In Metroid Dread, the Morph Ball allows Samus to coil into a ball and reach previously inaccessible narrow areas. Unlocking it, however, will need some work. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the Morph Ball ability in Metroid Dread.

How to Get Morph Ball in Metroid Dread

The Morph Ball is located in Cataris’ central region. However, to get your hands on the Morph Ball you’ll need to defeat the Central Unit and the green EMMI.

How To Locate The EMMI

EMMI is a mini-boss and can be found in the top-left corner of Cataris’ green area. Here’s how to proceed to ensure your victory. Simply follow the steps below.

Locate the Central Unit in Cataris’ central region. Take the Central Unit down. It should be a piece of cake. As you defeat the Central Unit some energy will be released.

Now you need to transfer that energy to the Arm Cannon, in order to get the Omega Cannon. After obtaining the Omega Cannon, move to the top left corner to face EMMI.

Destroy the door using the Omega Cannon. EMMI will be waiting outside. When you step outside, the green EMMI will immediately begin attacking you.

How To Defeat The EMMI

The only way to defeat EMMI is with the Omega Cannon. Your position is critical in defeating EMMI. You must keep the Omega Cannon at a safe distance from EMMI in order to get enough time to inflict damage.

If the EMMI happens to get dangerously close, adjust your position and keep shooting. Repeat the process until EMMI’s head is knocked off. Once the EMMI’s head has been knocked off, charge the cannon up for the final shot.

As you put EMMI to an end, a cutscene will trigger and Samus will have the Morph Ball ability unlocked.

How to Turn Samus in Morph Ball

With the information on the Morph Ball ability out of the way, here is how to turn Samus in Morph Ball shape.