-Op-11

The soldier you need to fulton is on the east side of Da Wialo Kallai. Approach the target from the east side to complete the mission with relative ease.

#13 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #3

Location: East Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-6 and Side-Op-12

You need to head over to the heart of Da Smasei Laman to find your target along with some other baddies. Approach them one after one to complete the mission with no difficulty.

#14 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #4

Location: Central Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-7 and Side-Op-13

You need to head over to Da Ghwandai Khar to find your target with some other enemies. Approach the area from the east side and lure the target to your location to easily fulton him to your position.

#15 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #5

Location: Northwest Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-8 and Side-Op-14

Your target is located on the southern part of the guard post to the east of Aabe Shifap Ruins. You need to approach the hill from the south side to fulton the soldier easily.

#16 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #6

Location: Southeast Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-13 and Side-Op-15

You will find your target on a small outpost between the Easter Communications Post and Mountain Relay Base. Eliminate enemies one by one and you will face no difficulty in approaching your target.

#17 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #7

Location: Southeast Africa

Pre-req: Mission-14

You will find your target to the west side of Munoko ya Nioka Station. You should approach the target from the west side; detaining any enemies in your path and fulton the target.

#18 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #8

Location: Northwest Africa

Pre-req: Mission-16 and Side-Op-17

You will find your target in Mfinda Oilfield; on the level below the oily water. You should approach the area from the west side, climb some fences, and drop down to find your target.

#19 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #9

Location: Central Africa

Pre-req: Mission-19 and Side-Op-18

You will find your target on the northwest of Ditadi Abandoned Village. I recommend reaching the area from the north side and luring the target to your position instead of reaching him directly.

#20 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #10

Location: North Africa

Pre-req: Mission-18 and Side-Op-19

You will find your target to the south side of Bampeve Plantation. There are a couple of guards patrolling the area, but they are not much difficult to deal with. Deal with the guards and fulton the target to complete the mission.

#21 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #11

Location: Southeast Africa

Pre-req: Mission-20 and Side-Op-20

You will find this enemy in the Munoko ya Nioka Station with a small army of enemies. Reach the enemies one by one before you fulton the primary target.

#22 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #12

Location: Northeast Africa

Pre-req: Mission-23 and Side-Op-21

You need to fulton a sniper located to the south side of Kungenga Mine. The primary target is along with some other snipers so it’s better to approach the target crouching. Incapacitate the targets one by one using a non-lethal sniper rifle and then fulton the primary target.

#23 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #13

Location: South Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-31 and Side-Op-16

Your target is a sniper located to the west side of Spugmay Keep along with another sniper. The idea is to reach the area from the north of the sniper and use non-lethal sniper rifle to incapacitate the targets; completing the mission.

#24 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #14

Location: North Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-31 and Side-Op-23

You will find this enemy to the east side of Afghanistan Central Base Camp; near a shooting range. Reach the target using the stairs on the south of the area and fulton him to Mother Base.

#25 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #15

Location: East Africa

Pre-req: Mission-31 and Side-Op-22

You need to fulton the guy patrolling the uppermost floor of the Lufwa Valley Mansion. The best way to complete the mission is to approach the mansion from the front entrance and getting rid of enemies on your way before fulton extracting him to Mother Base.

#26 – Extract the Highly-Skilled Soldier #16

Location: Northeast Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-31 and Side-Op-24

In order to complete the mission, you need to infiltrate OKB Zero and extract an enemy under the arcades; in the heart of the compound. There are plenty of resources in the area for Mother Base so make sure to take your time with mission and then extract the target.

#27 – Prisoner Extraction #1

Location:Southeast Afghanistan

Pre-req:Side-Op-5

Head to the middle of the Eastern Communications Post and find the prisoner inside the building with the radio transmitter. Reach the area from the west side and fulton the prisoner to Mother Base.

#28 – Prisoner Extraction #2

Location:Southwest Afghanistan

Pre-req:Side-Ops-27

You will find the prisoner that you need to rescue in Shago Village; on the upper floor of a building. To make things a little easier, you should mark as many enemies as possible.

#29 – Prisoner Extraction #3

Location:North Afghanistan

Pre-req:Mission-8 and Side-Ops-28

The prisoner is located in the Afghanistan Central Base Camp.You should take the similar route as in Mission-12 by heading towards the easternmost hanger instead of the one in the north side to reach the prisoner.

#30 – Prisoner Extraction #4

Location:Southeast Afghanistan

Pre-req:Mission-9 and Side-Ops-29

This prisoner is located to the west side of the bridge near the Mountain Relay Base. Reach the area from the northeast side and mark all enemies along the way to complete the mission without any difficulty.

#31 – Prisoner Extraction #5

Location:East Afghanistan

Pre-req:Mission-10 and Side-Ops-30

The prisoner that you need to rescue is located in the guard post to the west side of Da Smasei Laman. Incapacitate all the soldiers in the area before heading towards the prisoner.

#32 – Prisoner Extraction #6

Location: Central Africa

Pre-req:Mission-13

The prisoner that you seek is located inside a small guard post located to the west side of the Abandoned Village. Before reaching the prisoner, you need to take care of the sniper located on the west side of the guard post.

#33 – Prisoner Extraction #7

Location: Central Afghanistan

Pre-req:Mission-13 and Side-Ops-31

The prisoner that you need to rescue is located on the hill to the east side of Spugmay Keep. You will face no such difficutly in accessing the prisoner.

#34 – Prisoner Extraction #8

Location: North Africa

Pre-req:Mission-16 and Side-Ops-32

You will find your target in the heart of Bampeve Plantation. It is highly recommended that you silence all the guards in the area before fulton extracting them – including the prisoner – to Mother Base.

#35 – Prisoner Extraction #9

Location: Northwest Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-17 and Side-Op-33

This prisoner is located inside an empty pool in Aabe Shifap Ruins surrounded by four snipers in different locations. I highly recommend taking care of all these snipers before actually going in to rescue the prisoner.

#36 – Prisoner Extraction #10

Location: West Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-13

You will find the prisoner inside the Khaate Palace. I recommend reaching the area from the north side to complete the mission without much difficulty.

#37 – Prisoner Extraction #11

Location: Northwest Africa

Pre-req: Mission-18 and Side-Op-34

Head southeast of the Bwala ya Masa and you will find the prisoner you seek on top of a rooftop. Don’t forget to take note of some wild animals roaming in the area nearby.

#38 – Prisoner Extraction #12

Location: East Africa

Pre-req: Mission-20 and Side-Op-37

This prisoner can be found in the Industrial Zone, before the tunnel. The idea is to take care of all the snipers in the area before heading in to rescue the prisoner.

#39 – Prisoner Extraction #13

Location: North Africa

Pre-req: Mission-20 and Side-Op-38

You need to head over to the south side of Bampeve Plantation and go down the hill from the northwest side to rescue the prisoner.

#40 – Prisoner Extraction #14

Location: Northwest Africa

Pre-req: Mission-21 and Side-Op-39

You need to reach the canyon near the south side of Kungenga Mine to find the prisoner you seek.

#41 – Prisoner Extraction #15

Location: Southwest Africa

Pre-req: Side-Op-40

You need to head over to the southern hanger at the Nova Braga Airport to find the prisoner inside. Don’t forget to take care of the sniper in the area as he can raise alarm as soon as he spot you.

#42 – Prisoner Extraction #16

Location: Southeast Africa

Pre-req: Mission-26 and Side-Op-41

You need to head over to the west side of the Munoko ya Nioka Station and find the prisoner inside a small building. Reach the area from the north side and take care of a couple of guards before rescuing the prisoner.

#43 – Prisoner Extraction #17

Location: Northeast Africa

Pre-req: Mission-26 and Side-Op-42

The prisoner is located inside a small building located to the east side of the Kungenga Mine. Make sure to lure away the guards and deal with the snipers patrolling the area before heading in to rescue the prisoner.

#44 – Prisoner Extraction #18

Location: Central Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-31 and Side-Op-36

You will find the prisoner inside a house in the Sakhra Ee. It is highly recommended that you stick to stealthy approach while completing this rescue mission or it becomes quite hard.

#45 – Prisoner Extraction #19

Location: Northeast Afghanistan

Pre-req: Mission-32 and Side-Op-44

You need to travel to OKB Zero and find the prisoner inside a building located near the base’s west wall.

#46 – Prisoner Extraction #20

Location: Southeast Africa

Pre-req: Mission-35 and Side-Op-43

You will find the prisoner located inside a building located in the heart of Munoko ya Nioka Station. Head inside the area from the west side and take stealthy approach at all times to avoid being detected by the gunship. Fulton the primary target and leave as soon as possible.

#47 – Lost Sheep

Head to northeastern side of the village and deal with the soldiers before using fulton on the lost sheep. You will only have to deal with a couple of soldiers.

#48 – Legendary Brown Bear

Head to the southeast Aabe Shifap Ruins and use non-lethal weapons to calm the beast down before fulton-ing him to Mother Base.

#49 – Legendary Ibis

Head towards the large waterfall in Lufwa Valley and use binoculars to identify the bird. You can use a non-lethal sniper rifle to tranquilize the bird and send it to MB.

#50 – Legendary Jackal

You will find the animal you need to find on the savana south of Nova Braga Airport with a sizable pack.

#51 – Wandering Mother Base Soldier #4

You will find the target to the west of Nova Braga Airport. While you are at it, make sure not to get spotted.

#52 – Wandering Mother Base Soldier #5

You will find this soldier near Kungenga Mine with a shield on his back. He will use a stun grenade on you if he spot you.

#53 – Wandering Mother Base Soldier #6

You will find this soldier to the east of Munoko ya Nioka Station. If he uses his cloaking device, make sure to equip your Night Vision Goggles.

#53 – Wandering Mother Base Soldier #7

You will find this soldier to the south of Yakho Oboo Outpost, under the bridge. Equip your Night Vision Goggles if uses a Smoke Grenade or Cloaking Ability.

#54 – Wandering Mother Base Soldier #8

You will find this soldier in the southern side of Lufwa Valley. He will use a Sleeping Grenade if he manages to spot you.

#55 – Wandering Mother Base Soldier #9

You will find this soldier on a hill near the east of Sakhra Ee. He will drop a Stun Grenade if he manages to spot you.

#56 – Wandering Mother Base Soldier #10

You will find this soldier in the Aabe Shifap Ruins equipped with a shield which renders this extraction a little hard.

#57 – Unlucky Dog #1

You will find this prisoner inside a cell in the north side of Yakho Oboo Outpost. You can use any approach you deem fit and fulton him to Mother Base.

#58 – Unlucky Dog #2

You will find these prisoners inside a small area near the amphitheater steps in Da Smasei Laman. Silence the guards and fulton the prisoners to complete the mission.

#59 – Unlucky Dog #3

The first prisoner is located on a rooftop on the east side of Nova Braga Airpot and the second prisoner is located on the rooftop of the airport’s main building.

#60 – Unlucky Dog #4

The first prisoner is located right outside the canvas tent in the west side of Lufwa Valley. As for the second prisoner, he is located at the base of a small waterfall near the north side of the mansion. Beware of a gunship roaming the area.

#61 – Unlucky Dog #5

Both the prisoners in this side-op are inside the OKB Zero so you will have to rely on heavy stealth to extract them to Mother Base. Your best bet is to move along the south wall.

#62 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #1

You need to eliminate two armored guards at a guard post to the north of Lamar Palace. Stealth is your best bet while completing this mission.

#63 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #2

The infantry units that you need to eliminate are located to the southeast of Yakho Oboo Outpost. The best idea is to snipe them from afar and be done with the mission.

#64 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #3

You need to silence three armored guards one by one with CQC and Fulton them to Mother Base to complete the mission.

#65 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #4

You need to lure your targets one by one in the Qarya Sakhra Ee and then Fulton them to Mother Base. Going in with guns blazing is a bad idea since reinforcements arrive really quickly.

#66 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #5

You need to eliminate four targets in this side-op. You can choose to eliminate them one by one using a sniper rifle or a launcher. You can also incapacitate them from behind, but always start with the soldiers inside the watchtower.

#67 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #6

You need to eliminate the squad of four soldier in the guard post directly south of Nova Braga Airport. Approach the area from the north side and deal with the patrolling ones first.

#68 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #7

This patrol is located on the west side of Mountain Relay Base. Using CQC on each member is the best ideal.

#69 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #8

This unit is stationed in the guard post of the west of Da Smasei Laman. Use a sniper rifle on them from a distance for an easier approach.

#70 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #9

You will find these six soldiers to the east side of Bwala ya Masa. You will find it relatively easy to use CQC attacks on them.

#71 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #10

You will find this squad of six soldiers to the south of Bampeve Plantation. Approach the area from the east side to render it relatively easier.

#72 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #11

This group can be found to the north side of Industrial Zone. Use any approach you see fit and use CQC attacks on them one by one.

#73 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #12

These seven soldiers can be found in the outpost to the northeast of Munoko ya Mioka Station.

#74 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #13

This squad of armored guards can be found to the south of Ditadi Abandoned Village. You need to incapacitate them with CQC and Fulton them to Mother Base.

#75 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #14

These eight soldiers can be found in the outpost directly south of Bampeven Plantation. Do not use open conflict and try to lure them to your position for an easier ending.

#76 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #15

You will find this group in the guard post to the south of Da Smasei Laman. You should mark them from the hill on the west side and use a sniper rifle to render things a tad easier.

#77 – Eliminate the Heavy Infantry #16

You will find this squad in the guard post to the southeast of Mfinda Oilfield. The best idea is to approach them from behind the houses to the west of the area and lure them to your position.

#78 – Make Contact with Emmerich

You need to head inside the red door on the east side of the Serek Power Plant by hopping over the fence.

#79 – Mine Clearing #1

These seven mines are located to the southwest of Spugmay Keep.

#80 – Mine Clearing #2

These seven mines are located in a canyon to the northeast of Lamar Khaate Palace.

#81 – Mine Clearing #3

This minefield is located to the west of Mfinda Oilfield.

#82 – Mine Clearing #4

You will find these eight mines in a canyon to the west side of Da Smasei Laman.

#83 – Mine Clearing #5

These nine mines are planted in the northeast of Munoko ya Nioka Station.

#84 – Mine Clearing #7

You will find these 11 mines to the west of Qarya Sakhra; near a guard post.

#85 – Mine Clearing #8

These 11 mines are located on the hill to the southeast of Bampeve Plantation.

#86 – Mine Clearing #9

You can find these 12 mines in a small deserted settlement to the south of Afghanistan Central Base Camp.

#87 – Mine Clearing #10

This minefield can be found in the jungle to the sothwest of Lufwa Valley’s mansion; near the wooden briges and the large waterfall.

#88 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #1

You will find this unit to the north of Yakho Oboo Supply Outpost. You should try to silence the soldiers before going in to destroy the vehicles.

#89 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #3

This unit is located to the east side of Afghanistan Central Base Camp. It is recommended to eliminate the snipers before approaching the vehicles.

#90 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #4

This unit is located on the road to east side of ya Masa. Once again, you need to deal with the sniper before destroying the vehicle.

#91 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #5

This unit is located near the west of Ditadi Abandoned Village. You will have to deal with two armored vehicles and three pairs of soldiers.

#92 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #6

The unit is located near the Munoko ya Nioka Station with a gunship, two armored vehicles, and six soldiers. It is better to approach the area from the south side.

#93 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #7

This unit is located near the south side of Nova Braga Airport. You need to approach the area from the east side and dispatch soldiers with sniper rifles before reaching the armored vehicles.

#94 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #8

You will find this unit near the south of Da Ghwandai Khar. You need to approach the area from the south side and fulton recover the armored vehicle.

#95 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #9

You will find this unit on the east side of Kungenga Mine with a sniper rifle near the west side. You need to arrive from the southwest side and use the two small houses to your advantage.

#96 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #10

This unit is occupying the Nova Braga Airport. You need to approach the area from the northwest and deal with the snipers before actually fulton recovering the vehicle.

#97 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #11

The unit is located in the Aabe Shifap Ruins with a trio of snipers which makes this mission a little hard. You need to approach the area from the west side and deal with the snipers before fulton recovering the vehicles.

#98 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #12

This unit is located on the perimeter of Mfinda Oilfield with two strong armored vehicles, two snipers, and a couple of soldiers. You should approach the area from the southeastern corner and crwal your way in using a non-lethal sniper rifle.

#99 – Eliminate the Armored Vehicle Unit #13

This unit is located in the western side of Ditadi Abandoned Village.

#100 – Extract the Legendary Gunsmith

You will find the gunsmith in Bwala ya with a group of buddies. You need to silence the group and fulton recover the gunsmith.

#101 – Extract the Legendary Gunsmith Again

You will find the gunsmith in the Afghanistan Central Base Camp; on the south of the westernmost hanger. Deal with the sniper before diverting your attention to the soldier and the target.

#102 – Extract the Legendary Gunsmith Yet Again

You will find the gunsmith in Yakho Oboo Supply Outpost in the same area where you found Malak in Mission-10.

#103 – Extract Materials Container

You will find the container that you need to fulton recover in the southwest side of Bampeve Plantation.

#104 – Visit Quiet

You need to visit Quiet on the Mother Base Medical Platform and listen to the entire conversation to complete the mission.

#105 – Intel Agent Extraction

You will find the target at Da Ghwandai Khar; in the very same room as Miller during Mission-01.

#106 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #1

You will find the tank that you need to eliminate in the southeast side of Da Ghwandai Khar with a large group around the tank.

#107 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #2

You will find this unit located to the east side of Lamar Khaate with a couple of snipers on the water; one on the north side and the other one on the west side.

#108 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #3

This unit is located in the Aabe Shifap Ruins with a couple of soldiers and a gunship. You need to silence the soldiers before moving towards the tank.

#109 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #8

This unit is located to the east side of Munoko ya Nioka Station. The best idea to complete the mission to approach the area from the south side and silence enemies as you go by.

#110 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #9

You will find this unit to the north side of Yakho Oboo Supply Outpost with four snipers on the watch. You should approach the area from the south side and silence any enemies along the path.

#111 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #10

This unit is located to the west side of Ditadi Abandoned Village with two snipers, four soldiers, and a gunship. You should consider approaching the area from the north and continue to silence enemies along the way.

#112 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #11

This unit is located to the southwest of the Spugmay Keep with about four soldiers and three snipers.

#113 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #12

This unit is located between the Mfinda Oilfield and Bwala ya Masa with two snipers on the east and the south side. The best bet is to approach the area from the north side while silencing any enemies along the path.

#114 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #13

You will find this unit near the Nova Braga Outpost with a couple of soldiers and snipers overlooking the tank. The best idea is to approach the area from the west side while silencing any enemies along the path.

#115 – Eliminate the Tank Unit #14

This unit is located near the east of Afghanistan Central Base Camp. You should approach the area from the south side and deal with the sniper before moving in to secure the vehicle.

#116 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #1

Invade the Yakho Oboo Supply and clear each room before confronting your primary target.

#117 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #2

You will find the target that you need to eliminate at the main building of the Nova Braga Airport.

#118 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #3

This mission takes place in Da Shago Kallai with soldiers inside and outside of the building.

#119 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #4

You will find this unit on the hill to the northwest side of the Industrial Zone.

#120 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #5

You need to find 8 puppet soldiers inside Lamar Khaate Palace.

#121 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #6

You need to head over to Serak Power Plant and find 8 puppet soliders inside and outside of the building.

#122 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #7

You need to find the soldiers near the Da Ghwandai Khar, inside and outside of the house where you fought at the start of the game.

#123 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #8

You will find the puppets inside the mansion at Lufwa Valley.

#124 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #9

You will find all seven puppets in the Da Wialo Kallai.

#125 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #10

This unit can be found near the road to the east side Aabe Shifap Ruins.

#126 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #11

You will find the 8 puppets in the caves at Da Smasei Laman where you found the Honey Bee during Mission-6.

#127 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #12

These eight puppet soldiers can be found in the streets of Qarya Sakhra Ee.

#128 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #13

You will find the puppet soldiers to the east side of Kungenga Mine.

#129 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #14

You will find these eight soldiers inside the Bampeve Plantation.

#130 – Eliminate the Wandering Puppets #15

These eight soldiers are located inside the streets and houses of Bwala ya Masa. It is recommended to take a launcher with you during this mission.

#131 – Extract the Al Pod

You need to head inside the easternmost hangar inside the Afghanistan Cental Base Camp and interact with the Al Pod.

#132 – Search for the Escaped Children #1

You will find the child inside the south building to the east of entrance of Mfinda Oilfield.

#133 – Search for the Escaped Children #2

You will find the child inside the mansion to the east side of Lufwa Valley.

#134 – Search for the Escaped Children #3

You will find the boy on one of towers at the Aabe Shifap Ruins. You need to silence the animals before heading in to save the child.

#135 – Search for the Escaped Children #4

The boy is hidden inside the south end of Lamar Khaate Palace, on the upper floor. You will have to silence the soldiers before saving the child.

#136 – Search for the Escaped Children #5

You will find this boy at the Da Smasie Laman, on the east end of the cave’s network’s upper floor. You will have to deal with the soldiers before saving the child.

#137 – Secure Quiet

You need to secure the intel inside the house located in the guard post to the east side of Aabe Shifap Ruins.

#138 – Target Practice Missions

There are a total of 7 target missions in the game in which you are required to shoot down targets appearing on the platforms within the allotted time limit.