How To Get Maiden Blood In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Maiden Blood is required to complete White Mask Varre’s questline which can help you to use different Rune farm methods in the area.

Trouble finding Maiden Blood and completing White Mask Varre’s quest? Here is a complete guide for you.

Elden Ring White Mask Varre’s Quest

White Mask Varre’s Quest in Elden Ring, begins as you see and interact with White Face Varre at your first grace site. As you interact with him, he will ask you to follow him to Rose Church which is in Liurnia of the Lakes.

As you interact with Varre here, choose the option that says something weird about two fingers. As you choose this option, Varre will reward you with five Festering Bloody Fingers, which you then need to kill three games to progress further in the quest.

However, when playing offline you can just kill Magnus and progress. After doing this, as you interact with Varre again, he gives Lord of Blood’s Favor. In this, you need to soak pure white clothes in Maiden Blood. Here is how you can find Maiden Blood in Elden Ring;

Elden Ring Maiden Blood Locations

To complete Lord of Blood’s Favor, you need to find Maiden Blood and then soak a piece of white cloth in the blood. Here are two locations, you can find Maiden Blood in Elden Rings;

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Maiden Blood at Chapel of Anticipation

The Chapel of Anticipation is Elden Ring can be reached by teleporting from the Four Belfries. Move towards Northwest from Raya Academy, and you will reach Four Belfries. As you reach the location, you will see a chest at the very beginning of the cliff. Open the chest to obtain the Imbued Sword Key.

Once you have the key, go to the second Belfry and use this key over there which will then take you to the Chapel of Anticipation. Reaching there defeat Grafted Scion and go to the highest platform. Here you will see a dead Maiden. Soak the cloth in this blood and then return to Varre.

Maiden Blood at Church of Inhibition

From Mausoleum Compound, go East jumping over stone tablets to reach Raya Lucaria gate Site of Grace. You” ll be directly teleported to the Church of Inhibition after unlocking the East Raya’s Grace Site. You” ll be teleported to a hilly place, go straight above that hill, and you” ll find the Church of Inhibition as you travel right from Madden mouse enemy.

As you reach here, you” ll see a Vyke, but it’s better to simply ignore it and go inside the Church and soak the cloth in blood just behind the Marika statue.

Apart from these two locations, there are some other ways to find Maiden blood. You can also get Maiden Blood by murdering Hyeta and Irina.

The Reward for White Mask Varre Quest

As you soak the white cloth, handed over to you by Varre, and speak to Varre, he will Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which will enable you to farm Runes using the notorious Bird Farm. Apart from this, he will also welcome you to his bloody finger club.