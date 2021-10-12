In Metroid Dread, you are up against the deadly EMMI Robots, which are undoubtedly difficult to beat. To increase Samus’s chances of survival, you’ll want to raise her total health, which is where Energy Tanks come in. This Metroid Dread Energy Tank Locations guide will show you where to find all of the Energy Tanks.

Metroid Dread Energy Tank Locations

In Metroid Dread, Energy Tanks can help increase Samus’ maximum health. Samus’ health is increased by 99 points for each energy tank she picks.

To sum up, these energy tanks are critical for Samus’ survival. As you increase Samus’ health pool, you’ll have to manage your healing accordingly as well. We’ve compiled a list of all Energy Tank locations in the game.

Here is a list of all the Metroid Dread Energy Tank Locations classified based on the area they are found in.

Artaria Energy Tank Locations

There are a total of four energy tanks spread throughout Artaria.

Energy Tank # 1

The first energy tank here is located in the chamber down to the east in Artaria. To get to the first location, climb to the top of the ledge and slide into the chamber, where you’ll find the area’s first Energy Tank.

Energy Tank # 2

The second one is also fairly simple to locate. Simply head to the marked location and use your Morph Ball ability to reach out to the second energy tank.

Energy Tank # 3

As far as the third energy tank is concerned it is located down to the southwest region of Artaria. It is a frozen region and you’ll need your gravity suit to get there.

Energy Tank # 4

The area’s final energy tank is located on Artaria’s top left side. Simply go to the specified spot and charge your Shinespark in the hallway. Remove the hurdles on the way.

Once you’re under the Speed Booster Block, activate your Shine Spark. Once you’ve gotten past that, Morph Ball your way to the energy tank.

Cataris Energy Tank Locations

There are three Energy Tanks in this region. Their location is specified below.

Energy Tank # 1

Simply head to the marked location and you’ll spot the energy tank right in front of you.

Energy Tank # 2

To get to this energy tank, you’ll need the Spider Magnet ability. You must lower the magnetic platforms above you. Once that’s done, climb up to get the energy tank.

Energy Tank # 3

This one is found in Cataris’ lava region. Clear the blocks with a Power Bomb to make room for the Speed Booster. Use the Speed Booster to get around the obstacles in your path. Afterward, use Morph Ball to reach the energy tank.

Dairon Energy Tank Locations

There are four energy tanks spread across the region of Dairon.

Energy Tank # 1

Head to the marked location and Use the Speed Booster to destroy the Speed Booster Blocks. And grab the energy tank behind it.

Energy Tank # 2

Just above the previous location, move up. Destroy the walls in your way and use the Morph Ball to reach the energy tank.

Energy Tank # 3

Navigate to the location indicated in the picture then to reach the Energy Tank, break the Speed Booster Blocks using a Shinespark.

Energy Tank # 4

Head to the specified location and use Morph Ball to reach the energy tank.

Burenia Energy Tank Locations

Four energy tanks are located in the region of Burenia.

Energy Tank # 1

Go to the specified location and use Grapple Beam or Flash Shift to climb the magnetic strip, then use the Morph Ballability to reach the energy tank.

Energy Tank # 2

In the specified location use the Speed Booster to run against the wind and reach the energy tank.

Energy Tank # 3

On the marked location, use Storm Missile to clear the path, then use Grapple Beam to grip the wall to the right and Space Jump to reach the energy tank.

Energy Tank # 4

Simply go to the marked location. Remove the walls with your Morph Ball and follow the path. Just keep clearing the obstacles and you’ll eventually come across the energy tank.

Ferenia Energy Tank Locations

You’ll come across four Energy Tanks in Ferenia.

Energy Tank # 1

Use a Morph Ball Bomb on the block to reach the energy tanks in the specified region.

Energy Tank # 2

Use the morph bomb to clear the path. While in Morph Ball, proceed forward and remove the hurdles to reach this energy tank.

Energy Tank # 3

Use the elevator to activate your Speed Booster. Climb up to the left-hand corner and ignite your Shinespark to go up. Remove the blockades, and you’ll ultimately come across the energy tank.

Energy Tank # 4

You’ll be using the Space Jump ability to reach this energy tank. All that’s required now is just removing the hurdles in your way.

Ghavoran Energy Tank Locations

The region of Ghavoran holds three energy tanks.

Energy Tank # 1

It is located in the area’s middle-upper section. To reach the small opening, use Speed Boost to jump to the top of the area, then tumble down and transform into a Morph Ball. Here lies the first energy tank.

Energy Tank # 2

Proceed to the specified spot and remove the tree in front of you; behind it is the energy tank.

Energy Tank # 3

Use your Morph Ball and space jump simultaneously and reach the narrow opening in the map. Remove every obstacle and you’ll discover the energy tank behind it.

Elun Energy Tank Locations

The region of Elun can provide you with a single energy tank.

Energy Tank # 1

In the specified location, use your Morph Ball and remove the obstacles at the ceiling of the area and you’ll find an energy tank.